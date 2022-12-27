Read full article on original website
KOCO
Legalizing sports betting in Oklahoma could have new energy after Gov. Stitt weighs in
OKLAHOMA CITY — College football bowl season is heating up. And around the country, sports betting is becoming more and more popular. But not in Oklahoma. There isn't a law for sports gambling in the Sooner State; however, Gov. Kevin Stitt says he's open to making it legal. During...
earnthenecklace.com
Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?
Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Unusual Places and Strangest Scenery
Oklahoma is probably best known for its plains. At least that's what most people think of when you talk about the Sooner State. However, we have some of the most diverse and widely varying land types in the Nation. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT UNUSUAL PLACES IN OKLAHOMA.
kgou.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
KOCO
Recently appointed Oklahoma poet laureate discusses new role
CYRIL, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed a new poet laureate, Jay Snider. Snider spoke with KOCO about his inspiration and his new role. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
kswo.com
Kiowa Tribe celebrates new leadership in 2022
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - As we continue to wrap up 2022, we want to take a moment to highlight the accomplishments of the Kiowa tribe, who ushered in new leadership this year. In 2022, the Kiowa tribe held the election and inauguration of new leadership, with a new Chairman and Vice Chairman.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl
Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
KXII.com
Oklahoma inmate escapee captured
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - An inmate who escaped from a correction facility in Oklahoma was captured Friday afternoon. According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, 32-year-old Shelby D. Goodnight was reported missing from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Facility in McAlester Thursday night. A press release states, Goodnight was apprehended in...
Crash in southeast Kansas kills Oklahoma man
A Miami, Oklahoma man was killed on Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Cherokee County, Kansas.
2023 could start with severe weather outbreak in South
The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South.
The Hobbit House is Oklahoma’s Most Epic & Unusual Airbnb Rental in the Sooner State
How would you like to stay overnight in a hobbit house? Well, you can do just that with this amazing Airbnb in Oklahoma. Kick back, relax, unwind and enjoy yourself hobbit style! This has to be one of, if not the most, epic and unique rentals in the Sooner State. If you're a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien it's an absolute must-experience!
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Opry brings Darci Lynne back to town
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One of Oklahoma’s favorite daughters, Darci Lynne Farmer is glad to be back in her home state. “Oklahoma has just sort of been such a big cheerleader for me since the beginning when I went on the show all the way until now and I love the people here,” said Farmer.
kgou.org
Oklahoma students will see increased access to summer meals under omnibus bill
The omnibus package signed by President Joe Biden includes some stipulations that will make getting lunch easier for students in Oklahoma. One provision enshrines a permanent nationwide benefit for lunches over the summer months. Executive Director of Hunger Free Oklahoma Chris Bernard said qualified families can get $40 per month for up to $120 a summer through the electronic benefits transfer program.
oklahomawatch.org
Oklahomans Share Their Struggle for Mental Healthcare as Feds Investigate Statewide Treatment
A Guthrie father spent two nights in an emergency room after his son attempted suicide only to be sent home because every state mental health treatment facility that cares for children was full. After recovering from methamphetamine addiction, an Antlers woman became a peer recovery specialist to help others. She...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker proposes changes to superintendent, principal qualifications
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Sen. Brenda Stanley (R-Midwest City) is proposing changes to the requirements to become a superintendent and principal through SB 51. The measure modifies current legislation involving the qualifications needed to be a principal and adds language regarding superintendent qualifications to the same...
tulsapeople.com
Spring break bound: From sunny beaches to snowy slopes, these destinations are driveable from T-Town
Spring Break typically brings to mind either images of sunny beaches or snowy mountains ready to be shredded. Oklahoma is lucky in that our central location in the country puts us within reach of a wide variety of fun destinations to suit anyone’s idea of relaxation. Hit the sand.
yukonprogressnews.com
Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief
Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
Radio Ink
Team Radio Broadcaster Sean Anderson Dies at 51
Sean Anderson, a radio broadcaster who worked at Team Radio in Oklahoma for more than two decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 51. The cause of death was not known. Anderson’s radio career started in the late 1980s when he was hired by KKND (105.5 FM, now KGFY) in Stillwater to serve as a board operator. While working at the station, Anderson also started working as a stand-up comedian in the local community, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue that as a career.
metrofamilymagazine.com
Wild About Conservation: Local Opportunities to Learn and Help
“I want my son to live in a world where he can find horned lizards and encounter swamp rabbits because animals make our lives richer. You may think some animals don’t have much of a purpose — like opossums — but they can eat thousands of ticks every night. Practically, having a diversity of species keeps us healthier as humans.
