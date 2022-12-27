ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyril, OK

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?

Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument

Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Kiowa Tribe celebrates new leadership in 2022

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - As we continue to wrap up 2022, we want to take a moment to highlight the accomplishments of the Kiowa tribe, who ushered in new leadership this year. In 2022, the Kiowa tribe held the election and inauguration of new leadership, with a new Chairman and Vice Chairman.
OKLAHOMA STATE
sprintcarandmidget.com

Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl

Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

Oklahoma inmate escapee captured

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - An inmate who escaped from a correction facility in Oklahoma was captured Friday afternoon. According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, 32-year-old Shelby D. Goodnight was reported missing from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Facility in McAlester Thursday night. A press release states, Goodnight was apprehended in...
MCALESTER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Opry brings Darci Lynne back to town

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One of Oklahoma’s favorite daughters, Darci Lynne Farmer is glad to be back in her home state. “Oklahoma has just sort of been such a big cheerleader for me since the beginning when I went on the show all the way until now and I love the people here,” said Farmer.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Oklahoma students will see increased access to summer meals under omnibus bill

The omnibus package signed by President Joe Biden includes some stipulations that will make getting lunch easier for students in Oklahoma. One provision enshrines a permanent nationwide benefit for lunches over the summer months. Executive Director of Hunger Free Oklahoma Chris Bernard said qualified families can get $40 per month for up to $120 a summer through the electronic benefits transfer program.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker proposes changes to superintendent, principal qualifications

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Sen. Brenda Stanley (R-Midwest City) is proposing changes to the requirements to become a superintendent and principal through SB 51. The measure modifies current legislation involving the qualifications needed to be a principal and adds language regarding superintendent qualifications to the same...
OKLAHOMA STATE
yukonprogressnews.com

Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief

Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Radio Ink

Team Radio Broadcaster Sean Anderson Dies at 51

Sean Anderson, a radio broadcaster who worked at Team Radio in Oklahoma for more than two decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 51. The cause of death was not known. Anderson’s radio career started in the late 1980s when he was hired by KKND (105.5 FM, now KGFY) in Stillwater to serve as a board operator. While working at the station, Anderson also started working as a stand-up comedian in the local community, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue that as a career.
OKLAHOMA STATE
metrofamilymagazine.com

Wild About Conservation: Local Opportunities to Learn and Help

“I want my son to live in a world where he can find horned lizards and encounter swamp rabbits because animals make our lives richer. You may think some animals don’t have much of a purpose — like opossums — but they can eat thousands of ticks every night. Practically, having a diversity of species keeps us healthier as humans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy