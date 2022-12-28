Read full article on original website
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
KCRA.com
Ukrainian mother in the Sacramento area still adjusting to life in United States
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Since the war in Ukraine began,thousands of Ukrainians have come to the United States seeking safety. Many of them have settled in Northern California. Orangevale's Kateryna Pryoh is among them. Pyroh lived in Dnipro, a city about the size of San Francisco. The 26-year-old was raising...
rosevilletoday.com
Costa Vida
rosevilletoday.com
Doty Ravine Preserve renamed after Placer Supervisor Robert Weygandt
Recognition for years of service and land conservation achievements. Auburn, Calif. – The Doty Ravine Preserve, located northeast of Lincoln, has been renamed the Weygandt Doty Ravine Preserve in recognition of retiring Placer County District 2 Supervisor Robert Weygandt and his 28 years of public service. The 427-acre preserve...
Northern California statue of meat-packing magnate beheaded
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The statue of a 19th-century Northern California rancher and meat-packing magnate was decapitated earlier this week, leaving investigators in the state's capital city scratching their heads to find a motive behind the vandalism. Tipsters could receive a $1,000 reward for information about what...
KCRA.com
These Northern California counties, cities offer free sandbag stations ahead of upcoming storm
Wet weather is returning to Northern California for the weekend, prompting some flood concerns across the area. Due to these flood concerns, KCRA 3's weather team is calling Saturday an Impact Day. Several cities and counties are preparing residents for the upcoming storms by opening up warming centers and offering...
rosevilletoday.com
Mattress Firm Roseville
Military veteran's cleanup company booming with Sacramento's rising homeless crisis
SACRAMENTO — It's a dirty job but somebody's got to do it.A small business owner, who didn't want to be identified, along the Alhambra corridor in East Sacramento is fuming. She is fed up with the homeless going to the bathroom in front of her shop."That's not good for business," she said.What they leave behind leaves a lot to be desired, and she isn't the only one who feels that way."You look at gas stations and some are really bad. Some are terrible," said Juergen Bleeker.Bleeker is a military veteran who is taking aim at an ever-growing problem: trash and...
Contra Costa Herald
Josh Hill joins BAC Community Bank as Sr. VP
December 29, 2022 – Stockton, Calif – Josh Hill has joined locally-owned BAC Community Bank as Senior Vice President and Retail Banking Officer. Hill is a results-driven financial services professional with more than 28 years of extensive leadership experience. He has most recently led and grown retail banking teams within the BAC Community Bank footprint and Northern California.
Gavin Newsom eyes Sacramento mayor for key judgeship
Mayor Darrell Steinberg has two years left in his term.
riolindamessenger.com
Sacramento County Searching for Shelter Operator
The County of Sacramento Office of Homeless Initiatives (OHI) is seeking interest from qualified organizations interested in operating a low-barrier, scattered-site interim 24/7 shelter program for persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The program will be inclusive of both operations and re-housing services. The shelter re-housing services provider may be the same...
rosevilletoday.com
Mattress Firm Rocklin
What happened to Sacramento’s old tree nursery?
(KTXL) — The City of Sacramento used to run a tree nursery on 34th Avenue near the Sacramento Executive Airport but the site has sat mostly unused for more than a decade. According to the Sacramento city government, the City Tree Nursery at Mangan Park is approximately five acres and has a greenhouse, a former […]
Hillsdale College: Plan for residential development near Roseville moves forward
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved phase one of a plan to develop land in Placer Couty near West Roseville. This is the first step for Hillsdale to establish its presence in the county, according to the college. The approximately 1,157 acres owned by...
California Woman Receives 100 Heaters In The Mail That She Did Not Order
Watch the video here.
KCRA.com
Mail thieves hold up letter carriers in Sacramento County, stealing master key to mailboxes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Investigators said mail thieves in California are targeting letter carriers who carry master keys to the clusters of mailboxes. "The keys access several mailboxes, so the mail thieves see that as a more efficient way to steal mail," said postal inspector Matthew Norfleet. In two recent...
New stimulus program gives families up to $1,500 each month
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Yolo County, you may know that Yolo County has the highest rate of poverty in California with over 20.9% of residents living in poverty rate in California.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Unaccompanied minors impacted by flight cancellations, CA’s big rig & bus ban, more rounds of rain in NorCal
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Sacramento Superior Court warns against jury duty money scam
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Superior Court said in a release on Wednesday that they are warning county residents of a “jury duty phone scam”. The release said that the scam involves someone calling another person, impersonating an officer of the court, and convincing them that money is owed because the target failed to report for jury duty.
KCRA.com
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: 8th victim linked to suspected Stockton serial killer, Title 42 remains, Southwest Airlines investigation
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
