Roseville, CA

ROSEVILLE, CA
Doty Ravine Preserve renamed after Placer Supervisor Robert Weygandt

Recognition for years of service and land conservation achievements. Auburn, Calif. – The Doty Ravine Preserve, located northeast of Lincoln, has been renamed the Weygandt Doty Ravine Preserve in recognition of retiring Placer County District 2 Supervisor Robert Weygandt and his 28 years of public service. The 427-acre preserve...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Northern California statue of meat-packing magnate beheaded

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The statue of a 19th-century Northern California rancher and meat-packing magnate was decapitated earlier this week, leaving investigators in the state's capital city scratching their heads to find a motive behind the vandalism. Tipsters could receive a $1,000 reward for information about what...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ROSEVILLE, CA
Military veteran's cleanup company booming with Sacramento's rising homeless crisis

SACRAMENTO — It's a dirty job but somebody's got to do it.A small business owner, who didn't want to be identified, along the Alhambra corridor in East Sacramento is fuming. She is fed up with the homeless going to the bathroom in front of her shop."That's not good for business," she said.What they leave behind leaves a lot to be desired, and she isn't the only one who feels that way."You look at gas stations and some are really bad. Some are terrible," said Juergen Bleeker.Bleeker is a military veteran who is taking aim at an ever-growing problem: trash and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Josh Hill joins BAC Community Bank as Sr. VP

December 29, 2022 – Stockton, Calif – Josh Hill has joined locally-owned BAC Community Bank as Senior Vice President and Retail Banking Officer. Hill is a results-driven financial services professional with more than 28 years of extensive leadership experience. He has most recently led and grown retail banking teams within the BAC Community Bank footprint and Northern California.
STOCKTON, CA
Sacramento County Searching for Shelter Operator

The County of Sacramento Office of Homeless Initiatives (OHI) is seeking interest from qualified organizations interested in operating a low-barrier, scattered-site interim 24/7 shelter program for persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The program will be inclusive of both operations and re-housing services. The shelter re-housing services provider may be the same...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ROCKLIN, CA
What happened to Sacramento’s old tree nursery?

(KTXL) — The City of Sacramento used to run a tree nursery on 34th Avenue near the Sacramento Executive Airport but the site has sat mostly unused for more than a decade. According to the Sacramento city government, the City Tree Nursery at Mangan Park is approximately five acres and has a greenhouse, a former […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Superior Court warns against jury duty money scam

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Superior Court said in a release on Wednesday that they are warning county residents of a “jury duty phone scam”. The release said that the scam involves someone calling another person, impersonating an officer of the court, and convincing them that money is owed because the target failed to report for jury duty.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

