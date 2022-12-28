Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Clanton Advertiser
New private school in Clanton enrolling for 2023 academic year
A group of community members wanting to offer an additional educational option in Clanton have formed Liberty Christian Academy. The school is set to open fall of 2023 with four-year-old preschool classes and kindergarten to second grade. Discussion on starting a school began when Thomas Mims, who is board president,...
WSFA
Montgomery leaders closer to ARPA allocation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery city and county leaders met again to determine what to do with over $80 million American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The group of leaders has narrowed down a list, but still, needs a concrete plan to vote on. Consultants say the city and county have...
Opelika-Auburn News
Scholarship established in honor of Auburn University student who passed away on Dec. 10
A freshman Auburn University engineering student passed away on Dec. 10 at an off-campus apartment complex, and the university has established a scholarship in his honor. The freshman student was William Dolbeare, 18, from Hilton Head, S.C. Dolbeare’s obituary stated, “he had already made a tremendous impact on his friends...
alabamanews.net
Life of Autauga Co. Sheriff Joe Sedinger Remembered at Funeral
The son of Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger spoke to Alabama News Network as people in the community and law enforcement officers from across the state came to Prattville for the sheriff’s funeral on Friday. “He’s touched everybody in one way or another,” Joey Sedinger said. “He’s touched everybody....
All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama
Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
WSFA
Funeral route announced for Sheriff Joe Sedinger
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The funeral procession route has been announced for the late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died on Monday. The funeral procession will start at Centerpoint Fellowship Church and end at Rawlinson Cemetery. It will pass the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and Courthouse one last time, where Sheriff Sedinger spent almost 30 years of his career in public service.
lowndessignal.com
The Gathering to bring Lowndes County together in love
Lowndes County residents are invited to The Gathering, a New Year’s Day brunch organizers hope will bring the community together in unity and love. The event will begin at noon in the Jackson Steele Community Center and feature a buffet brunch, vendors, and door prizes. “I wanted to bring...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: City, County Discussions Continue on How to Use ARPA Funds
Leaders from the city of Montgomery and Montgomery County are again discussing how to best use the nearly $86 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Their efforts are called the Montgomery Thrive Initiative, which was launched last December to seek community input on what to do. In the...
Clanton Advertiser
MHS teacher achieves National Board Certification
Maplesville High School teacher Patricia Turner has completed National Board Certification for science/ biology. This certification is a next-level certification for state-certified teachers. “It was by far the hardest professional development I have ever done,” Turner said. She said it is a good process because it “really makes you...
alreporter.com
Bill Lamb brings background in accounting, civil service to Montgomery
When asked about the decision-making process behind his choice to run for the Alabama House of Representatives, newly elected state Rep. Bill Lamb of Tuscaloosa preferred to list the reasons why he didn’t want to run. “I didn’t need a job because I had a really good job; I...
WTVM
Opelika resident creates latest mobile photography app
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new app is set to be used all around the world. GrouPixx was created by Opelika resident, Alzata Florence, that makes family or friend portraits without everyone being in the same place. The point of the app? To bring everyone together - no matter the...
‘Compassion is not a crime’: Wetumpka women guilty after feeding cats sparks outrage
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
opelikaobserver.com
Straight From the Headlines
LEE COUNTY — It is time to say goodbye to 2022. It has become a tradition for The Observer to share with our readers a recap of the past 12 months. January 2022 started off with sadness as the city of Opelika mourned the loss of former council member Dr. Robert Lofton, who passed away on New Year’s Day. Lofton had been diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) prior to his passing. Lofton served as the Opelika Ward 3 council member before stepping down due to his illness.
alabamanews.net
Dallas Co. Commission Donates Life Saving Equipment
The Dallas County Commission is donating life-saving equipment to volunteer fire departments around the county — as well as the county’s only hospital. Commission Chairman and Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn says the equipment has been ordered — and should be back and ready for use — in January.
WTVM
Residents speak out on Lee County trash issues
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Your outdoor trash can may be filled to the limit, or you have bulk trash items you need to get rid of. There are tons of complaints about the new Lee County Trash Service. The main concern is what residents should do to eliminate large...
WSFA
Wetumpka mayor says incoming Publix adds to city’s economic growth
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Wetumpka is ending 2022 on a high note. Mayor Jerry Willis said 2022 brought forth lots of progress and new opportunities. “It’s been a wonderful, wonderful year,” said Willis. On Wednesday, the city announced Publix is coming. This is a project...
opelikaobserver.com
Farmers Elected To State Commodity Committees During Alabama Farmers Federation Annual Meeting
MONTGOMERY — For the second year, Alabama Farmers Federation voting delegates elected grassroots commodity committee leaders during the organization’s annual meeting. Elections were held Dec. 4 in Montgomery. State committee members put boots on the ground in their respective communities and commodities, said Mitt Walker, Governmental and Agricultural...
alabamanews.net
Gov. Kay Ivey Names Interim Sheriff for Autauga County
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced an interim sheriff for Autauga County while she seeks a permanent appointment. Friday, she named Chief Deputy David Hill to serve as sheriff. He will fill the vacancy that was created with the death of Sheriff Joe Sedinger on Monday. Sedinger had been re-elected to...
alreporter.com
Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
More than 1,000 Notasulga customers without water in Macon County
NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – A water shortage emergency is impacting 1,023 customers who are now without running water in Notasulga, Macon County. Mayor Tommy Miller says when the water does come back on possibly Tuesday night or Wednesday, customers will be under a boiling water notice until the water tests free of bacteria. The town is coming […]
