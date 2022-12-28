Read full article on original website
WDSU
Balloon release scheduled for Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting victim, Kyron Peters
NEW ORLEANS — A balloon release has been scheduled for one of the Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting victims. Kyron Peters's balloon release will be on Friday, Dec. 30, at the intersection of Louisa and Benefit Street at 3:30 p.m. Peters, 19, and another 19-year-old woman were shot and...
WDSU
Man shot near a daiquiri shop on Bourbon Street, tourists show concern for crime
NEW ORLEANS — An unidentified man was shot at the corner of Toulouse and Bourbon Street just before 2 pm. Officers say they found the victim in a nearby daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds. "Every day we leave the house, you never know what's going to happen," said...
WDSU
A violent day across New Orleans leaves 3 dead, several others injured
NEW ORLEANS — A rash of gun violence leaves at least three people dead and three others injured in five separate incidents. New Orleans police said the first shooting happened just after 11:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Pittari Place in Algiers. A man was shot at least once and taken to the hospital, where he died.
WDSU
Former New Orleans police officer accused of felony assault
KETCHIKAN, Alaska — A former New Orleans police officer, who is now a police chief in Alaska, is being accused of assault. Ketchikan Police Chief Jeff Walls faces one felony charge and five misdemeanor charges, the most serious being third-degree assault. He’s also charged with fourth-degree assault and reckless...
WDSU
3 overnight shootings erupt within an hour of each other, NOPD report
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating three shootings that happened within hours of each other on Thursday morning. The violent wave started around 2:30 a.m. when officers said a teenage girl was grazed by a bullet on the 3600 block of 4th Street. Minutes later, officers say...
WDSU
Edna Karr student shot and killed while visiting family in California
ANTIOCH, Calif. — Thomas Smith Jr., also known as Paulie, was a 16-year-old boy from New Orleans who was shot and killed on Dec. 17 in a park in Antioch. According to his mom, he was walking from his aunt's house with a cousin to a park when he was shot and killed.
WDSU
Man shot in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood, police report
The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of North Prieur Street that left one man injured. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound right before 5 p.m. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. No other information is available at this time.
WDSU
Woman shot in the Seventh Ward, police report
The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman sustained a gunshot wound at the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street around 5:25 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
WDSU
Man shot and killed on Bourbon Street Wednesday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Bourbon Street that left one man injured on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot and killed at the intersection of Toulouse and Bourbon Street around 1:47 p.m. Officers reported that they apprehended the suspect shortly...
WDSU
NOPD provides updated photo of the suspects in the homicide of famous comedian
New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect accused of killing famous New Orleans comedian Brandon Montrell. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was shot and killed in his vehicle in the parking lot after being caught in a crossfire at a Rouses on Friday, just two days before Christmas.
WDSU
Southern University nursing student one of the victims in Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting
NEW ORLEANS — A Southern University student was one of the victims who was shot and killed at a Lower Ninth Ward party the day after Christmas. Courtney Hughes, 19, was a freshman nursing major from New Orleans who was visiting home for the holidays. She and Kyron Peters,...
WDSU
NOPD searching for missing man, last seen in the Milenburg neighborhood
New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing man. According to police, William Davenport, 28, was last heard from in the early hours of Dec. 30. Since then, his family has not seen or heard from him. Davenport is described to be 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs about 88 pounds.
WDSU
Balloon release scheduled for murdered Southern University student, Courtney Hughes
NEW ORLEANS — A balloon release has been scheduled for the 19-year-old Southern University student murdered in a Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting on Monday. Courtney Hughes's balloon release will be at 2529 General Meyer Ave. in New Orleans on Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. Hughes was one of...
WDSU
Dog stolen out of the yard of a Westbank resident
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a dog that was stolen from a yard in the Westbank on Tuesday. According to police, the dog's owner let the dog outside in her yard on the 900 block of Leboeuf Street along with her other dog and went back inside.
WDSU
New Orleans hotel owner at center of Magnolia Mansion raid federally charged, pleads not guilty
A well-known political campaign contributor and owner of a historic New Orleans hotel who was charged by federal prosecutors plead not guilty. Fouad Zeton was charged in an indictment on Dec. 9, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to his legal team led by David Courcelle and Stansbury.
WDSU
Funeral arrangements for Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell have been set
NEW ORLEANS — Funeral arrangments for the comedian killed outside of a Rouses two days before Christmas have been set. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was killed after being caught in a crossfire in the parking lot of a Rouses. His funeral is set to be on Jan. 5 at...
WDSU
New Orleans Fire Department responds to minor construction fire at Superdome
Firefighters in New Orleans responded to a construction fire at the Superdome Wednesday morning. According to officials, security workers responded to a minor smoke incident in a construction area behind temporary walls. The New Orleans Fire Department arrived to eliminate any threat and deemed the building safe for occupancy. The...
WDSU
Travelers come back to Downtown NOLA from Norwegian cruise to find their vehicles broken into
NEW ORLEANS — Brandi Martinez said she will never park at a lot in downtown New Orleans and board a cruise again. Last weekend, she and her family came back from a five-day cruise in Mexico through Norwegian, bringing in the holiday season together, to find their vehicle windows busted and many of their possessions stolen.
WDSU
U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for 4 passengers after helicopter crashes in the Gulf of Mexico
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for four people who were aboard a helicopter that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, just 10 miles offshore of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. The helicopter reportedly was in the process of departing an oil platform when it crashed...
WDSU
Causeway Bridge reopens after weather-related closure
METAIRIE, La. — The severe weather closing the Causeway Bridge has cleared at this time. The bridge has reopened. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
