ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

A violent day across New Orleans leaves 3 dead, several others injured

NEW ORLEANS — A rash of gun violence leaves at least three people dead and three others injured in five separate incidents. New Orleans police said the first shooting happened just after 11:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Pittari Place in Algiers. A man was shot at least once and taken to the hospital, where he died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Former New Orleans police officer accused of felony assault

KETCHIKAN, Alaska — A former New Orleans police officer, who is now a police chief in Alaska, is being accused of assault. Ketchikan Police Chief Jeff Walls faces one felony charge and five misdemeanor charges, the most serious being third-degree assault. He’s also charged with fourth-degree assault and reckless...
KETCHIKAN, AK
WDSU

Man shot in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood, police report

The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of North Prieur Street that left one man injured. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound right before 5 p.m. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Woman shot in the Seventh Ward, police report

The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman sustained a gunshot wound at the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street around 5:25 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed on Bourbon Street Wednesday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Bourbon Street that left one man injured on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot and killed at the intersection of Toulouse and Bourbon Street around 1:47 p.m. Officers reported that they apprehended the suspect shortly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Dog stolen out of the yard of a Westbank resident

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a dog that was stolen from a yard in the Westbank on Tuesday. According to police, the dog's owner let the dog outside in her yard on the 900 block of Leboeuf Street along with her other dog and went back inside.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans Fire Department responds to minor construction fire at Superdome

Firefighters in New Orleans responded to a construction fire at the Superdome Wednesday morning. According to officials, security workers responded to a minor smoke incident in a construction area behind temporary walls. The New Orleans Fire Department arrived to eliminate any threat and deemed the building safe for occupancy. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Causeway Bridge reopens after weather-related closure

METAIRIE, La. — The severe weather closing the Causeway Bridge has cleared at this time. The bridge has reopened. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
METAIRIE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy