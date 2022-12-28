Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Haunting of Hill House star's new horror movie M3GAN reveals new footage
Haunting of Hill House star Violet McGraw’s new horror movie M3GAN has already garnered a lot of stir online for the creepy lifelike doll’s eccentric dance moves. And now, we have more of that to make memes out of because the film has released some brand new footage in a first-look featurette.
ComicBook
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
Collider
New 'Babylon' Featurette Lets Audiences Discover Justin Hurwitz's "Score For the Ages"
Paramount Pictures just released a new featurette that gives audiences the chance to listen to the score for the upcoming Damien Chazelle epic Babylon. The Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, who is best known for his imaginative and original score for 2016’s La La Land, revealed how the sounds of a screaming sax and wailing trumpet of jazz mixed with modern elements created what star Margot Robbie describes as “a score for the ages.”
'M3GAN' Producers Defend Not Going for R Rating: 'Some of the Scariest Movies of All Time Are PG-13'
M3GAN doesn't need an R rating to terrify moviegoers, according to its filmmakers. Two of the producers behind the upcoming horror film, Jason Blum and James Wan, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about why it's a "cautionary tale" about the dangers of artificial intelligence. When asked about some people expressing...
Collider
The 'Five Nights at Freddy’s' Movie’s Long, Complicated Road to the Screen
You’d think the Five Nights at Freddy’s game series would’ve spawned a movie way before now. First launched back in 2014, the Freddy’s games combined jump scares with very simple game mechanics that made it catnip for YouTube gamers and youngsters alike. The innate marketability and immense popularity of this franchise meant that it was inevitable that the Freddy’s universe would get translated into more media formats than just video games. However, a proper feature film adaptation has proved shockingly elusive over the year for the Five Night at Freddy’s universe, though not for lack of trying. Like so many gamers trying to make it to the next level in a Freddy’s game, Hollywood studios have been constantly making attempts at cracking the code of a Freddy’s movie only to fail entirely in their ambitions.
Sinister: The Story Behind The Scariest Movie Ever Made
In 2012, director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill came together and made "Sinister," a landmark horror film that would go on to define a decade brimming with some of the smartest, most terrifying titles ever. With Ethan Hawke playing protagonist Ellison Oswalt, "Sinister" redefined the Texan actor's career that would lead to a run of "Before Midnight," "The Purge," and "Boyhood" within a year's time.
Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics
Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
Collider
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022
We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
An ill-fated reboot that fared so much worse than any of its predecessors stares down the barrel on streaming
Even though none of the six installments fared particularly well with critics, Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich’s Resident Evil franchise had plenty of fans, enough to ensure that it went down in history as the highest-grossing string of video game adaptations ever made after the coffers swelled to over $1.2 billion.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ infuriates the fandom even more, but the showrunner wants you to look toward season 3
As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
wegotthiscovered.com
The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming
It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
wegotthiscovered.com
An irredeemably awful comic book adaptation bares its fangs to go for the jugular on streaming
Paul Bettany is without a doubt a hugely talented actor, and a mainstay of the world’s biggest franchise since the very beginning, but director Scott Stewart’s repeated attempts to transform the mild-mannered Englishman into a badass action hero hardly went according to plan, with Priest arguably the worst offender.
Stereogum
Courtney Love: “Lana And Kurt Are The Only Two True Musical Geniuses I’ve Ever Known”
Courtney Love was the latest guest on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. She discussed her forthcoming album, drill music, her dad dosing her with LSD when she was four, 12-step recovery, Lana Del Rey, Kanye West, Nirvana, and more. After an hour, Maron concluded that his guest was a “walking mythology.”
Nicolas Winding Refn On Saddling Up Netflix Noir Series ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ & How “Theatrical Will Always Exist” But Hollywood System Is “Falling Apart” – Crew Call Podcast
A pandemic and the closure of cinemas didn’t stop Cannes Film Festival-winning Nicolas Winding Refn from creating, the Drive filmmaker hunkering down with his family to make the new noir Netflix series Copenhagen Cowboy which drops on Thursday, January 5. The six-episode series follows Mui, a lone wolf protagonist much like the crime crusaders in Refn’s repertoire, i.e. Ryan Gosling’s Driver in Drive and Julian in Only God Forgives, and Mads Mikkelsen’s Tony in the director’s Pusher franchise. Known to possess a gift, Mui is bought as a “lucky coin” to help cure a much older woman’s fertility problems....
'Nightmare Before Christmas' Star Discusses The Possibility Of A Sequel
Chris Sarandon, who voiced Jack Skellington, previously said he would crawl across the U.S. to be in a sequel to the Tim Burton classic.
Resurfaced clip of Chuck Woolery’s Love Connection astounds viewers: ‘This woman is a legend’
An old episode of Chuck Woolery’s dating show Love Connection has resurfaced, and people can’t get enough of the two contestants. The hit dating show, which lasted 11 seasons beginning in 1983 and running until 1994, followed blindly matched couples on their first dates, who would later reveal their first impressions to host Woolery in front of a live audience. A particular clip of 1994 contestants Robin Dimiceli and Curt Levey has made the rounds on TikTok, with people applauding Dimiceli for absolutely “roasting” Levey.“I like women who are deep, and she just didn’t seem like a deep kinda person....
wegotthiscovered.com
A devilishly dated blockbuster horror remains a lot more popular than its reputation suggests
Trying to explain the Y2K panic to the younger generations runs the risk of making you sound like a crazy person, with the dawn of the millennium creating widespread fear that the entire world was going to end. Sensing an opportunity, Hollywood sought to turn the concerns into cash, but End of Days ended up slapping the festivities with a stupendously silly coat of satanic paint.
wegotthiscovered.com
A spectacular sci-fi franchise that kicked off with a classic and ended in disaster peaked way too high far too early
Any franchise that begins with an undisputed classic very rarely has anywhere to go but down, but the gradual decline of the Men in Black series was nonetheless disheartening to see, with the dismal spinoff International going down in a ball of entirely deserved and fully justified flames. Bolstered the...
Iconic scenes from movie Elf were unscripted as Will Ferrell would 'mess' with the public
Ask any group of people what their favourite Christmas movie is and you'll be certain that one of them says Elf. But, did you know that there's a handful of clips in this seasonal family film with Will Ferrell that aren't scripted?. The 2003 holiday comedy sees Ferrell play a...
