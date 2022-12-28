Minor league report: Penguins' losing streak reaches 4

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski made 38 saves on 39 shots in regulation and overtime for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 2-1 home shootout loss to the rival Hershey Bears at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Tokarski stopped one of two shootout attempts while the Penguins were blanked on all three shots they had in the shootout.

Forward Alex Nylander scored the lone regulation goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which has lost four consecutive games.

Highlights:

The Penguins’ next game is a home contest against the Providence Bruins on Friday, 7:05 p.m.

Follow the Penguins all season long.