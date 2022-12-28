Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are OVER
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski’s whirlwind romance is already over, just a month after the couple first went public at a Knicks game, Page Six reported Thursday. “Their fling has moved into the friends zone,” a source confirming the breakup told the gossip outlet. Serial dater Davidson has already been spotted out on his courting ritual—a pap walk—with a new boo, this time his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders. And Ratajkowski appears to not be wasting any time either. The model also announced last week on her podcast that she’d joined a dating app, and was recently seen out with artist Jack Greer.
Comments / 0