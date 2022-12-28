Why do we have a one size fits all tax rate? Why not create a lower tax rate for small businesses which are more likely to be locally owned. The profits from locally owned businesses end up being put back into the state's economy since the owners live here. The profits from a large business is likely going to some out of state magnate. Plus, a corporation's profits end up at a corporate headquarters to pay the high salaries of corporate executives who likely have never stepped foot in Arkansas? Most of those corporations live off of ever increasing profits partly from opening up locations in new markets so they'll come regardless.
OMG, all of this for the rich people. I told people not to vote for Donald Trump the second. Now look what happen.
