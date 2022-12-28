ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLOS.com

Water production 'continues to improve'; not able to meet goal for full restoration

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Unfortunately we will not be able to meet the goal of having full water service restored to all customers by the end of the day.”. In a press conference Friday morning, City of Asheville officials announced that they were still working to restore water service to customers and would not be able to have everyone back online by the close of business Friday.
Mountain Xpress

City of Asheville Water service update: 8:00 p.m., December 29

The City of Asheville staff was able to make continued progress today in its efforts to restore full water service to all customers. Water crews will remain in the field overnight as we continue necessary repairs and monitor the system as it recharges. Service restoration today. The majority of Mills...
WLOS.com

Some Asheville residents return home to learn they have no water

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With Asheville and its surrounding communities reeling from water outages in the days after Christmas, many local residents who left the area for the holiday returned home to an unwanted surprise and unexpected challenges. As folks from everywhere boarded planes bound for Asheville Regional Airport,...
WLOS.com

Map shows how widespread Asheville water outages are

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Outages that began Saturday have left nearly 39,000 customers scrambling to find water to drink, bathe and even flush toilets. According to the city, there were two impact zones -- one to the south and another to the west. The largest area (in pink) was...
FOX Carolina

City of Asheville works to restore water to residents

With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
WLOS.com

Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
GreenMatters

Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More

Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe prepares for trash collection fee increase

Buncombe County residents are paying more to buy just about everything than they were a year ago — according to the latest available figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate for the region including Buncombe was 8.1% as of October. Come 2023, they’ll be paying more to get rid of that stuff as well.
WLOS.com

Frustrations boil as widespread water outages continue, impacting over 38,000 people

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Many Asheville residents say they're frustrated with the ongoing water outages across parts of the city. South Asheville resident Brenda Lilly says her frustration isn't just because she's not able to preform simple task like washing her hair, cooking, or even flushing the toilet, but because she says this all started without warning.
WLOS.com

Bursting pipes in empty homes leaves Highlands water supply vulnerable

HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is not the only area of Western North Carolina dealing with water outages right now. Bursting pipes in Highlands forced leaders to take urgent action after severe weather, for a time, threatened the mountain town's water supply. It was the combination of subzero temperatures...
ashevillefm.org

The Buncombe County COVID-19 Weekly Update & Holiday report: COVID will be around in 2023

ASHEVILLE, NC – December 28, 2022 – The CDC reports that the community level for Buncombe County is low for the week ending December 20th. Most of the counties in North Carolina and the U.S. are at a low level too. However, cases and hospitalizations are rising. There is a surge of respiratory disease as people spend more time indoors during the winter months and due to an increase in indoor gatherings and travel during the holidays.
WLOS.com

Restor Metabolix of Asheville, LLC

Restor Metabolix provides a novel treatment for patient's suffering from Pre-, Type I and Type II diabetes. We use regular insulin in a way that attempts to mimic normal pancreas function. In short, we use insulin as a hormone instead of as a drug. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit https://rmxasheville.com/
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville City officials said Thursday night, water is once again flowing in parts of the South Asheville area. The latest update says the majority of residents in the Mills River and Arden area had their service restored and they should soon see an increase in water pressure and service, though the service may fluctuate as the system returns.
