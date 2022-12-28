Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
'We have faith, and we have beer,' AVL brewpub loses $3,000 daily to water outage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Every day they are forced to stay closed, Asheville’s bar and restaurant industry takes a major financial hit. Barry Bialik, owner of Thirsty Monk in Biltmore Park Town Square, said the business has been closed since Tuesday. And each day it is not in operation, it's losing about $3,000, Bialik said.
WLOS.com
Water production 'continues to improve'; not able to meet goal for full restoration
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Unfortunately we will not be able to meet the goal of having full water service restored to all customers by the end of the day.”. In a press conference Friday morning, City of Asheville officials announced that they were still working to restore water service to customers and would not be able to have everyone back online by the close of business Friday.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville Water service update: 8:00 p.m., December 29
The City of Asheville staff was able to make continued progress today in its efforts to restore full water service to all customers. Water crews will remain in the field overnight as we continue necessary repairs and monitor the system as it recharges. Service restoration today. The majority of Mills...
WLOS.com
Some Asheville residents return home to learn they have no water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With Asheville and its surrounding communities reeling from water outages in the days after Christmas, many local residents who left the area for the holiday returned home to an unwanted surprise and unexpected challenges. As folks from everywhere boarded planes bound for Asheville Regional Airport,...
WLOS.com
Map shows how widespread Asheville water outages are
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Outages that began Saturday have left nearly 39,000 customers scrambling to find water to drink, bathe and even flush toilets. According to the city, there were two impact zones -- one to the south and another to the west. The largest area (in pink) was...
FOX Carolina
City of Asheville works to restore water to residents
With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
WLOS.com
Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
Boil water advisory remains in Asheville as water service restoration continues
UPDATE: (12/29)- The City of Asheville staff was able to make continued progress today in its efforts to restore full water service to all customers. Water crews will remain in the field overnight as we continue necessary repairs and monitor the system as it recharges. Service restoration todayThe majority of Mills River and Arden were […]
WLOS.com
Owner of Cruso campground demolished by 2021 floods has high hopes for new year
CRUSO, N.C. (WLOS) — In August 2021, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred devastated parts of Haywood County. A campground in Cruso was hit especially hard and with fatal consequences. Campground owner Sherrie McArthur is still recovering, but she has hopes for a better 2023. For McArthur, the impacts...
WLOS.com
Asheville left residents in 'unsafe and alarming situation,' one council member says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer on Friday stressed the urgency to repair the city’s water system, which has failed, in part, and left thousands of customers without for much of the week. But some Asheville residents have taken to social media to criticize the city's...
WLOS.com
'We anticipate returning to full service soon' Asheville water treatment plant back online
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A water treatment facility that's contributed to part of Asheville's widespread water outage situation is now back online. Asheville city officials provided the following update at 5 p.m. on Wednesday:. The southern water treatment facility is back online as of noon today (December 28) and...
Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More
Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.
WLOS.com
'All of our water just stopped:' Businesses close after widespread outages in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Numerous Asheville businesses were forced to close Tuesday because of ongoing water outages. “About 8:30 last night, all of our water just stopped,” said Emily Finneran, general manager of Vinnie’s on Hendersonville Road. She said the restaurant was packed when the water suddenly...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe prepares for trash collection fee increase
Buncombe County residents are paying more to buy just about everything than they were a year ago — according to the latest available figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate for the region including Buncombe was 8.1% as of October. Come 2023, they’ll be paying more to get rid of that stuff as well.
WLOS.com
Frustrations boil as widespread water outages continue, impacting over 38,000 people
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Many Asheville residents say they're frustrated with the ongoing water outages across parts of the city. South Asheville resident Brenda Lilly says her frustration isn't just because she's not able to preform simple task like washing her hair, cooking, or even flushing the toilet, but because she says this all started without warning.
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials say ‘unprecedented event’ left thousands without water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville officials said a water production facility in the southern part of the city was back online on Wednesday. For days, more than 38,000 customers have experienced disruptions caused by water line breaks and an outage at the facility. Asheville City Water said concerns with...
WLOS.com
Bursting pipes in empty homes leaves Highlands water supply vulnerable
HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is not the only area of Western North Carolina dealing with water outages right now. Bursting pipes in Highlands forced leaders to take urgent action after severe weather, for a time, threatened the mountain town's water supply. It was the combination of subzero temperatures...
ashevillefm.org
The Buncombe County COVID-19 Weekly Update & Holiday report: COVID will be around in 2023
ASHEVILLE, NC – December 28, 2022 – The CDC reports that the community level for Buncombe County is low for the week ending December 20th. Most of the counties in North Carolina and the U.S. are at a low level too. However, cases and hospitalizations are rising. There is a surge of respiratory disease as people spend more time indoors during the winter months and due to an increase in indoor gatherings and travel during the holidays.
WLOS.com
Restor Metabolix of Asheville, LLC
Restor Metabolix provides a novel treatment for patient's suffering from Pre-, Type I and Type II diabetes. We use regular insulin in a way that attempts to mimic normal pancreas function. In short, we use insulin as a hormone instead of as a drug. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit https://rmxasheville.com/
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville City officials said Thursday night, water is once again flowing in parts of the South Asheville area. The latest update says the majority of residents in the Mills River and Arden area had their service restored and they should soon see an increase in water pressure and service, though the service may fluctuate as the system returns.
Comments / 1