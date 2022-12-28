ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Shooting inside I-65 Walmart, 2 hurt: Mobile Police

By Jeremy Jones, Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2bv1_0jwAyk0u00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine confirmed two people were shot inside Walmart off I-65 Tuesday night at around 8:30 p.m..

WKRG News 5 spoke with Prine, who said two groups of people got into an altercation at the self checkout line. Prine said the two groups started shooting at each other. He said police do not know how many shots were fired at this time.

Mobile Police investigate after officer fires gun during traffic stop

Prine said two victims, a male and a female, were hit by bullets and were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. Prine did not offer an update in reference to the victim’s condition. Prine said they do not know if the two people hit were involved, patrons or employees. Prine also said it is unclear if the two victims knew each other. Prine said there are no fatalities.

Prine said they do not know what the altercation was about. Prine said the situation is “consolidated” and it is under control.

Prine said the Walmart went under lockdown and will remain closed for the rest of the night.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine Press Conference

This remains an ongoing investigation. WKRG News 5 has a reporter on scene working to learn more information. This story will be updated as we receive details.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPMI

Witness to Mobile Walmart shooting says he heard 20-30 shots fired

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man attacked, came home to burglars, say police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile homeowner was attacked Wednesday afternoon when he came home and found a man sitting in a vehicle in the home’s driveway. Police said that suspect drove away, but a second attacked the homeowner before running off. Police said they responded to a burglary call on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Woman’s car allegedly stolen in front of own home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman’s car was allegedly stolen in front of her own home on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Lexington Avenue at around 8:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 for a stolen car.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police led on 3 chases Wednesday, 1 involved murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they were led on three separate police chases on Wednesday. All three ended with an arrest. One of the chases led to the arrest of Chickasaw murder suspect, 19-year-old Joseph Michael Timmons. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at around 4:50 p.m., officers tried to pull over 32-year-old […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Murder charge for suspect in Chickasaw deadly shooting

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man sought by U.S. Marshals and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for an October murder in Chickasaw was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail early Thursday morning on several charges, including murder. In addition to murder, Joseph Michael Timmons, 19, is charged with two counts of robbery. Timmons […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WKRG News 5

Don’t celebrate the New Year with gunfire: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are reminding citizens that it’s not safe to ring in the New Year with celebratory gunfire. “Bullets discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere,” police said in a news release, “and when they do, they cause significant amounts of property damage […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Officer shoots dog that charged toward him

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they say an officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday night. When police responded to 600 block of Merritt Drive around 10:18 p.m. about a disorderly complaint involving an assault, the victim’s dog charged toward an officer, who was forced to shoot the animal, according to police.
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say

Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile police provide update on Tuesday night Walmart shooting

Mobile police are continuing to look for the people involved in a shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart off Interstate 65. Cpl. Ryan Blakely said the incident happened at about 8:35 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter at 101 East I-65 Service Road South. Police responded to a shots-fired call and...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Permit-less gun carry could make law enforcement’s job more difficult in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — You're just days away from no longer needing to purchase a gun permit to carry your weapon. Permit-less carry begins as soon as the Moonpie drops January 1st. Over the past few days, we've spoken with local law enforcement leaders about no longer needing a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Chief Prine and Sheriff Elect Burch say bad guys usually don't carry permits anyway. Burch says the upcoming change could make law enforcement's job harder.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating shooting into an unoccupied building

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a shooting into an unoccupied building on Monday night. Officers responded to the 700 block of Farnell Street in reference to shots fired at approximately 9:41 p.m. and discovered bullet holes in an abandoned residence, according to authorities. Police said this...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman attempting to run from police crashes into Mobile business

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she crashed into a business while running from police, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle Anderlyn Jordan, 37, was driving early Tuesday morning when the crash occurred. According to officials, officers attempted […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 shootings on Monday, no one hurt: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday. No one was hurt in either incident. On Monday, Dec. 26 at around 3:46 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Chin Street in reference to shots being fired. On the same day at around […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman allegedly beat children, laughed as man beat them

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Eric Suggs was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26, a Pensacola woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect the seven children involved, according to Pensacola police officers. Jakirea Foreman, 31, was charged with child neglect on Dec. 29. Officers said they responded […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy