Covington, KY

WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Flames erupt from boat docked at NKY marina

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - More than a dozen first responders were called to a boat fire Friday at the Manhattan Harbour Marina. The boat caught fire sometime Friday afternoon. It is unknown if anyone was onboard when the fire first broke out.
DAYTON, KY
WLWT 5

90 residents at an affordable NKY housing complex have a month left to find a new home

NEWPORT, Ky. — Finding a place on a deadline. In Newport, 90 residents of an affordable housing complex have a month left to find a new home. Back in July, 220 residents of the Victoria Square Apartments were told to pack up and move out. The key word in all of this is time. The company that owns Victoria Square Apartments extended their original deadline to Jan. 31, 2023, but some residents say that's not enough time.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

Court docs: Woman charged with arson after Cincinnati apartment fire

CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested on arson chargesafter an apartment fire in West End Tuesday. According to court records, Adriana Gouveia, 30, has been charged with one count of aggravated arson. Documents allege Gouveia intentionally set multiple fires inside an apartment complex in the 1600 block of
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Kenton County Police looking for Independence man

The Kenton County Police Department is asking the public's help to locate 27-year-old Barry Dishon of Independence. Dishon is considered a missing/endangered person and has not been heard from since Dec. 24. Police described Dishon as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Stevenson Road at Kimberly Drive in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Stevenson Road at Kimberly Drive in Erlanger. Sun hazard is creating an impairment for motorists. Use caution when traveling in this area.
ERLANGER, KY
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Dayton shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries, one person reportedly trapped on OH-123 in Morrow

MORROW, Ohio — Crash with injuries, one person reportedly trapped on OH-123 in Morrow.
MORROW, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after shooting in Dayton; police investigating

DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening. Around 6:15 p.m., police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to Montgomery County dispatch. In a 911 call, the caller tells dispatchers that a man
DAYTON, OH
WCPO

Police identify man killed in Colerain Township shooting

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Colerain Township, police said. According to investigators, 19-year-old Rodney Sean Harris, Jr. was shot between Raising Cane's and Valvoline near the Stone Creek Towne Center on Colerain Avenue at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to UC Medical Center.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH

