Kody is such a narcissistic a hole. He said they needed to respect him and yet he never saw any of the wives except for Robyn. in a polygamous marriage he was supposed to alternate night and days with each wide, which meant Robyn would only see him every 4 days. we all know THAT didn't happen
This show is done unless he marries other sister wives, but who would marry him knowing how vile he is? I must admit it would be interesting to see if Robyn has to work or what her reaction to other wives would be.
The show is done. They maybe sisters but there are not any wives. Kody can not take care of one wife let alone four. I am glad the show is done. It was not a poitive show for kids to see. Kody did not raise his kids the wives did all the work holding down jobs raising the kids cooking and cleaning and Kody demanded the respect. I would spit on him. These 3 wives need to take him for everything he owns because they need to think about their kids. Robyn never worked or contributed to the family and deserves nothing. Robyn got all she deserves the nanny. None of the others got one and Robyn did not even have a job. They both do not deserve anything. If the wives do not want it give it to the kids. Make Kody learn to go out and work for a living.
