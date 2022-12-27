ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Related
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara bail bondsman charged with grand theft

A former licensed bail bondsman and insurance agent was arraigned today in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on three felony counts of grand theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from three of his clients. In response to several clients reporting Sean Wilczak, 29, had taken their cash but failed to post...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

FBI agents and Santa Maria police arrest man for soliciting minor

Santa Maria police detectives, along with FBI agents, arrested a Ventura County man Friday morning for allegedly seeking sex acts with a minor. Nelson H. Galvez, 34, drove from Ventura County to Santa Maria to meet a person he believed was a minor, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Authorities arrested Galvez at about 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. Main Street in Santa Maria.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kclu.org

Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County

It started with reports of someone calling for help. But, police arriving in an Oxnard neighborhood found a critically injured man who would later die at a hospital. Officers were called to the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street just after 1:30 Friday morning. They found a 27-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Despite efforts to save him, Saul Guillen later died at a hospital.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Name of man who died in Northern Branch Jail custody released by Sheriff's Office

The name of a man who died of an apparent drug overdose while in custody at the Northern Branch Jail has been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Jaime Angel Gonzalez, 33, of Santa Maria, died Wednesday morning after being arrested on suspicion of a parole violation, then becoming unresponsive in an observation cell at the jail in Santa Maria, said sheriff’s public information officer Lt. Jarrett Morris.
SANTA MARIA, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Help For Property Owners With Real Estate Fraud

The Ventura County Clerk-Recorder’s office is setting out to build awareness of Fraud Notify, a fraud alert program that is offered free-of-charge to help address the ongoing dangers of real estate fraud. Fraud Notify alerts the property owner when a document is recorded at the County using their name or their assessor parcel number. Property owners who subscribe to Fraud Notify can track both expected or unexpected activities related to the real estate they own. Property owners can sign up for Fraud Notify through the County Clerk-Recorder’s website.
KGET

Decades of alleged abuse at Ventura County charter school will not be prosecuted, officials say

Decades of alleged abuse at a prestigious charter school in Ventura County will not prosecuted due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, according to a joint release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office. The investigation centered around the Thacher School in Ojai, an elite private school located northwest of […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for teen who disappeared in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenager who disappeared in Lancaster Wednesday night. Sean D. Orellana Garcia, 16, was last spotted on the 44400 block of 10th Street West around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Garcia is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Shooting victim from Oxnard survived

A 45-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday morning, authorities said. The gunshot victim was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Campton Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of First Street in the Colonia area. Officers found the man...
OXNARD, CA
Key News Network

Man Found Fatally Shot Near LAPD Station

Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot to death by the back gate of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division station late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officers returning to the station noticed the approximately 40-year-old victim in the roadway around 11:45 p.m. and immediately called...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Man Stabbed During Fight, Dies in Oxnard

On Tuesday, December 26, 2022, at about 2:45 P.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a fight in the 300 block of West Fifth Street at Oxnard Plaza Park. Upon arrival, officers located a 50-year-old male subject, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported the male to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital the male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
OXNARD, CA

