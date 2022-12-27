Read full article on original website
Related
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara bail bondsman charged with grand theft
A former licensed bail bondsman and insurance agent was arraigned today in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on three felony counts of grand theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from three of his clients. In response to several clients reporting Sean Wilczak, 29, had taken their cash but failed to post...
calcoastnews.com
FBI agents and Santa Maria police arrest man for soliciting minor
Santa Maria police detectives, along with FBI agents, arrested a Ventura County man Friday morning for allegedly seeking sex acts with a minor. Nelson H. Galvez, 34, drove from Ventura County to Santa Maria to meet a person he believed was a minor, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Authorities arrested Galvez at about 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. Main Street in Santa Maria.
kclu.org
Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County
It started with reports of someone calling for help. But, police arriving in an Oxnard neighborhood found a critically injured man who would later die at a hospital. Officers were called to the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street just after 1:30 Friday morning. They found a 27-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Despite efforts to save him, Saul Guillen later died at a hospital.
syvnews.com
Name of man who died in Northern Branch Jail custody released by Sheriff's Office
The name of a man who died of an apparent drug overdose while in custody at the Northern Branch Jail has been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Jaime Angel Gonzalez, 33, of Santa Maria, died Wednesday morning after being arrested on suspicion of a parole violation, then becoming unresponsive in an observation cell at the jail in Santa Maria, said sheriff’s public information officer Lt. Jarrett Morris.
2 Men Charged with Murder in Death of SD-Connected Rapper Half Ounce
Two men were in custody Friday and facing murder charges stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. He recorded with the San Diego label Wrongkind Records. His songs include “Roll Call” from 2015, “Throw It Up” in 2017, and this year’s “Gangbangin.”
Ventura Co. man arrested in Santa Maria accused of trying to entice a minor
Santa Maria police and the FBI arrested a man suspected of attempting to contact a minor for sexual purposes.
Inmate dies from overdose at North Santa Barbara County Jail
Santa Barbara County Sheriff officials report an inmate died after overdosing while in custody at the North Santa Barbara County Jail.
vidanewspaper.com
Help For Property Owners With Real Estate Fraud
The Ventura County Clerk-Recorder’s office is setting out to build awareness of Fraud Notify, a fraud alert program that is offered free-of-charge to help address the ongoing dangers of real estate fraud. Fraud Notify alerts the property owner when a document is recorded at the County using their name or their assessor parcel number. Property owners who subscribe to Fraud Notify can track both expected or unexpected activities related to the real estate they own. Property owners can sign up for Fraud Notify through the County Clerk-Recorder’s website.
Decades of alleged abuse at Ventura County charter school will not be prosecuted, officials say
Decades of alleged abuse at a prestigious charter school in Ventura County will not prosecuted due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, according to a joint release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office. The investigation centered around the Thacher School in Ojai, an elite private school located northwest of […]
Authorities search for teen who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenager who disappeared in Lancaster Wednesday night. Sean D. Orellana Garcia, 16, was last spotted on the 44400 block of 10th Street West around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Garcia is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing […]
31-year-old man pleads guilty in 2019 Westside gang-related murder in Santa Barbara
31-year-old Igor Ortiz pled guilty to the first-degree murder of 29-year-old Alberto Torres in a downtown Santa Barbara 2019 gang-related murder. The post 31-year-old man pleads guilty in 2019 Westside gang-related murder in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man enters guilty plea in deadly Santa Barbara stabbing case
A man faces 25 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a Santa Barbara man in a gang-related killing.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office identified 33-year-old Jamie Angel Gonzalez as the deceased in Wednesday's death at Northern Branch Jail. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
West Hills restaurant gets license revoked after underage employee was involved in fatal DUI crash
LOS ANGELES - A sushi restaurant in West Hills had their license revoked by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) after the restaurant served alcohol to an underage employee who was involved in a deadly crash. According to investigators with ABC, a manager and server at Kyoto Sushi...
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
vidanewspaper.com
Shooting victim from Oxnard survived
A 45-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday morning, authorities said. The gunshot victim was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Campton Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of First Street in the Colonia area. Officers found the man...
Man Found Fatally Shot Near LAPD Station
Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot to death by the back gate of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division station late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officers returning to the station noticed the approximately 40-year-old victim in the roadway around 11:45 p.m. and immediately called...
vidanewspaper.com
Man Stabbed During Fight, Dies in Oxnard
On Tuesday, December 26, 2022, at about 2:45 P.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a fight in the 300 block of West Fifth Street at Oxnard Plaza Park. Upon arrival, officers located a 50-year-old male subject, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported the male to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital the male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Parents of slain teen girl seek LAPD officer’s personnel records
The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police LAPD bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store in 2021 filed new court papers seeking the personnel records of the officer who fired the weapon as well as investigative reports and camera video. The city Police Commission...
kclu.org
Prosecutors say too much time has passed to prosecute abuse allegations at Ventura County school
Ventura County prosecutors say criminal charges won’t be pursued in connection with an investigation into a string of sexual abuse allegations involving a renowned private school. In August 2021, Thatcher School officials notified the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office there were allegations of abuse at the Ojai Valley school dating...
Comments / 1