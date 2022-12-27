The Ventura County Clerk-Recorder’s office is setting out to build awareness of Fraud Notify, a fraud alert program that is offered free-of-charge to help address the ongoing dangers of real estate fraud. Fraud Notify alerts the property owner when a document is recorded at the County using their name or their assessor parcel number. Property owners who subscribe to Fraud Notify can track both expected or unexpected activities related to the real estate they own. Property owners can sign up for Fraud Notify through the County Clerk-Recorder’s website.

1 DAY AGO