Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday's winning numbers from $565M jackpot 00:43

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A huge jackpot is up for grabs on Tuesday night. The Mega Millions is worth more than $565 million.

Nobody won Friday's drawing, so the pot keeps growing. If you win and take the cash option, you'd walk away with $293 million.

This is the sixth largest prize in the game's history.

Here's the numbers: 9, 13, 36, 59 and 61. And the Mega Ball was 11.

If no one wins Tuesday night, the jackpot will be more than $640 million next week.