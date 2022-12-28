ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday's winning numbers from $565M jackpot

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday's winning numbers from $565M jackpot 00:43

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A huge jackpot is up for grabs on Tuesday night. The Mega Millions is worth more than $565 million.

Nobody won Friday's drawing, so the pot keeps growing. If you win and take the cash option, you'd walk away with $293 million.

This is the sixth largest prize in the game's history.

Here's the numbers: 9, 13, 36, 59 and 61. And the Mega Ball was 11.

If no one wins Tuesday night, the jackpot will be more than $640 million next week.

Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $640M - next drawing happening Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Didn't hit it big in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing? Don't worry, you still have a chance to ring in the new year as a millionaire.The mega millions jackpot rolled over after no one won the then $565 million. The new jackpot is now $640 million.The next and final drawing of 2022 happens Friday night 
