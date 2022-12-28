ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, MO

Savages pick up first win in first round of LeBlond tournament

By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW
 3 days ago
After seven games, the Savannah Savages boys basketball team finally secured a win after defeating North Andrew 53-40 in the first round of the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament.

“Felt good to finally get one on the right side of the win-loss column,” Savannah head coach Jordan Richman said after the game. “I thought our kids played hard. We came out and put a big emphasis on just starting over.”

939theeagle.com

Ice jam impacting key river that flows through mid-Missouri

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says warmer weather over the next few days is expected to help an ice jam on the Missouri River in mid-Missouri. The NWS says the ice jam is between Glasgow and Boonville, causing record low flows at Jefferson City and at Hermann.
COLUMBIA, MO
