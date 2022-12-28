ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

11-year-old killed after brother accidentally shoots him in Allentown: DA

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

10-year-old boy accidentally kills 11-year-old brother in Allentown house 00:23

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police say an 11-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Allentown. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at North Front and Tilghman Streets on Tuesday.

In an investigation with the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and Allentown police, they determined the 11-year-old was accidentally shot by his 10-year-old brother.

Officials say the boys with their older brother and parents were at a family member's house and the legal owner of the gun was in the house at the time. The owner, a cousin, was planning to clean the guns after having them out of the lockbox according to the release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

They say the owner attempted to quickly hide the guns expecting the boys would come down to the basement to play video games.

The boys did go downstairs to play video games and the cousin went upstairs to hang out with the rest of the family. Officials say not long after they heard a gunshot and found the 11-year-old injured.

The child was rushed to the hospital by emergency crews where he later died.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, the boy was pronounced dead before 8:30 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

The coroner's office is not naming the boy.

Philadelphia, PA
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

