ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Moroccan director wants 'healthy' debate on gay rights

By JALAL MORCHIDI, Kaouthar Oudrhiri, FADEL SENNA
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0Bzf_0jwAxNs600
Moroccan director Maryam Touzani's film 'The Blue Caftan' has been shortlisted for the International Feature Film category ahead of Oscar nominations /AFP/File

Moroccan director Maryam Touzani hopes her latest film, shortlisted for an Oscar, will provoke "a healthy, much-needed debate" around LGBTQ rights and challenge taboos in the conservative country.

"The Blue Caftan" tells the story of Halim and his wife Mina, a couple who make and sell traditional robes in one of Morocco's oldest souks.

Their relationship is rocked by the arrival of a handsome young apprentice -- and Halim's attraction to him.

"I hope the film can contribute to nurturing a healthy, much-needed debate" about same-sex relationships, Touzani told AFP in a telephone interview.

"It pains me to see people living hidden away, in fear, with their love suppressed, denied and judged."

Touzani's second full-length work was among 15 shortlisted for the International Feature Film category ahead of the Academy Awards, with nominations set to be announced on January 24.

"It's a huge honour to represent Morocco and to carry the country's colours at this stage of the competition," said Touzani, 42.

She noted an official committee had chosen her film as the kingdom's Oscar entry -- an unexpected move in a country where consensual same-sex acts are punishable by up to three years' imprisonment.

Laws in other parts of the Middle East and North Africa can be even stricter.

"The fact that my film is representing Morocco is a step forward in itself," Touzani said.

"The symbolism is beautiful and strong -- it shows a desire for openness and dialogue."

- 'Without passing judgement' -

"The Blue Caftan" is set in Sale, a picturesque city next to the capital Rabat.

It features Palestinian Saleh Bakri as Halim, Belgian actor Lubna Azabal as Mina and Moroccan Ayoub Missioui in the role of Youssef, the apprentice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qzl1z_0jwAxNs600
'The Blue Caftan' shared the Jury Prize at November's Marrakech International Film Festival /AFP/File

Touzani expressed hope that mentalities in her country around LGBTQ issues would change.

"We often tend to put labels on love stories, but I really wanted to tell them without passing judgement," she said.

"It's by changing mentalities that laws can evolve. I believe love shouldn't be criminalised."

The film also delves into the generations-old art of tailoring the caftans traditionally worn by both men and women.

It "explores the love of a profession, that of the master tailor, which is disappearing", Touzani said.

"The Blue Caftan" was part of the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes this year, and shared the Jury Prize at November's Marrakech International Film Festival.

It is the second film representing Morocco to be shortlisted for the Oscars, after "Omar Killed Me" by French-Moroccan director Roschdy Zem.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 in Hollywood.

Comments / 41

Mitchell Griffin
2d ago

I have an idea, Same sex people should create there own organization made specifically for them, and leave other organizations alone, cuz no one shouldn't have to change laws because you think it's okay for you as a man to marry another man; and if you think it's okay, then you probably should go to your designated healthcare provider or organization made specifically for people of your kind created by your own organization..

Reply(4)
2
Related
RadarOnline

King Charles 'Horrified And Humiliated' By Camilla After Racist Incident At Queen’s Event: Sources

King Charles III “is absolutely horrified and humiliated” by Queen Camilla not taking action against her top companion Lady Susan Hussey who was accused of racism at a recent event, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, late Queen Elizabeth’s pal Lady Susan resigned from her position as a royal aide. On November 29, Queen Camilla held an event at Buckingham Palace to address the “global pandemic of violence against women.”At the event, Lady Susan approached Ngozi Fulani, who was there representing her London-based charity, Sistah Space. Ngozi is a black woman born in England of Caribbean immigrants....
New York Post

Pope Francis issues dire warning for humanity, sees ‘greater omens, destruction’ in the world

Pope Francis painted a grim picture of the future during Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, warning he sees “greater omens of greater destruction and desolation” in the world. The 85-year-old pontiff shared his dark vision for humanity during a Mass ahead of Monday’s holiday celebrating the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron of Mexico. Francis said the holiday, which commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young man in 1531 in Mexico City, came at a “complicated and difficult time for the inhabitants of the New World.” He related it to present day, noting we...
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
TheDailyBeast

South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV

The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Independent

Female MP claims she was ‘touched inappropriately by male MP on trip overseas’

A female MP has alleged that she was touched inappropriately by a male MP around 25 years older than her during an overseas visit.She said the incident – reported to the party whips – happened on a trip to a European nation last year as party of all-party parliamentary group (APPG) visit.“What I was struck by is how much alcohol was consumed – pretty much every night till two or three in the morning,” she told Politico.She told the website she had avoided the late-night drinking sessions during the MPs’ working trip abroad, saying she would not have felt safe attending.The MP also...
The Crusader Newspaper

THE BLACKOUT OF RACISM IN WHITE AMERICA

There is a growing, but invisible, problem in America. Essentially, a lot of white people are unaware of the race problem, or so they say. Black people, on the other hand, are all too familiar with race issues. The denial among many whites to acknowledge racial tension is probably partially due to a certain amount of latent guilt.
BBC

Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided

The Netherlands has apologised for its colonial past and the enslavement and exploration mandated by the Dutch state during the 17th-19th centuries. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity". The speech in The Hague on Monday came...
BBC

Excommunicated: The women fighting to be priests

Anne Tropeano is ironing her clothes in preparation for a busy day ahead. She gets out her white alb and her ornately embroidered chasuble, garments worn by Catholic priests around the world. On a calendar on her wall, bold red pen marks that tomorrow is "Ordination day". But she is...
New York Post

Europe’s ‘anti-hate’ laws and arrests a warning for free speech in US

This week, the arrest of British Catholic woman for “praying” outside an abortion clinic has attracted international attention. But the jailing of Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, director of anti-abortion group March for Life UK, is neither surprising nor particularly rare as a denial of free speech in Great Britain.  It is also a cautionary tale for those in the United States, which is facing arguably the largest anti-free speech movement in its history. Pictures from Birmingham show Vaughan-Spruce, 45, simply standing near the abortion clinic silently praying when an officer confronts her. She was not blocking access or displaying any protest signs or material....
NPR

How a scrappy African startup could forever change the world of vaccines

In Cape Town, South Africa, a tiny biotech startup is leading an effort that could massively expand the world's access to lifesaving vaccines. NPR global health correspondent Nurith Aizenman recently visited and joins us now to explain. Hi, Nurith. NURITH AIZENMAN, BYLINE: Hi, Sarah. MCCAMMON: So, Nurith, tell us about...
The Associated Press

Jihadi violence hits Benin, shows spread across West Africa

COTONOU, Benin (AP) — It’s been more than a year since jihadis first stormed Igor Kassah’s town in northern Benin but the priest still lives in fear. His once peaceful life is now marked by threatening phone calls and Islamic extremist diatribes tacked on church doors demanding that people leave. He is haunted by the bodies he has seen of those killed in the attacks.
AFP

AFP

101K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy