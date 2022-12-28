ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We're Live, Pal: New Ric Flair documentary, our year-end awards

By Garrett Gonzales
 2 days ago

Andrew and Garrett return for their final WLP of 2022.

It's a brand new episode of We're Live, Pal! as Andrew Zarian and I talk the latest news in professional wrestling.

On this week's show, we focus on the following:

  • The new Ric Flair documentary on Peacock
  • Our favorite pro wrestling documentaries
  • Our favorite match of the year
  • Our wrestler of the year
  • Our show of the year
  • Our story of the year

You can watch the show above, or you can listen to the show on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or wherever you get your podcasts in addition to the link below.

