We're Live, Pal: New Ric Flair documentary, our year-end awards

Andrew and Garrett return for their final WLP of 2022.

On this week's show, we focus on the following:

The new Ric Flair documentary on Peacock

Our favorite pro wrestling documentaries

Our favorite match of the year

Our wrestler of the year

Our show of the year

Our story of the year

