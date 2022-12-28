We're Live, Pal: New Ric Flair documentary, our year-end awards
Andrew and Garrett return for their final WLP of 2022.
It's a brand new episode of We're Live, Pal! as Andrew Zarian and I talk the latest news in professional wrestling.
On this week's show, we focus on the following:
- The new Ric Flair documentary on Peacock
- Our favorite pro wrestling documentaries
- Our favorite match of the year
- Our wrestler of the year
- Our show of the year
- Our story of the year
You can watch the show above, or you can listen to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
