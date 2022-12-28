ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

William Nylander, Leafs beat Blues in OT for 12th win in 15 games

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zh3AD_0jwAx6x000

William Nylander scored the overtime winner to lift the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs over the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and two assists for the Maple Leafs, who are 12-2-1 in their last 15 games.

Justin Holl, John Tavares and Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Toronto, and Ilya Samsonsov made 30 saves.

Calle Rosen, Ryan O’Reilly, Justin Faulk, Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots.

The Maple Leafs scored just 3:08 into the game. Mark Giordano fired a slap shot into Auston Matthews’ screen, and then Holl converted the rebound after moving in from the right point.

Rosen tied the game 1-1 with a slap shot from atop the left circle. Samsonov stopped Alexey Toropchenko’s jam shot, but Logan Brown sent the rebound back to Rosen.

Toronto took a 2-1 lead with 57 seconds left in the first period. Tavares scored from the right faceoff dot off Mitchell Marner’s pass from the right corner.

Kerfoot scored shorthanded to make it 3-1 at 5:26 of the second period. Jarnkrok attacked from the left corner and Kerfoot rolled the bouncing rebound into the net.

O’Reilly cut the Toronto lead to 3-2 by coming down the middle on a 3-on-2 break and banking in a shot off the right post.

Faulk tied the game 3-3 with a power-play slap shot from the center point off Pavel Buchnevich’s pass back from the right circle.

Toronto then retook the lead 4-3 on Jarnkrok’s goal. Pontus Holmberg moved in from the right side, and Jarnkrok converted the rebound from a tough left-side angle.

Kyrou tied the game 4-4 by snapping a shot from the right faceoff dot through Robert Thomas’ screen for his seventh goal in his last four games.

Binnington stopped TJ Brodie’s penalty shot in overtime, but Nylander scored on a breakaway after stealing the puck from Vladimir Tarasenko at center ice.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings

Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

2023 Will Be A Huge Year For Maple Leafs – One Way Or Another

The year 2022 was a mixed bag for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Buds set a new franchise record in standings points, with 115 last season. And superstar center Auston Matthews won his first-ever Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player while setting a new Leafs record for goals scored (60) in a single season. However, those achievements were overshadowed by another letdown in the post-season, with Toronto blowing a 3-2 first-round series lead and losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games.
FOX Sports

Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick

Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
BUFFALO, NY
theScore

NHL fines Leafs $100K for holiday travel, Keefe $25K for conduct toward refs

The NHL sent the Toronto Maple Leafs a pair of bills Wednesday. Toronto was fined $100,000 for violating a rule prohibiting team activities over the holiday break, the league announced. Additionally, head coach Sheldon Keefe has been docked $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officials" during Tuesday night's win over the St. Louis Blues.
ARIZONA STATE
KRDO

Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement. The league says the fine is for traveling to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game the next day against the Blues. The CBA stipulates no team activities are allowed from Dec. 23-26. The Philadelphia Flyers were fined an undisclosed amount for a similar violation in 2014. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe was also fined $25,000 for what the NHL called demeaning conduct directed at officials during the game.
NEW YORK STATE
The Hockey Writers

3 Maple Leafs Looking to Bounce Back in 2023

We’re nearing the end of the calendar year, and as weird as it feels to say, there aren’t really many players on the Toronto Maple Leafs that I have a bone to pick with. I wrote this exact article around this time last year, and my bounceback candidates included Nick Ritchie, who had only one goal at the time I wrote it, Petr Mrazek, who battled injuries all throughout the first half of the season and never really found his game in between, and Ilya Mikheyev, who had only played one game due to injury before the league-wide COVID-19 pause. All had reasonable grounds to consider them bounce-back candidates.
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Aston-Reese Appreciative Keefe Came to His Defense of Missed High-Sticking Call

But what bothered Aston-Reese more was the missed call stemming from the play and the chance it would have presented to his Toronto Maple Leafs teammates. “It was just a little rattling not getting on the scoresheet as much so it would have been nice to draw a four-minute power play for the fellas going into overtime.” He said before his team takes on the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Thursday.
NEW YORK STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

94K+
Followers
70K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy