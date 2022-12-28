ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATCH: Dan Lanning, Bo Nix, Mase Funa, Chase Cota, and Bucky Irving react to Oregon's Holiday Bowl win

The Oregon Ducks came from behind in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 10-point deficit against North Carolina to win the 2022 Holiday Bowl 28-27 at Petco Park in San Diego, giving the Ducks their 10th win of the season and first bowl game win since the 2020 Rose Bowl. Following the game, the Defensive MVP Mase Funa, Offensive MVP Bucky Irving, starting quarterback Bo Nix, starting wide receiver Chase Cota, and Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media about the come-from-behind win, how the Ducks made the plays needed, and what this win means for Lanning's program after a tough start to the year.
USC vs Tulane: The 1932 Rose Bowl

The Orange, Sugar and Sun Bowls all came into existence in the 1934 college football season. Those three bowl games — all tied for the second-oldest bowl games in the United States, a few years ahead of the Cotton Bowl — were first played on January 1, 1935. (The first Sun Bowl, however, was not played between two college teams. The first all-college version of the Sun Bowl came one year later in 1936.)
