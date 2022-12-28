Read full article on original website
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan DB Mike Sainristil explains how he recruited Josaiah Stewart to the Wolverines
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ. — Michigan football earned a Transfer Portal commitment from Josaiah Stewart earlier this month, and the program may have captain Mike Sainristil to thank. “That’s my recruit. I recruited him,” Sainristil told The Michigan Insider on Wednesday. “He’s a dawg. That’s my boy. I played with...
Texas Tech, Ole Miss Honor Mike Leach at Texas Bowl
The late Mississippi State coach led the Red Raiders to five bowl wins in 10 seasons.
WATCH: Dan Lanning, Bo Nix, Mase Funa, Chase Cota, and Bucky Irving react to Oregon's Holiday Bowl win
The Oregon Ducks came from behind in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 10-point deficit against North Carolina to win the 2022 Holiday Bowl 28-27 at Petco Park in San Diego, giving the Ducks their 10th win of the season and first bowl game win since the 2020 Rose Bowl. Following the game, the Defensive MVP Mase Funa, Offensive MVP Bucky Irving, starting quarterback Bo Nix, starting wide receiver Chase Cota, and Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media about the come-from-behind win, how the Ducks made the plays needed, and what this win means for Lanning's program after a tough start to the year.
Look: UCLA commit Sebastian Mack, 4-star center Tee Bartlett lead Coronado (Nevada) to Holiday Classic win
SAN DIEGO - Two of the best high school basketball players in Nevada, Sebastian Mack and Tee Bartlett, dominated in Coronado's 81-51 win over Fairfax (California) in the National Division of the 32nd annual Torrey Pines Holiday Classic presented by SBLive Sports. Mack, a 6-foot-4 UCLA ...
USC vs Tulane: The 1932 Rose Bowl
The Orange, Sugar and Sun Bowls all came into existence in the 1934 college football season. Those three bowl games — all tied for the second-oldest bowl games in the United States, a few years ahead of the Cotton Bowl — were first played on January 1, 1935. (The first Sun Bowl, however, was not played between two college teams. The first all-college version of the Sun Bowl came one year later in 1936.)
Boise State falters against Santa Clara, prepares for Mountain West opener in Reno
Make that Santa Clara who won. The temptation to look ahead towards the holiday break was just too much. Tyson Degenhart and Jace Whiting (BSU) - 2 assists. The battle of the Broncos started off slow with both teams looking to establish their footing.
TCU’s Sonny Dykes Jabs SEC Schools Over Nonconference Schedules
The Horned Frogs played 11 consecutive weeks from Sept. 24 to Dec. 3.
