The Oregon Ducks came from behind in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 10-point deficit against North Carolina to win the 2022 Holiday Bowl 28-27 at Petco Park in San Diego, giving the Ducks their 10th win of the season and first bowl game win since the 2020 Rose Bowl. Following the game, the Defensive MVP Mase Funa, Offensive MVP Bucky Irving, starting quarterback Bo Nix, starting wide receiver Chase Cota, and Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media about the come-from-behind win, how the Ducks made the plays needed, and what this win means for Lanning's program after a tough start to the year.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO