Roseville, CA

rosevilletoday.com

Costa Vida

Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, born on the sun-kissed beaches of Mexico & inspired by whole ingredients & vibrant flavors. A fresh take on Mexican food. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Mattress Firm Rocklin

Mattress Firm Mattress Firm Rocklin in Rocklin, CA offering our Love Your Mattress Guarantee ®, and free shipping on America’s Best Brands. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROCKLIN, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville & Rocklin Christmas Tree Disposal

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville and Rocklin Christmas tree recycling, drop-off dates and locations have been updated for the 2022-23 holiday season. Roseville and Rocklin both offer convenient drop off locations throughout their respective cities. Roseville. There are three easy ways to recycle your tree. GREEN WASTE BIN. Place unflocked trees in...
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville’s New Mayor: Bruce Houdesheldt

Washington, D.C. native and longtime South Placer resident. Roseville, Calif.- On December 21, 2022, Bruce Houdesheldt, became the 58th Mayor in Roseville’s 113-year history. Houdesheldt brings to the position over a dozen year serving the Roseville community, first as a member of the Roseville Public Utilities Commission (2010-2012), followed by six years as Planning Commissioner (2012-2019) and from 2020-2022 as Roseville’s Vice-Mayor.
ROSEVILLE, CA
BGR.com

Amazon drone deliveries have begun in California and Texas

Just as 2022 is coming to an end, the future of package delivery has arrived. According to KTXL FOX40 News in Sacramento, California, Amazon started making shipment deliveries with drones last week as part of the new Prime Air service. For now, only customers in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas, will receive deliveries via drone.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FOX40

What happened to Sacramento’s old tree nursery?

(KTXL) — The City of Sacramento used to run a tree nursery on 34th Avenue near the Sacramento Executive Airport but the site has sat mostly unused for more than a decade. According to the Sacramento city government, the City Tree Nursery at Mangan Park is approximately five acres and has a greenhouse, a former […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Raging garage fire threatened Roseville neighborhood

(KTXL) — A garage fire in a Roseville neighborhood came close to threatening nearby homes on Thursday morning, according to the Roseville Fire Department. At 3 a.m., crews arrived at the home in the Cresthaven neighborhood to find a fast moving in the garage. Photos from fire officials show a mass amount of flames erupting […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hundreds of animals need another home

Placer County has hundreds of abandoned pets, according to pet experts, and local groups work tirelessly to get them off the streets and adopted into good homes. “People bring their dogs in every day to surrender them,” said Sandra Barry, who founded the nonprofit Haven Dog Rescue 12 years ago in Placer County. “We get so many phone calls from people wanting to just dump their dogs. It can be kind of depressing.”
PLACER COUNTY, CA
WSB Radio

Northern California statue of meat-packing magnate beheaded

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The statue of a 19th-century Northern California rancher and meat-packing magnate was decapitated earlier this week, leaving investigators in the state's capital city scratching their heads to find a motive behind the vandalism. Tipsters could receive a $1,000 reward for information about what...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shopping for a purpose: Lodi nonprofit that helps homeless women and children is expanding

LODI — A Lodi nonprofit that helps homeless women and children is about to expand thanks in part to the help of a thrift boutique.The community has been sold on Lodi House thrift boutique for more than a decade. The nonprofit which operates the store was founded in 1999 to help homeless women and children."They can be safe. They can be fed. They learn how to build their own savings account, checking accounts. They get counseling. They get clothing from the store. Anything," Lodi House store director Ed Beeker said.Beeker said it was originally located on Washington Street, but over...
LODI, CA
KCRA.com

4 suspects wanted in connection with Sacramento airport baggage thefts

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four people seen on surveillance footage who are suspected of stealing baggage from the Sacramento International Airport amid days of holiday chaos and cancellations. Officials said the two men and two women were seen at the airport on Monday between 4:15...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect

(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. —Video above: The biggest weather stories from 2022 Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership […]
FOLSOM, CA

