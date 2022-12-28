Read full article on original website
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
rosevilletoday.com
Costa Vida
Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, born on the sun-kissed beaches of Mexico & inspired by whole ingredients & vibrant flavors. A fresh take on Mexican food. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
rosevilletoday.com
Mattress Firm Rocklin
Mattress Firm Mattress Firm Rocklin in Rocklin, CA offering our Love Your Mattress Guarantee ®, and free shipping on America’s Best Brands. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville & Rocklin Christmas Tree Disposal
Roseville, Calif.- Roseville and Rocklin Christmas tree recycling, drop-off dates and locations have been updated for the 2022-23 holiday season. Roseville and Rocklin both offer convenient drop off locations throughout their respective cities. Roseville. There are three easy ways to recycle your tree. GREEN WASTE BIN. Place unflocked trees in...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville’s New Mayor: Bruce Houdesheldt
Washington, D.C. native and longtime South Placer resident. Roseville, Calif.- On December 21, 2022, Bruce Houdesheldt, became the 58th Mayor in Roseville’s 113-year history. Houdesheldt brings to the position over a dozen year serving the Roseville community, first as a member of the Roseville Public Utilities Commission (2010-2012), followed by six years as Planning Commissioner (2012-2019) and from 2020-2022 as Roseville’s Vice-Mayor.
Amazon drone deliveries have begun in California and Texas
Just as 2022 is coming to an end, the future of package delivery has arrived. According to KTXL FOX40 News in Sacramento, California, Amazon started making shipment deliveries with drones last week as part of the new Prime Air service. For now, only customers in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas, will receive deliveries via drone.
New stimulus program gives families up to $1,500 each month
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Yolo County, you may know that Yolo County has the highest rate of poverty in California with over 20.9% of residents living in poverty rate in California.
What happened to Sacramento’s old tree nursery?
(KTXL) — The City of Sacramento used to run a tree nursery on 34th Avenue near the Sacramento Executive Airport but the site has sat mostly unused for more than a decade. According to the Sacramento city government, the City Tree Nursery at Mangan Park is approximately five acres and has a greenhouse, a former […]
Raging garage fire threatened Roseville neighborhood
(KTXL) — A garage fire in a Roseville neighborhood came close to threatening nearby homes on Thursday morning, according to the Roseville Fire Department. At 3 a.m., crews arrived at the home in the Cresthaven neighborhood to find a fast moving in the garage. Photos from fire officials show a mass amount of flames erupting […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Hundreds of animals need another home
Placer County has hundreds of abandoned pets, according to pet experts, and local groups work tirelessly to get them off the streets and adopted into good homes. “People bring their dogs in every day to surrender them,” said Sandra Barry, who founded the nonprofit Haven Dog Rescue 12 years ago in Placer County. “We get so many phone calls from people wanting to just dump their dogs. It can be kind of depressing.”
goldcountrymedia.com
A (Michelin) star is born: Auburn resident, Placer High grad achieves restaurant fame
Chris Barnum-Dann’s time as a drummer and vocalist didn’t lead to rock stardom, but a lengthy tour led to a fork in the road that took him down a path to restaurateur acclaim. Barnum-Dann, a 2001 graduate of Placer High School, was on the road with the death...
visit-eldorado.com
All You Need to Know About Panning for Gold in the American River
No one can dispute the beauty and value of gold. Gold mines in Placerville hold enough gold still that you might strike rich–or at least engage in a fun outdoor activity for the whole family. Plus, the kids learn about the rich history of gold country. No one can...
abc10.com
Sacramento woman inundated with dozens of mysteriously delivered heaters
A Sacramento woman is trying to figure out why dozens of portable heaters are being sent to her home. None of which she ever ordered.
Northern California statue of meat-packing magnate beheaded
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The statue of a 19th-century Northern California rancher and meat-packing magnate was decapitated earlier this week, leaving investigators in the state's capital city scratching their heads to find a motive behind the vandalism. Tipsters could receive a $1,000 reward for information about what...
Shopping for a purpose: Lodi nonprofit that helps homeless women and children is expanding
LODI — A Lodi nonprofit that helps homeless women and children is about to expand thanks in part to the help of a thrift boutique.The community has been sold on Lodi House thrift boutique for more than a decade. The nonprofit which operates the store was founded in 1999 to help homeless women and children."They can be safe. They can be fed. They learn how to build their own savings account, checking accounts. They get counseling. They get clothing from the store. Anything," Lodi House store director Ed Beeker said.Beeker said it was originally located on Washington Street, but over...
KCRA.com
'A nightmare for the kids': Unaccompanied minors caught in Southwest's cancellation fiasco
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twix the border collie is one happy dog. Two of her humans are finally back with her in Sacramento after getting stuck in San Diego as part of theSouthwest Airlines holiday travel meltdown. “I was really excited to see my dog because I really missed her,”...
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Sacramento
Hillsdale College: Plan for residential development near Roseville moves forward
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved phase one of a plan to develop land in Placer Couty near West Roseville. This is the first step for Hillsdale to establish its presence in the county, according to the college. The approximately 1,157 acres owned by...
KCRA.com
4 suspects wanted in connection with Sacramento airport baggage thefts
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four people seen on surveillance footage who are suspected of stealing baggage from the Sacramento International Airport amid days of holiday chaos and cancellations. Officials said the two men and two women were seen at the airport on Monday between 4:15...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for stealing $4K in tools from Placer County man
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arrested for stealing about $4,000 worth of tools in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Granite Bay that happened about a week earlier. The man reported that a...
Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect
(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. —Video above: The biggest weather stories from 2022 Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership […]
