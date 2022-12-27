ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lots of confusion regarding Commanders new Hog mascot

By Ivan Lambert
 2 days ago
Confusion abounds Tuesday as Attorney Seth Berenzweig appearing on the “BMitch & Finlay Show” presented and represented the stance of the original Hogs vs the Commanders regarding the use of “Hogs”.

Confusion is widespread regarding the issue at hand, the demands of the Hogs, the Redskins/Commanders’ legal rights, and even the name of the new mascot.

First, Berenzweig declared the issue is the trademark for the “Hogs.” Some of the original “Hogs” have hired Berenzweig & Leonard to file a federal trademark application which they did last summer, and are expecting to receive it, probably in January.

Berenzweig claimed his firm’s actions preceded the Commanders announcements that they were going to unveil a team mascot on Jan. 1. Berenzweig’s position is that if the Commanders go through with the mascot of a Hog, they would be guilty of trademark infringement, and thus necessitate a suit by the original “Hogs.”

Secondly, the trademark of the “Hogs” was apparently held by the Redskins many years ago; however, according to Berenzweig, that federal trademark lapsed in the early 1990s, and had not been filed for until this past summer by some of the original “Hogs.” His group of the original “Hogs” has not been afforded any legal licensing fees from the Commanders.

Thirdly, Berenzweig conceded the Hogs were part of the Redskins history, but not the Washington Football Team nor the Commanders. He also went as far as asserting the Commanders are not the same corporate entity as the Redskins. Interestingly enough, you can hear Berenzweig begin to say the Commanders are a different “franchise,” but he caught himself in mid-sentence and altered his word selection to a different “team.”

Berenzweig stated his firm has reached out to the Commanders for two months now to reach a licensing deal, and his view, “have gotten nowhere with the team”.

Finally, adding to the confusion was Twitter activity Tuesday (what’s new?). There were those on Twitter claiming the new mascot, “Tutty” was stupid, dumb and offensive to Indians because it was a slang term for saying sh__.

Now, perhaps I am out to lunch (it certainly wouldn’t be the first time), but my understanding/interpretation when Berenzweig mentioned the mascot’s name, I interpreted him to be saying, “Tuddy” not “Tutty”.

Tuddy is slang/vernacular for touchdown. So, I certainly believe that is the correct pronunciation and spelling, not “Tutty.”

Oh well, wouldn’t it have been cool if the Commanders had determined to name the mascot after one of the original Hogs, providing their family some compensation in return?

How great would it have been for the hog to be named Jake or perhaps Doc?

