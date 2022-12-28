MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A follow up to a terrifying night for some local shoppers. Police say 2 people, a man and a woman, were injured when shots rang out at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile last night. We sat down with Chief Paul Prine today. He's says what happened last night was not an active shooter scenario. It was an altercation between two groups of people. Police do not have anyone in custody at this time. Prine tells me this all went down in the self-checkout line.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO