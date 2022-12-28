ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Witness to Mobile Walmart shooting says he heard 20-30 shots fired

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
Celebratory gunfire is never a good idea

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is reminding citizens about the consequences of shooting firearms into the air to celebrate the new year. Bullets discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere, and when they do, they cause significant amounts of property damage to vehicles, homes and can inflict injury or death.
Prichard resident says trash pickup more than a holiday problem

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — There's a problem piling up around Prichard- it's trash. Trash is plainly visible in several parts of the city. The city announced delays in holiday trash pick up this week, but some residents say the problem is not just because of the holidays. Prichard resident...
NBC Peacock series to be shot in Pensacola holds casting call

PENSACOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — He’s a nerdy kid from Escambia whose hard work is making waves. Elrico Tunstall, the brainchild behind the pulse-pounding drama, “Sacred,” has been working 11 years to make this dream become a reality. Filmed exclusively in Pensacola, the fictional storyline chronicles the...
"The senior wave": Covid heavily impacting people 65 and up

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — There's an influx of people over 65 being hospitalized with Covid-19 across the country. Health officials are calling it the "senior wave" and it has some health care systems overwhelmed. Local health officials say a lot of these hospitalizations can likely be blamed on underlying health conditions, or age, but those hospitalizations and staffing issues could put a strain on hospitals throughout the state.
Spring Hill College receives $35 Million in omnibus spending funds

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Spring Hill College has been awarded $35 million as part of Senator Richard Shelby’s final funding effort on behalf of his constituents after more than 44 years of representing Alabama citizens in the United States House and Senate. This appropriation will be used to construct a state-of-the-art nursing and health sciences building as the College works to provide solutions to address current and future nursing shortages while also stimulating science education for future generations of SHC graduates.
