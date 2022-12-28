Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
Related
WPMI
Woman arrested after Mobile Police chase ends with her crashed into local business
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at approximately 1:54 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Moffett Road near I-65 Service Road. The driver stopped the vehicle, and as the officer attempted to identify the driver, she sped off, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
WPMI
Witness to Mobile Walmart shooting says he heard 20-30 shots fired
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
WPMI
Celebratory gunfire is never a good idea
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is reminding citizens about the consequences of shooting firearms into the air to celebrate the new year. Bullets discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere, and when they do, they cause significant amounts of property damage to vehicles, homes and can inflict injury or death.
WPMI
Shooting at a Mobile Walmart in the self-checkout line
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A follow up to a terrifying night for some local shoppers. Police say 2 people, a man and a woman, were injured when shots rang out at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile last night. We sat down with Chief Paul Prine today. He's says what happened last night was not an active shooter scenario. It was an altercation between two groups of people. Police do not have anyone in custody at this time. Prine tells me this all went down in the self-checkout line.
WPMI
When it comes to crime, figures show Mobile has plenty of guns to go around
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — We'll have to wait a while for the full numbers from 2022. But the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has already shared the numbers of guns recovered by law enforcement in Alabama and traced back to crimes in the year 2021. And Mobile, unfortunately,...
WPMI
Prichard resident says trash pickup more than a holiday problem
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — There's a problem piling up around Prichard- it's trash. Trash is plainly visible in several parts of the city. The city announced delays in holiday trash pick up this week, but some residents say the problem is not just because of the holidays. Prichard resident...
WPMI
MPD beefing up downtown police presence for New Year's Eve festivities
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — When the sun begins to set on New Year's Eve, folks will be gathering in Downtown Mobile to ring in the new year. Mobile police will be beefing up their officer presence as usual, to make sure everyone can enjoy the night safely. With the...
WPMI
Coast Guard, Orange Beach Fire Dept. sharpen skills for future Gulf rescue missions
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Coast Guard crews from the Mobile Coast Guard Aviation Training Center are well trained for search and rescue incidents. Pilots and rescue swimmers are the best trained in the world to save people from troubled waters or stranded boats. Today Lieutenant Commander Brendan Blain...
WPMI
NBC Peacock series to be shot in Pensacola holds casting call
PENSACOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — He’s a nerdy kid from Escambia whose hard work is making waves. Elrico Tunstall, the brainchild behind the pulse-pounding drama, “Sacred,” has been working 11 years to make this dream become a reality. Filmed exclusively in Pensacola, the fictional storyline chronicles the...
WPMI
"The senior wave": Covid heavily impacting people 65 and up
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — There's an influx of people over 65 being hospitalized with Covid-19 across the country. Health officials are calling it the "senior wave" and it has some health care systems overwhelmed. Local health officials say a lot of these hospitalizations can likely be blamed on underlying health conditions, or age, but those hospitalizations and staffing issues could put a strain on hospitals throughout the state.
WPMI
Spring Hill College receives $35 Million in omnibus spending funds
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Spring Hill College has been awarded $35 million as part of Senator Richard Shelby’s final funding effort on behalf of his constituents after more than 44 years of representing Alabama citizens in the United States House and Senate. This appropriation will be used to construct a state-of-the-art nursing and health sciences building as the College works to provide solutions to address current and future nursing shortages while also stimulating science education for future generations of SHC graduates.
Comments / 0