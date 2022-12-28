Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
rosevilletoday.com
rosevilletoday.com
CBS News
The Giving Machine at the Roseville Galleria
This holiday season, Sacramento-area residents can go to vending machines and purchase clothing for a local refugee family, meals for a needy family, a blanket for a homeless person, essentials for a battered woman, and even chickens for a family in Africa. The Light the World Giving Machines are located on the first floor of the Westfield Roseville Galleria and stocked with items that are needed by four regional and three international charities. Molly Riehl is at the Galleria, finding out more!
California Woman Receives 100 Heaters In The Mail That She Did Not Order
Who won millions in Sacramento? Here are lottery winners from the area in 2022
(KTXL) — In 2022, some Californians had a hefty paid day after winning the lottery. The California State Lottery announced Thursday that 125 people in the state became millionaires while one became a billionaire in both draw and scratcher games through the end of November. Two millionaire winnings happened in Sacramento with one getting the […]
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville & Rocklin Christmas Tree Disposal
Roseville, Calif.- Roseville and Rocklin Christmas tree recycling, drop-off dates and locations have been updated for the 2022-23 holiday season. Roseville and Rocklin both offer convenient drop off locations throughout their respective cities. Roseville. There are three easy ways to recycle your tree. GREEN WASTE BIN. Place unflocked trees in...
KTVU FOX 2
California woman uses broken down car to inspire 'can do' video
ELK GROVE, Calif. - A Sacramento-area woman decided used her broken down car as a teaching moment for others. Rachael McKinney of Elk Grove said she's very comfortable with fix-it projects, so when her car window was busted, she didn't want to spend the money on hiring someone to replace it for her.
goldcountrymedia.com
A (Michelin) star is born: Auburn resident, Placer High grad achieves restaurant fame
Chris Barnum-Dann’s time as a drummer and vocalist didn’t lead to rock stardom, but a lengthy tour led to a fork in the road that took him down a path to restaurateur acclaim. Barnum-Dann, a 2001 graduate of Placer High School, was on the road with the death...
New stimulus program gives families up to $1,500 each month
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Yolo County, you may know that Yolo County has the highest rate of poverty in California with over 20.9% of residents living in poverty rate in California.
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Sacramento
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville’s New Mayor: Bruce Houdesheldt
Washington, D.C. native and longtime South Placer resident. Roseville, Calif.- On December 21, 2022, Bruce Houdesheldt, became the 58th Mayor in Roseville’s 113-year history. Houdesheldt brings to the position over a dozen year serving the Roseville community, first as a member of the Roseville Public Utilities Commission (2010-2012), followed by six years as Planning Commissioner (2012-2019) and from 2020-2022 as Roseville’s Vice-Mayor.
tmpresale.com
Stockton Music Jam 2023 in Stockton, CA May 6th, 2023 – pre-sale code
The newest Stockton Music Jam 2023 presale password is now available to our members. During this pre-sale anyone with the password will have a fantastic opportunity to get great seats earlier than their public sale. You owe it to yourself, your friends who might like to go with you or...
capradio.org
Sacramento-area United Way appeals for guaranteed income funding from new state program
Whether the Sacramento region receives millions from the state’s guaranteed income pilot program might depend on an appeal response expected within the next week. The United Way California Capital Region sent an appeal earlier this month, asking the state to reconsider its decision to not approve any grants helping Sacramento-area residents. More than 20 community leaders, government agencies and partner non-profits wrote letters supporting the appeal, United Way said in a statement.
Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect
(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. —Video above: The biggest weather stories from 2022 Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership […]
Raging garage fire threatened Roseville neighborhood
(KTXL) — A garage fire in a Roseville neighborhood came close to threatening nearby homes on Thursday morning, according to the Roseville Fire Department. At 3 a.m., crews arrived at the home in the Cresthaven neighborhood to find a fast moving in the garage. Photos from fire officials show a mass amount of flames erupting […]
Shopping for a purpose: Lodi nonprofit that helps homeless women and children is expanding
LODI — A Lodi nonprofit that helps homeless women and children is about to expand thanks in part to the help of a thrift boutique.The community has been sold on Lodi House thrift boutique for more than a decade. The nonprofit which operates the store was founded in 1999 to help homeless women and children."They can be safe. They can be fed. They learn how to build their own savings account, checking accounts. They get counseling. They get clothing from the store. Anything," Lodi House store director Ed Beeker said.Beeker said it was originally located on Washington Street, but over...
mix96sac.com
Flooding Possible this Weekend. Get Sandbags Here
We’re wrapping up 2022 with one of the wettest Decembers in years. All the rain over the next few days (especially on Saturday) could lead to flooding in the Sacramento area. To help protect your family and property, free sandbags and sandbag refill stations are available throughout the Sacramento area. Here are a few locations:
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County New Year's Eve Events
As 2022 comes to a close, it’s time to celebrate the new year with fun events happening in Placer County. Want to party a little early and listen to a hilarious comedy act? Platinum Wine Lounge at 9050 Fairway Drive in Roseville is celebrating its New Year's Eve Party and Comedy Night from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday for those 21 and up.
KCRA.com
Ukrainian mother in the Sacramento area still adjusting to life in United States
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Since the war in Ukraine began,thousands of Ukrainians have come to the United States seeking safety. Many of them have settled in Northern California. Orangevale's Kateryna Pryoh is among them. Pyroh lived in Dnipro, a city about the size of San Francisco. The 26-year-old was raising...
