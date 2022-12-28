ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Southwest Airlines: Inside the travel nightmares people are sharing on social media

HOUSTON – Southwest Airlines customers and staff have had a rough holiday season, and judging from the messages left on social media, that’s an incredible understatement. The delays and cancellations following a devastating winter storm and its fallout have left people affected by the Southwest situation with limited options and many frustrations. However, as with any crisis, there are helpers, too -- those that are trying to give people peace of mind about their luggage and ticket-counter employees who are handing out coffee to exhausted travelers.
HOUSTON, TX
Southwest Airlines meltdown nearly disrupts wedding plans

AUSTIN, Texas — Southwest Airlines continues to throw a wrench in the public's plans, disrupting Christmas, New Year's Eve and even weddings. "I have always wanted a New Year's Eve wedding," said Wendi Reichstein. Reichstein and her fiancé, Aaron Sataloff, are getting married on Dec. 31 in Houston. Reichstein,...
HOUSTON, TX
Galveston Plans Fourth Cruise Terminal as Port Handles 1M Passengers

The Port of Galveston, Texas is rapidly growing as a cruise homeport in the United States. As more passengers seek close to home embarkation opportunities, Galveston has emerged due to its strategic location attracting more cruise lines and ships and planning further expansion. Galveston entered the modern cruise industry 22...
GALVESTON, TX
Would you carry my bag out to the car

I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours during 2023 New Year's celebrations

HOUSTON - Bad news if you're not stocked up on liquor this holiday season. As we all know (unless you didn't for some reason) it's illegal, under the law put forth by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), to purchase alcohol on Sunday. In other words, under state law, sales are not allowed following the Monday when those days fall on a Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
Quick N Clean purchases land in Humble for new location

Quick N Clean Car Washing acquired 1.25 acres of land at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road in Humble. (Courtesy Pexels) Quick N Clean Car Washing will be opening a new location in Humble at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road, according to a Dec. 19 announcement from real estate firm NewQuest Properties. The property is 1.25 acres and was acquired from AZ Global Business Solutions LLC.
HUMBLE, TX
Humble apartment complex tenants go without power for 5 days, including during arctic blast

HOUSTON - Some Houston residents have spent five days without power, including on Christmas, and through below freezing temperatures. Residents in the Township Apartments on S. Bender Avenue in Humble say after a fire last Friday left their building without power. They thought management would allow them to stay in vacant apartments, but they say they’ve been ignored and left to fend for themselves in the cold, the dark, and even on Christmas Day.
HUMBLE, TX
