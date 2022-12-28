HOUSTON – Southwest Airlines customers and staff have had a rough holiday season, and judging from the messages left on social media, that’s an incredible understatement. The delays and cancellations following a devastating winter storm and its fallout have left people affected by the Southwest situation with limited options and many frustrations. However, as with any crisis, there are helpers, too -- those that are trying to give people peace of mind about their luggage and ticket-counter employees who are handing out coffee to exhausted travelers.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO