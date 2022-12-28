Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Southwest cancels another 2,500 flights Wednesday, experts say airline unlikely to raise airfare cost
HOUSTON - Southwest canceled another 2,500 flights nationwide on Wednesday, as the Texas-based airline works to fix its system meltdown. Approximately 180 of those were in Houston. The cancellations and delays began December 22 when severe winter weather swept across the U.S. Since then, approximately 11,000 Southwest flights nationwide have...
'We're coming out of pocket': Frustrated families seek alternatives after canceled Southwest flights
Some have missed out on seeing their loved ones during the holidays, and others are spending money they hadn't budgeted for hotels or rental cars.
Click2Houston.com
Southwest Airlines: Inside the travel nightmares people are sharing on social media
HOUSTON – Southwest Airlines customers and staff have had a rough holiday season, and judging from the messages left on social media, that’s an incredible understatement. The delays and cancellations following a devastating winter storm and its fallout have left people affected by the Southwest situation with limited options and many frustrations. However, as with any crisis, there are helpers, too -- those that are trying to give people peace of mind about their luggage and ticket-counter employees who are handing out coffee to exhausted travelers.
fox26houston.com
Stranded passengers still stuck after Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights again
HOUSTON - Stranded Southwest Airlines passengers are still trying to catch flights out of Houston, but the airline is once again canceling thousands of flights. Many of those frustrated travelers have been at Houston Hobby Airport for days now. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 2,600 flights across the country...
Southwest Airlines meltdown nearly disrupts wedding plans
AUSTIN, Texas — Southwest Airlines continues to throw a wrench in the public's plans, disrupting Christmas, New Year's Eve and even weddings. "I have always wanted a New Year's Eve wedding," said Wendi Reichstein. Reichstein and her fiancé, Aaron Sataloff, are getting married on Dec. 31 in Houston. Reichstein,...
Southwest cancels most of its Tuesday, Wednesday flights | What you can do if you're affected
HOUSTON — The travel nightmare for thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers continues. Most of the airline's flights over the next couple of days have been canceled, leaving passengers stranded and, in many cases, separated from their luggage. According to FlightAware.com, as of noon Tuesday, Southwest Airlines had 2,571 cancellations,...
'We recognize falling short' | Southwest Airlines releases statement amid holiday flight cancellations
HOUSTON — Southwest Airlines is under fire after thousands of flights were canceled or delayed during the Christmas holiday, leaving thousands of people, and their bags, stranded in airports across the U.S. Shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, the airline canceled more than 2,882, or about 70%, of all flights,...
Airlines' responsibilities when it comes to lost, damaged, delayed baggage
HOUSTON — Holiday travel turned into a nightmare for a lot of people in 2022. Flights were canceled and plans were ruined. The United States Department of Transportation has a page dedicated to making sure travelers know what to do if their baggage was lost, delayed or damaged. "While...
Coast Guard: Helicopter leaving oil platform operated by Houston-based company crashes in Gulf
HOUSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching waters off Louisiana for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Just before 9 p.m., the search was suspended. The helicopter crashed as it was departing an oil platform owned by...
fox7austin.com
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding, Texas bride says
AUSTIN, Texas - Southwest officials say they are desperately trying to fix things after thousands of delays and cancelations riddle their flight schedule. One UT alumni bride-to-be found herself in the middle of the airline chaos wondering if she will be able to get married after her fiancé's flight was canceled days before their wedding.
maritime-executive.com
Galveston Plans Fourth Cruise Terminal as Port Handles 1M Passengers
The Port of Galveston, Texas is rapidly growing as a cruise homeport in the United States. As more passengers seek close to home embarkation opportunities, Galveston has emerged due to its strategic location attracting more cruise lines and ships and planning further expansion. Galveston entered the modern cruise industry 22...
'Still in grieving' | Southwest Airlines returns bags to widow as they vow to make things right
HOUSTON — The airport chaos was a lot more organized Tuesday morning at Hobby Airport, but the rows of luggage are still the topic of conversation. While exhausted passengers sit on the floor near the baggage carousel hoping their bags will be there, one woman's emotional roller coaster has finally come to an end.
Gridlock Alert: 2023 brings major closure at West Loop/Southwest Fwy interchange near The Galleria
Nope, Galleria-area traffic won't end with the new year. The West Loop southbound entrance ramp at Westheimer will be closed through late 2023 starting Jan. 3.
Get paid $40 to tell TxDOT about trouble spots on Houston roads
HOUSTON — We all could use a little extra cash after the holidays. How about getting paid to weigh in on how TxDOT could improve our roadways?. From rush hour traffic to ongoing construction, driving in Houston can be frustrating. It’s a topic Houstonians have a lot of opinions on.
Would you carry my bag out to the car
I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
Click2Houston.com
Residents wake up to strong smell of gas in air; CenterPoint says it was result of normal operating procedures
HOUSTON – Residents of the Southwest Crossing neighborhood near Chimney Rock Road and West Orem Drive woke up to the smell of gas permeating their neighborhood and a strange sound two days before Christmas. “The gas smell was sickening, nauseating,” recalled resident Marilyn Rayon. She and her husband...
Texas Card House Adding Onto Spring Location
The adjacent space will be renovated to make more room for the private social club.
fox7austin.com
Texas liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours during 2023 New Year's celebrations
HOUSTON - Bad news if you're not stocked up on liquor this holiday season. As we all know (unless you didn't for some reason) it's illegal, under the law put forth by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), to purchase alcohol on Sunday. In other words, under state law, sales are not allowed following the Monday when those days fall on a Sunday.
Quick N Clean purchases land in Humble for new location
Quick N Clean Car Washing acquired 1.25 acres of land at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road in Humble. (Courtesy Pexels) Quick N Clean Car Washing will be opening a new location in Humble at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road, according to a Dec. 19 announcement from real estate firm NewQuest Properties. The property is 1.25 acres and was acquired from AZ Global Business Solutions LLC.
fox26houston.com
Humble apartment complex tenants go without power for 5 days, including during arctic blast
HOUSTON - Some Houston residents have spent five days without power, including on Christmas, and through below freezing temperatures. Residents in the Township Apartments on S. Bender Avenue in Humble say after a fire last Friday left their building without power. They thought management would allow them to stay in vacant apartments, but they say they’ve been ignored and left to fend for themselves in the cold, the dark, and even on Christmas Day.
Comments / 0