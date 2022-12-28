ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Simons Island, GA

wtoc.com

Richmond Hill buys Community House built by Henry Ford

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill has announced that it has bought a building made by Henry Ford. The structure was built back in 1936 and sits just off Ford Avenue. It’s known locally as the Community House and in the past, it served as an...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia

Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
GEORGIA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

St. Johns River Ferry suspending service Jan. 14

St. Johns River Ferry will suspend service Jan. 14 to April 1 for routine vessel maintenance required by the U.S. Coast Guard. The ferry work occurs every two to three years to ensure the vessel remains in good repair. “These improvements to the ferry and its facilities are critical as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
41nbc.com

Middle Georgia continues to heat up Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will rise into the 60s as sunny skies stick around Middle Georgia. Most of Middle Georgia woke up to temperatures above freezing this morning. Our afternoon will continue the warming trend as highs reach the mid to upper 60s with dew points in the mid 40s. A couple of spots may reach 70 degrees. Winds will blow out of the southeast at about 5 mph. Cloud cover will remain limited to a few passing cirrus clouds.
GEORGIA STATE
Debra Fine

Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1

Celestial Farms to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byCelestial Farms. On Jan.1, 2023, Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms will permanently close. The farm, a division of Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc, has served the Greater Jacksonville area since June 2001. Their mission is to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WYFF4.com

New Years forecast for Carolinas and Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C. — After a very cold weekend and start to the week, we are starting to warm up. Tuesday will feature sunny skies and highs in the 40s. (Watch Parella's full forecast above) On Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. Changes...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE

