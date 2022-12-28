Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Commercial fire in Fernandina Beach
Fire at WestRock Units observed industrial equipment ablaze at West Rock paper mill. (City of Fernandina Beach)
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill buys Community House built by Henry Ford
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill has announced that it has bought a building made by Henry Ford. The structure was built back in 1936 and sits just off Ford Avenue. It’s known locally as the Community House and in the past, it served as an...
WALB 10
‘The shop was full of water’: South Georgia businesses see impacts from holiday freeze
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several plumbing companies across Georgia saw many calls because of the cold weather over the holiday weekend. Both businesses and people were impacted. John Marshall Harvey, a salesman at Action Buildings in Tifton, says they were without water since Sunday. “You know, over the Christmas holidays,...
Firefighters in Fernandina Beach extinguish machinery blaze in just over an hour
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Fire-Rescue arrived to a commercial structure fire on Thursday, Dec. 29th at 8:04 a.m. Upon arriving at 600 N. 8th St., units observed industrial equipment ablaze at WestRock paper mill. Firefighters worked with mill staff to gain...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia
Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
Jacksonville Daily Record
St. Johns River Ferry suspending service Jan. 14
St. Johns River Ferry will suspend service Jan. 14 to April 1 for routine vessel maintenance required by the U.S. Coast Guard. The ferry work occurs every two to three years to ensure the vessel remains in good repair. “These improvements to the ferry and its facilities are critical as...
St. Johns County Fire Rescue responds to fire at Walmart in St. Augustine
St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded Wednesday morning to a fire at Walmart on U.S. 1 in St. Augustine. Smoke was reported inside the building, SJCFR said. Employees had to evacuate the building while firefighters investigated. Action News Jax is working to find out the cause of the fire and...
Central Georgia restaurant opens up 24 hours after water pipe burst due to cold weather
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Plumbers and first responders are staying busy this holiday season after the arctic blast caused water pipes to pop all over central Georgia. This left homes, apartments and even businesses filled with gallons of water they didn't expect. Assistant general manager Riley Harris was called...
What was that unusual cloud at sunrise along the First Coast?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wednesday morning at sunrise in the eastern sky of the First Coast it looked like someone with an absurdly large pen signed a doctors signature in our sky in cursive. A swirl pattern of clouds was seen reflecting off the rising sun over the ocean. What was it?
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia begins repatriation of Native American artifacts from Etowah Indian Mounds
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will soon begin returning artifacts to culturally affiliated tribes from Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site in Cartersville. Repatriation is mandated by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990. Changes to the museum reflect a growing...
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia continues to heat up Thursday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will rise into the 60s as sunny skies stick around Middle Georgia. Most of Middle Georgia woke up to temperatures above freezing this morning. Our afternoon will continue the warming trend as highs reach the mid to upper 60s with dew points in the mid 40s. A couple of spots may reach 70 degrees. Winds will blow out of the southeast at about 5 mph. Cloud cover will remain limited to a few passing cirrus clouds.
Georgia investigators push to identify ‘Baby Jane Doe’ whose body was found on Ware County dirt road
WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is making a new push to identify a little girl whose body was found along a dirt road in Ware County more than 30 years ago. GBI shared information about “Baby Jane Doe” on social media on Thursday.
Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1
Celestial Farms to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byCelestial Farms. On Jan.1, 2023, Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms will permanently close. The farm, a division of Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc, has served the Greater Jacksonville area since June 2001. Their mission is to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals.
Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary!
In their Cumming, GA based 26,000-square-foot distillery, Georgia’s Local Award-Winning Legends Distillery currently produces multiple lines of bourbon, vodka and gin. The post Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary! appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Why are so many pipes bursting? Here’s what one metro plumber says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like hundreds of metro Atlanta families have had to deal with bursting water pipes during this holiday cold snap. Channel 2′ s Dave Huddleston learned that our building codes and otherwise warm climate may play a role. Huddleston spoke with the owner...
Georgia Counties Urge Residents To Boil Water Amid Outages
Many homes are without water due to freezing temperatures.
WMAZ
Central Georgia hardware store owner sees business soar after cold weather caused damage
Johnny Davis is the owner of Karsten and Denson Hardware Store. He says the cold temperatures brought in a lot of new and old customers.
WYFF4.com
New Years forecast for Carolinas and Georgia
GREENVILLE, S.C. — After a very cold weekend and start to the week, we are starting to warm up. Tuesday will feature sunny skies and highs in the 40s. (Watch Parella's full forecast above) On Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. Changes...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
actionnewsjax.com
Georgia investigators push to identify ‘Baby Jane Doe’ whosebody was found in cement-filled suitcase
WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is making a new push to identify a little girl whose body was found on a dirt road in Ware County more than 30 years ago. GBI shared information about “Baby Jane Doe” on social media on Thursday.
Comments / 0