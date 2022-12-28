Read full article on original website
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Red Sox sign ex-Yankees pitcher
The Boston Red Sox are adding to their rotation. The Red Sox and right-hander Corey Kluber are in agreement on a one-year contract with a club option for 2024, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that...
Why Red Sox’ odd trade deadline lessened compensation for Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi
At last season’s trade deadline, the mediocre Red Sox tried to toe the line between buying and selling by acquiring Tommy Pham, Reese McGuire and Eric Hosmer while trading away Christian Vázquez and Jake Diekman. The unconventional deadline strategy did little more than ruffle feathers in the clubhouse; it did not, by any means, galvanize a group that stumbled down the stretch and finished in last place in the American League East.
Red Sox Reportedly Did Not Make Formal Offer To Pitcher Who Wanted To Return
The Boston Red Sox lost two starters from a season ago on the same day -- one of which would have returned had they made a fair offer. Just hours before Nathan Eovaldi signed with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, Rich Hill inked a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates. WEEI's...
Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner
The Boston Red Sox have lost multiple key players this offseason, and they are hoping a former Cy Young Award winner can help fill some of the void. Corey Kluber has signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 season. Kluber, 36,... The post Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Reliever To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees appear to be sick of the Boston Red Sox poaching their bullpen over the years -- Adam Ottavino, Garrett Whitlock, Franklin German and Kaleb Ort to name a few -- and are striking back. The Yankees reportedly are acquiring member of the Red Sox's 2022 bullpen,...
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Ex-Red Sox Star Pitcher Signs With Rangers; Boston's Options Running Out
The Boston Red Sox have not had much success re-signing their free agents this winter.
Red Sox signing Corey Kluber to $10 million deal as dramatic offseason continues
The Red Sox did not pony up to keep Nathan Eovaldi, and now they’re hoping a former Cy Young winner still has enough left in the tank. A day after Eovaldi agreed to a two-year, $34 million contract with the Rangers, Boston agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with Corey Kluber on Wednesday, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed. The deal includes a 2024 option worth $11 million plus incentives. Kluber, who turns 37 on April 10, made 31 starts for the Rays last season, pitching to a 4.34 ERA with 139 strikeouts in 164 innings. He made 16 starts for the...
Zaidi: Giants immediately communicated concerns about Correa
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants executive Farhan Zaidi said the club expressed concerns to Carlos Correa's representative immediately when an issue arose with the shortstop's physical exam that led to the deal collapsing. Zaidi, San Francisco's president of baseball operations, spoke publicly Friday for the first time since the...
