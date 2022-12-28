ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho8.com

Porzingis, Wizards beat Magic 119-100 for 4th straight win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and 13 rebounds and the Washington Wizards routed the short-handed Orlando Magic 119-100 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory. Kyle Kuzma added 23 points and Rui Hachimura had 16 points and seven rebounds. The Wizards played without star guard Bradley Beal for the second straight game because of a strained hamstring. Franz Wagner had 28 points and eight assists for Orlando, and Paolo Banchero added 21 points. The Magic had only eight players available after suspensions by the NBA in the wake of an incident in Detroit on Wednesday night.
WASHINGTON, DC
Idaho8.com

Prescott has 2 TD passes, Cowboys top banged-up Titans 27-13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns to Dalton Schultz as the Dallas Cowboys beat the banged-up and resting Tennessee Titans 27-13 for their sixth win in seven games. The Cowboys posted their first back-to-back 12-win seasons since 1994 and 1995, when Dallas won its last of the franchise’s five Super Bowl titles. Fans were chanting “Let’s go Cowboys!” throughout the game. The Titans lost their sixth straight hours after placing quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. They gave Joshua Dobbs his first NFL start after signing him Dec. 21 off Detroit’s practice squad.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

Raanta's 2nd straight shutout helps Hurricanes beat Panthers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 19 saves for his second straight shutout and the 17th of his career, and the Carolina Hurricanes scored on three power plays for their franchise-record 10th consecutive victory, beating the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Friday night. Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen had the power-play goals and Jesperi Kotkaniemi posted the team’s fourth goal just 10 seconds after another man-advantage situation expired. Brett Burns and Seth Jarvis each had two assists as the Hurricanes extended their franchise-best points streak to 16 games. The Panthers, who were blanked for the first time this season, have lost four of their last five games. Carolina was coming off a season-high seven goals a night earlier against the Montreal Canadiens.
RALEIGH, NC
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 116, Clippers 110

One way to win games against high-level opponents is to make big shots. The Celtics made every one of them when it mattered Thursday night. Boston scored eight points in a matter of just 77 seconds to turn a five-point game into a 10-point game with 3:02 remaining in regulation. That 10-point advantage loomed large, especially considering that the Clippers were playing for the third time in four nights, which is to say they weren’t exactly playing with fresh legs to overcome a significant deficit.
BOSTON, MA
Idaho8.com

DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia’s rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3. The Flyers tied the game with 2:05 to play in regulation after pulling the goalie when Travis Konecny’s shot deflected off a defenseman and into the net for his second goal of the game. Philadelphia won it when Ivan Provorov set up DeAngelo in transition for the tap-in goal. Tomas Hertl scored twice for San Jose, and Erik Karlsson had two assists to become the fastest defenseman to 50 points in more than 30 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Suns Pull Off Road Upset Over Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns managed to stop their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. After head coach Monty Williams made remarks that the team felt like prey following last Friday's loss to Memphis, the team's attitude and physicality was obvious even in the absence of notable scorers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Idaho8.com

Tua Tagovailoa officially out with concussion at New England

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game at New England after suffering a concussion in Miami’s Christmas Day loss to Green Bay. Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Tagovailoa is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol and is day to day as he focuses on his health.
MARYLAND STATE
Idaho8.com

McBain scores 2 late goals, Coyotes top Maple Leafs 6-3

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes became the first team to beat Toronto twice this season. Nick Bjugstad, Jakob Chychrun and J.J. Moser also scored, and Karel Vejmelka had 29 saves for the Coyotes. Pontus Holmberg, Calle Jarnkrok and Alexander Kerfoot scored for the Maple Leafs.
TEMPE, AZ

