USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th annual Arby’s Classic
Bristol, Tn — With the 39th annual Arby’s classic reaching the half point the only local team still alive in the winners bracket was Greeneville who tonight face Myers Park out of Florida. As we head to Viking Hall where there was a lot green on the court in this game…Mustangs Sir Muhammed drives to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Blue Devils, Vikings fall on Day 1 of Arby's; late 3 by Dabbs lifts Greene Devils to win
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Gate City scored the first points of the 39th Arby’s Classic on Tuesday when Ryland Mullins hit a 3-pointer from the right wing. That, however, was one of the rare times the Blue Devils actually made a basket against Christ School, which rolled to a 60-26 win on the opening day of the boys basketball tournament at Viking Hall.
Johnson City Press
Westminster Academy beats Christ School in Arby's quarterfinal
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The trip from Fort Lauderdale, including a flight to Charlotte and then a drive into Bristol, is no hop, skip and a jump. But so far, it looks like the journey may be a good thing for the Westminster Academy basketball team. Westminster relied on its...
Johnson City Press
King reaches 1,000 as Bucs hold off Wofford in final seconds for SoCon win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The final seconds were finally kind to the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. Justice Smith scored 20 points and Jordan King reached 1,000 for his career just when the Bucs needed it as ETSU opened Southern Conference play with a 73-71 victory over Wofford on Thursday night at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
Johnson City Press
Bucs hope to change fortunes now that SoCon season is here
East Tennessee State’s basketball team plays at Wofford on Thursday night, and the Bucs won’t be heading into the Southern Conference schedule with their usual swagger. This team will be limping into conference play.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Science Hill nabs double-digit win in Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Knocking down a dozen 3-point shots, Science Hill upended Daytona Beach school Seabreeze 63-49 on Wednesday in a Sunshine Classic losers’ bracket matchup. Going 5 of 7 from the field, Daniel Nerren totaled 12 points and five rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Oliver Peterson canned...
2022 in Review: Tri-Cities Best Winners
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities small business owners and staff have been hard at work over the last year, and News Channel 11’s Tri-Cities Best has spotlighted several after our viewers voted them as their favorites. BEST BEER: TENNESSEE HILLS BREWSTILLERY […]
Johnson City Press
Locals enjoy warmer weather at Warriors Path State Park
KINGSPORT— Residents enjoy the warmer weather at Warriors Parth State Park on Thursday Dec. 29. As the holiday weekend approaches residents in Kingsport can expect warm temperatures.
wcyb.com
Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January
(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
Johnson City Press
Vescovi leads No. 7 Tennessee past Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — Tennessee was expecting a challenging Southeastern Conference opener, and Mississippi provided a stiff test. Then Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler delivered for the Vols.
Johnson City Press
Indian Trail's transition was 'a major change,' says principal
With the first semester of the 2022-23 school year coming to an end, Indian Trail Middle School Principal Dr. James Jacobs shared how the school has adjusted to the transition that resulted in the school losing fifth grade but gaining seventh and eighth grades. In the spring of 2021, Johnson...
Flame-seared community: Americano Steak House wins Best Steak
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Hundreds of nominations and votes placed several local businesses within reach of the title of Best Steak: Each nomination is a privilege, and each vote is an honor. ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The town of Roan Mountain […]
LIST: New Year’s Eve events in the Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — 2023 is right around the corner and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of celebrations everyone can enjoy in the Tri-Cities. Johnson City Kingsport Bristol Elizabethton Greeneville Erwin Abingdon
14 main line breaks repaired as Johnson City keeps a step ahead of water challenges
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s water and sewer services department has been staffed around the clock since Dec. 23 and repaired 14 main line breaks with minimal customer service disruptions, the system’s director said Thursday. In a statement to WJHL, Tom Witherspoon said water tank levels throughout the city are normal and breaks […]
Johnson City Press
New sensory friendly gym is a 'place for all children'
BRISTOL, Tenn. — We Rock the Spectrum may appear as a typical gym for kids. But for Sarah Phillips, who owns the gym with her husband, John, this establishment is more than just a business. It’s a calling. The couple was inspired to bring the gym to Bristol,...
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals offers plenty of events and activities despite the cold of January
ELIZABETHTON — January is the coldest month of the year in East Tennessee, and while it may be too cold for the outdoor activities and events usually held at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, there are still plenty of things going on, although most are held indoors this month.
wjhl.com
Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville
Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville. Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane …. Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville. Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ …. Police: Johnson City woman charged after 'suspicious' fire. South Fork Utility...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive
A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. "This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment," Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport, said.
Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus — crews start restoring Conklin area
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he’d have running water by early Thursday after four days without. He wasn’t disappointed. “I’m glad that it came back on,” the retiree who lives just off Highway 81 South in Embreeville with his wife, Patricia, told News Channel 11 at around 9:15 […]
wcyb.com
Daniel Boone High School gym floor sustains 'irreparable' water damage
(WCYB) — School officials in Washington County, Tennessee say sections of Daniel Boone High School sustained damage caused by a burst sprinkler pipe. According to school superintendent Jerry Boyd, the pipe, located in the front hall gym lobby, burst around 4 p.m. on Christmas Day. He says about 90 percent of the gym floor, much of the cafeteria floor, and a section of the front offices were flooded before maintenance workers were able to shut the water supply off. Despite efforts to clean up the mess, " the current condition of the gym flooring indicates damage is irreparable" and unsafe for use.
