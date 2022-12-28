ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Blue Devils, Vikings fall on Day 1 of Arby's; late 3 by Dabbs lifts Greene Devils to win

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Gate City scored the first points of the 39th Arby’s Classic on Tuesday when Ryland Mullins hit a 3-pointer from the right wing. That, however, was one of the rare times the Blue Devils actually made a basket against Christ School, which rolled to a 60-26 win on the opening day of the boys basketball tournament at Viking Hall.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Westminster Academy beats Christ School in Arby's quarterfinal

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The trip from Fort Lauderdale, including a flight to Charlotte and then a drive into Bristol, is no hop, skip and a jump. But so far, it looks like the journey may be a good thing for the Westminster Academy basketball team. Westminster relied on its...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

King reaches 1,000 as Bucs hold off Wofford in final seconds for SoCon win

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The final seconds were finally kind to the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. Justice Smith scored 20 points and Jordan King reached 1,000 for his career just when the Bucs needed it as ETSU opened Southern Conference play with a 73-71 victory over Wofford on Thursday night at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucs hope to change fortunes now that SoCon season is here

East Tennessee State’s basketball team plays at Wofford on Thursday night, and the Bucs won’t be heading into the Southern Conference schedule with their usual swagger. This team will be limping into conference play.
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Science Hill nabs double-digit win in Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Knocking down a dozen 3-point shots, Science Hill upended Daytona Beach school Seabreeze 63-49 on Wednesday in a Sunshine Classic losers’ bracket matchup. Going 5 of 7 from the field, Daniel Nerren totaled 12 points and five rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Oliver Peterson canned...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WJHL

2022 in Review: Tri-Cities Best Winners

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities small business owners and staff have been hard at work over the last year, and News Channel 11’s Tri-Cities Best has spotlighted several after our viewers voted them as their favorites. BEST BEER: TENNESSEE HILLS BREWSTILLERY […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January

(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Vescovi leads No. 7 Tennessee past Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — Tennessee was expecting a challenging Southeastern Conference opener, and Mississippi provided a stiff test. Then Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler delivered for the Vols.
OXFORD, MS
Johnson City Press

Indian Trail's transition was 'a major change,' says principal

With the first semester of the 2022-23 school year coming to an end, Indian Trail Middle School Principal Dr. James Jacobs shared how the school has adjusted to the transition that resulted in the school losing fifth grade but gaining seventh and eighth grades. In the spring of 2021, Johnson...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Flame-seared community: Americano Steak House wins Best Steak

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Hundreds of nominations and votes placed several local businesses within reach of the title of Best Steak: Each nomination is a privilege, and each vote is an honor. ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The town of Roan Mountain […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Johnson City Press

New sensory friendly gym is a 'place for all children'

BRISTOL, Tenn. — We Rock the Spectrum may appear as a typical gym for kids. But for Sarah Phillips, who owns the gym with her husband, John, this establishment is more than just a business. It’s a calling. The couple was inspired to bring the gym to Bristol,...
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville

Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville. Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane …. Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville. Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ …. Police: Johnson City woman charged after 'suspicious' fire. South Fork Utility...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive

A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. "This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment," Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport, said.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus — crews start restoring Conklin area

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he’d have running water by early Thursday after four days without. He wasn’t disappointed. “I’m glad that it came back on,” the retiree who lives just off Highway 81 South in Embreeville with his wife, Patricia, told News Channel 11 at around 9:15 […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Daniel Boone High School gym floor sustains 'irreparable' water damage

(WCYB) — School officials in Washington County, Tennessee say sections of Daniel Boone High School sustained damage caused by a burst sprinkler pipe. According to school superintendent Jerry Boyd, the pipe, located in the front hall gym lobby, burst around 4 p.m. on Christmas Day. He says about 90 percent of the gym floor, much of the cafeteria floor, and a section of the front offices were flooded before maintenance workers were able to shut the water supply off. Despite efforts to clean up the mess, " the current condition of the gym flooring indicates damage is irreparable" and unsafe for use.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

