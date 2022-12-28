East Lansing – It was hard to find much fault with how Michigan State closed out year on Friday night. It was the final game of the 2022 and the final non-conference matchup of the season for the Spartans as they hosted Buffalo. And things shook out just about how everyone wearing green and white would have hoped as four Spartans scored in double figures on the way to an 89-68 victory at the Breslin Center, complete with the return of senior forward Malik Hall after an eight-game absence with a foot injury.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO