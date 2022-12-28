Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Related
Detroit News
J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
Detroit News
'Something's got to change': Michigan laments lack of toughness in loss to CMU
Ann Arbor — Michigan never thought it’d be in this position by the time the calendar flipped to January. The Wolverines entered the season ranked No. 22 and were projected to be among the contenders in the Big Ten. Through 12 games, they’re sitting outside the top 100 in the NET rankings, with only one top-100 win and one ugly blemish on their resume.
Detroit News
Second-half endurance a key to success this season for both Michigan, TCU
Scottsdale, Ariz. — Michigan has been a strong second-half team this season, pointing to coaching adjustments as the springboard for success, while TCU also has distinguished itself with seven second-half comebacks during the Horned Frogs' stunning showing this year. Both teams have put their own stamps on the second...
Detroit News
Donovan Edwards exudes confidence, ready for spotlight in Michigan backfield
Scottsdale, Ariz. — For Donovan Edwards, it was simple, really. With Michigan's leading rusher, Blake Corum, out because of an injury, the workload shifted to Edwards, who despite wearing a cast on his right hand, was needed to elevate the Wolverines to a win at Ohio State for the first time in 22 years and then to help lift them to a second straight Big Ten championship.
Detroit News
UM football notes: Blake Corum's future, Mullings open to RB, CB Green reflects on tunnel incident
Scottsdale, Ariz. — It remains unclear whether Michigan leading rusher Blake Corum, who will miss the national semifinal game while he recovers from knee surgery, will return to Michigan next season or head to the NFL. He recently told The Detroit News his decision will come “sooner than later”....
Detroit News
Spartans close out 2022 with 89-68 win at home against Buffalo
East Lansing – It was hard to find much fault with how Michigan State closed out year on Friday night. It was the final game of the 2022 and the final non-conference matchup of the season for the Spartans as they hosted Buffalo. And things shook out just about how everyone wearing green and white would have hoped as four Spartans scored in double figures on the way to an 89-68 victory at the Breslin Center, complete with the return of senior forward Malik Hall after an eight-game absence with a foot injury.
Detroit News
'We just got outplayed': Michigan stunned by Central Michigan in nonconference finale
Ann Arbor — When the Wolverines squared off against a pair of Mid-American Conference opponents earlier this season, they had to sweat out and survive two close calls. On Thursday, they were taken to the brink once again by another MAC foe. But this time around, Michigan finally fell...
Detroit News
Michigan seeks balance to help Hunter Dickinson find shots
Over the holiday break, the Wolverines got the chance to recoup and regroup before getting ready to wrap up the nonconference portion of their schedule Thursday against Central Michigan. The layoff also gave assistant coach Phil Martelli plenty of time to examine Michigan’s four-point loss to North Carolina in last...
Detroit News
As Detroit's water moratorium expires Saturday, unpaid debt totals $85M
Detroit — As the city's two-year-old water shutoff moratorium expires Saturday, more than 60,000 households have delinquent water debt that has totaled more than $85 million during the pandemic — but not everyone will have to repay it, department officials told The Detroit News. The Detroit Water and...
Detroit News
As Ford closes a Macomb County plant, workers and officials brace for change
Romeo — Engines rolled off assembly lines and workers machined components for the final time last week at Ford Motor Co.'s Romeo Engine Plant — capping a nearly five-decade production run and raising questions about what the future holds for a prominent Macomb County manufacturing facility. The plant...
Detroit News
Jayru Campbell charged as lawyer criticizes police response to Christmas incident
Former Cass Tech and college football player Jayru Campbell pleaded not guilty Wednesday to multiple felony charges of assault with a dangerous weapon following an altercation with police officers at an Auburn Hills hospital on Christmas Day. During the hearing in Oakland County District Court on Wednesday, the former Ferris...
Detroit News
40 Metro Detroit bars, restaurants and bakeries we lost in 2022
Close the book on another brutal year for restaurants and other food businesses. Metro Detroit saw bakeries, cafes, bistros and more shut their doors permanently during the past 12 months. Many cited the high cost of doing business. One sector of the industry that was hit particularly hard: vegan places. Sugarbuzz Bakery, Chili Mustard Onions, Inn Season Kitchen and Street Beat were just a few of the casualties.
Detroit News
Man found dead in burning house in southwest Detroit
Detroit fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze at a home early Thursday on the city's southwest side where one person died. Crews were called to the single-family dwelling on the 4900 block of Florida around 4:45 a.m., said James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's community relations chief and public information officer.
Detroit News
Driver arrested after going more than 100 mph in Detroit, police say
A driver is facing charges after speeding through part of Metro Detroit at more than 100 mph on Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to help Detroit police track the motorist for reckless driving, the agency reported in a post on Twitter. An aviation unit filmed...
Detroit News
Oakland Hills members OK $80M renovation plan in response to clubhouse fire
The Oakland Hills Country Club's $80 million-plus plan to renovate its clubhouse destroyed in a fire in February has been approved by an overwhelming majority of members who cast ballots, a source with direct knowledge of the clubhouse plan and voting results told The Detroit News on Thursday. According to...
Detroit News
Weapons charges climbed in Macomb Co. since 2020, prosecutor says
Felony firearm charges have nearly doubled in Macomb County in the last two years, the Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Before Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido took office in 2021, felony firearm was charged 146 times in 2020, representatives said in a statement. In 2021, the figure climbed to 185,...
Detroit News
Sparrow Health System lifts some COVID-19 visitor restrictions
E.W. Sparrow Hospital and Sparrow Specialty Hospital in Lansing are lifting many of the visiting restrictions that were first put into place during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lansing-based hospitals will no longer require visitors to check in in the hospital lobby. Patients with COVID-19 will be...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek suspect who fatally shot woman, stole her SUV
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a slaying and SUV theft this week on the city's west side. Officers were called to the 19300 block of Grand River around 10:42 p.m. Wednesday "to find our victim, Mrs. Golden with an apparent gunshot wound," Detroit police Chief James White said in a statement. "EMS conveyed Mrs. Golden to a local hospital, in an attempt to save her life, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries."
Detroit News
Livonia man charged in Detroit bank robbery
Though the heist was executed easily, the suspect didn't pull it off in a way most would expect. Martez Newkirk left a large trail before and after federal officials allege he robbed a Fifth Third bank last summer on Detroit's west side. That included the ride-share service the Livonia man...
Detroit News
Detroit gas station shooting leads to federal firearm charges
A Detroit man is facing federal firearm charges in connection with a shooting last spring at a gas station on the city's west side, officials announced Wednesday. James Taylor, 27, was arraigned through U.S. District Court on an indictment that charged him with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as one count of felon in possession of ammunition, records show.
Comments / 0