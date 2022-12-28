Sean Murphy Signs Extension with Atlanta Braves

Atlanta has signed yet another former Oakland A's player to a contract extension after trading for them

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves announced that they had signed former Oakland A's catcher Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73M extention.

The deal also comes with a $15M option for 2029 that includes no buyout.

Murphy is the second player this year to be traded from Oakland to Atlanta, along with former first baseman Matt Olson, and both have signed long-term to remain with the Braves. Olson's deal was eight years, $168M.

For Atlanta, this deal seems like a pretty good, team-friendly agreement. J.T. Realmuto, arguably the game's best all-around catcher, is in the middle of a five-year, $115.5M deal with the Phillies, and he signed that headed into his age 30 season. Murphy is entering his age 28 season, but he still had three years of arbitration remaining, which helps the overall value from Atlanta's perspective.

Even after the discounted arbitration years are through for Murphy, his average annual value is still a very affordable $15M for the three following seasons. That's nearly $9M less per season than Realmuto.

Sean Murphy had a 5.1 fWAR season in 2022, and moving away from the pitcher's park in Oakland to a more hitter-friendly environment in Atlanta could really provide a jolt to his already solid offensive output. He hit .250 last season with a .332 OBP, smashed 18 home runs, and had a 122 wRC+.

The question for A's fans has to be: Why couldn't our team have afforded this? This isn't a huge amount more than the club's largest-ever contract, which was with Eric Chavez for $66M over six seasons--in 2004.

The press released provided by Atlanta also states that Murphy will be donating 1% of his annual salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.