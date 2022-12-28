ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Last chance: Two unclaimed $1 million Mega Millions tickets expire Jan. 25

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket back in July, you might want to check and make sure you're not leaving a huge prize on the table!The Texas Lottery Commission said on Dec. 14 that two winning tickets purchased in Plano and Prairie View ahead of the July 29, 2022 drawing are still unclaimed. The two Quick Pick tickets were sold at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano and at the Fuel Maxx at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View. Both matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13, 36, 45, 57, and 67) but not the Mega Ball number.But make sure you double check soon; the deadline to claim either prize is barely a month away on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023 at 5 p.m.If you're one of the lucky winners, you can claim the prize at any Texas Lottery claim center or by mail. The ticket and a claim form must be postmarked before or on Jan. 25 and should be mailed to:Texas Lottery CommissionATTN: Austin Claim CenterPO Box 16600Austin, TX 78761-6600Claims could take between 8 and 12 weeks to process.
Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023

Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year

Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
You could have a penny worth $7K in your pocket — and not even know it

Find a penny, pick it up, 40 years later, you may have good luck. A coin connoisseur has made a convincing case for never giving away your change by revealing a 1983 Lincoln penny could be worth $7,000. Blake Alma, the penny pundit behind the CoinHub TikTok account, is urging people to look through their loose change for a 1983 penny with no mint mark. Mint marks are the letters on the face of the coin that indicate where the coin was made, like “P” for “Philadelphia.” But that’s not the only thing to peep. “Next, you’ll want to check the bottom of the...
Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
