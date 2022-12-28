Read full article on original website
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket back in July, you might want to check and make sure you're not leaving a huge prize on the table!The Texas Lottery Commission said on Dec. 14 that two winning tickets purchased in Plano and Prairie View ahead of the July 29, 2022 drawing are still unclaimed. The two Quick Pick tickets were sold at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano and at the Fuel Maxx at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View. Both matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13, 36, 45, 57, and 67) but not the Mega Ball number.But make sure you double check soon; the deadline to claim either prize is barely a month away on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023 at 5 p.m.If you're one of the lucky winners, you can claim the prize at any Texas Lottery claim center or by mail. The ticket and a claim form must be postmarked before or on Jan. 25 and should be mailed to:Texas Lottery CommissionATTN: Austin Claim CenterPO Box 16600Austin, TX 78761-6600Claims could take between 8 and 12 weeks to process.
