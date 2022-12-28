Read full article on original website
Related
California's new 2023 jaywalking law explained
SAN DIEGO — In a matter of days, Californians will be permitted to jaywalk, within reason, without running the risk of a hefty fine. Starting Jan. 1, the Freedom to Walk Act officially becomes law, allowing pedestrians in California to jaywalk without fear of a ticket, as long as it's safe.
KOLO TV Reno
New laws on sideshows, catalytic converters, coming to California in 2023
CALIFORNIA (KOLO) - Like in Nevada, the neighboring state of California will have a host of new laws coming into effect in 2023. This law requires all peace officers, including peace officer trainees, be legally authorized to work in the United States consistent with federal law and regulations, however, removes the requirement that they be citizens or permanent residents of the United States.
Washington Examiner
'Criminal justice reform' kills another police officer in California
“Criminal justice reform” in California means letting criminals out on the street regardless of state law and regardless of how dangerous they are. As anyone could guess, it has lethal consequences. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thursday. He was...
californiaglobe.com
California Law Enforcement Agencies Prepare For Legal Jaywalking
A new law that decriminalizes jaywalking and prevents law enforcement officers from giving jaywalking tickets for most jaywalking situations is to come into law on January 1st, with many departments across the state preparing for the law change this week. Bills trying to either outlaw or decriminalize jaywalking have been...
California Highway Patrol highlights new laws taking effect in 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the new year approaches, the California Highway Patrol has compiled a list of new laws which were passed during the legislative season and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to a release from the department. The following laws will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023: Public Employment: Peace officers: Citizenship […]
lacar.com
New California Laws For Thee (and ME) in '23
This article does not constitute any legal advice. Make sure to always check the laws that apply to you. Tickets, heavy fines, collisions, increased insurance rates - who needs them? Safety should be a sufficient reason to obey traffic laws but, if that's not enough to do it for you, being a scofflaw will hit you right in the wallet.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:10 a.m.: Sparks Police have identified the robbery suspect as a 37-year-old California man. Sparks Police say at around 4:23 a.m., they were called to the Golden Gate Gas Station at 1055 South Rock Boulevard for reports of a robbery that had just occurred.
KSBW.com
California inmates to get free phone calls starting Sunday
SALINAS, Calif. — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will make phone calls for incarcerated people free of charge starting on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The move to make the calls free was in response to the Keep Families Connected Act that was signed into law in September.
sanjoseinside.com
Seniors, Bicyclists, Veterans to Benefit from New DMV Laws in 2023
Starting Jan. 1, California law will again require drivers 70 and older to renew their license in person at a DMV office. In October 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom temporarily waived the California law requiring senior drivers to renew their licenses at a DMV field office and signed AB 174 in September 2021 to allow online or by mail renewals through the end of 2022. This temporary online option has helped Californians avoid DMV field offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paradise Post
California taxes, regulations are killing small legal weed farms the state vowed to help
When Johnny Casali was a teenager growing weed illegally in the mountains of Northern California, there was always the risk the government would ruin everything — that his plants would be discovered and ripped up, or that he would be discovered and locked up. In the 1990s, dozens of...
Violent crime is up, arrests are down, and California is closing prisons
Legislators are proposing more prison closures in order to offset future expected budget deficits. Governor Newsom plans to close a third correctional facility, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be closing the prison and plans to terminate additional facilities within other prisons such as the women's section at Folsom. These closures are expected to occur between 2023-2025.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
wrtv.com
Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer
A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
Suspect in California serial killings faces more murder charges, district attorney says
The suspect accused of killing several people across two counties in California is now facing more murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said.
Inhabitat.com
New California laws for 2023 that may affect you
New year, new laws. Since California is often on the cutting edge, let’s take a look at some of the state’s new laws that are going into effect in 2023. This is just a sample, not the whole list. Minimum wage. Good news for California workers struggling to...
California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
KCRA.com
California's ban on big rigs and buses made before 2010 goes into effect in January. Here's what that will mean
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Large trucks and buses made before 2010 will be prohibited from operating on California roadways starting Jan. 1. It's the final rule in a set of clean air regulations the California Air Resources Board passed nearly 15 years ago. The rule applies to diesel vehicles that...
California’s AG Rob Bonta joins 19 states in support of ATF 'ghost gun' rule
(The Center Square) - Nineteen attorneys general including Rob Bonta, attorney General for the state of California, have joined together and filed an amicus brief in the Fifth Circuit in support of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Final Rule. Enforcement of the rule was disrupted by a preliminary injunction granted by a Texas northern district court until a decision is reached in the VanDerStok v. Garland case. The court found that the longstanding definition of a firearm in federal law was drastically changed by ATF Final Rule in granting the injunction.
BizReport.com
How To Get Business License In California: Free Guide 2022
Getting a business license in California can be a daunting experience for business owners; however, you can continue reading through this guide as we inform you about the process to apply for a business license in the state of California and why this is such a crucial step to becoming a legal entity.
Opinion: San Diego Judge Blocked a Foolish California Law Aimed at Texas
Politicians, being egocentric by nature, sometimes do foolish, even childish, things in their insatiable hunger for attention. California Gov. Gavin Newsom did a foolish thing last summer when he persuaded the Legislature to pass Senate Bill 1327, which would have subjected makers of guns prohibited by state law to civil lawsuits. It essentially stripped them of their right to defend themselves by making them liable for court fees.
Comments / 0