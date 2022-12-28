Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore reaches 332 homicides in final days of 2022
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was last month when Baltimore once again surpassed 300 homicide for the year. Since then, that total has only grown to now at least 332 homicides so far in 2022. “It's quite tragic whenever you have a loss of life,” said Rev. Al Hathaway, reflecting...
foxbaltimore.com
Top 10 Project Baltimore investigations of 2022
(WBFF) — Since Project Baltimore launched in 2017, many of its investigations have made an impact on the community and led to change in the education system. In 2022, Project Baltimore took on topics from violence in schools to students being marked "present" yet missing school. These are the...
foxbaltimore.com
Former BPD Chief of Communications gives Mayor a 'D' in crime prevention
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — As the sun prepares to set on 2022, more people are weighing in on the year-end grade they’d give Mayor Brandon Scott when it comes to crime prevention in Baltimore. On WBAL Radio Thursday morning, TJ Smith, the former Baltimore Police Chief of Communications...
foxbaltimore.com
Mondawmin Mall MTA murder renews calls for Baltimore leaders to do more to stop crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has identified the man shot and killed at the Mondawmin Mall MTA station the day after Christmas as Caleb Thompson, 20. Officers were called to the underground portion of the subway station around 5 p.m.. There they found Thompson with at least one gunshot wound.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore city families wait for arrest in murder cases
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore police have announced a few recent arrests in both attempted murder and murder cases, including the arrest of 18-year-old Dominique Edmonds in the killing of a man found in an alley last month. But while police have an arrest, in that case, many other families are still waiting for police to crack their loved one's case.
foxbaltimore.com
From Harborplace to Mondawmin, Baltimore filmmaker profiles "dead malls" across the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a passion project for Baltimore-based filmmaker, Salvatore Amadeo -- making videos and documentaries about the decline of shopping malls across the country. Short films about "dead malls" from South Carolina to Massachusetts to Ohio can all be viewed on his YouTube page. Here in Maryland,...
$60,000 reward in murder of Baltimore man in D.C.
D.C. Police identified the suspect as Avery Miler. He's accused of killing Wolf while he was installing solar panels.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
WBAL Radio
Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday
Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
20 "ghost guns" seized from Baltimore house; suspect with 3D printer arrested
Police said they confiscated 20 "ghost guns" being assembled at a home in southeast Baltimore, and arrested a 49-year-old man yesterday who's accused of using a 3D printer to build them
wypr.org
Baltimore County schools’ chief auditor settles ‘retaliation’ lawsuit against the school board
The Baltimore County Public Schools and its chief auditor have settled their court case in which Andrea Barr alleged school board members in May engineered her firing to punish her for not following their orders regarding an external audit. Under the agreement obtained by WYPR under the Maryland Public Information...
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
foxbaltimore.com
Police seek identify person in surveillance photos in reference to downtown homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is seeking to identify an individual seen in surveillance photos in reference to a shooting that took place in Downtown Baltimore. Police say the fatal shooting took place on Thursday at around 4:04 p.m., at 513 W. Mulberry Street said the department.
Baltimore City teachers’ salaries fall to lowest in state
From 2010 to 2020, every Maryland school district except Baltimore City reported increases in salaries for teachers with a master’s degree. The post Baltimore City teachers’ salaries fall to lowest in state appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
DC police still searching for four murder suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
CBS News
Gov. Hogan announces $10M in neighborhood safety grants
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an additional $10 million in neighborhood safety grants on Thursday. The second round of grants, awarded through the Community Safety Works program, were awarded to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofits across the state, the governor's office said.
foxbaltimore.com
4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
Young Man Left For Dead In Baltimore Intersection After Attack
A young man is dead after being shot in an evening Baltimore attack, authorities say. Officers found the 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive after responding to reports of a shooting around 8:41 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, according to Baltimore police. Police rushed the...
City leaders bringing Peace Mobile to Baltimore to help heal communities
Healing communities is part of the main mission for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE).
foxbaltimore.com
Former federal prosecutor reacts to recent crime incidents
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As 2022 comes to an end, it marks the eighth year of 300-plus homicides in Baltimore. On Monday, the day after Christmas, there were a total of four homicides in less than ten hours. Just before noon, police discovered a 22-year-old man's body along Falls Road....
