Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore reaches 332 homicides in final days of 2022

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was last month when Baltimore once again surpassed 300 homicide for the year. Since then, that total has only grown to now at least 332 homicides so far in 2022. “It's quite tragic whenever you have a loss of life,” said Rev. Al Hathaway, reflecting...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Top 10 Project Baltimore investigations of 2022

(WBFF) — Since Project Baltimore launched in 2017, many of its investigations have made an impact on the community and led to change in the education system. In 2022, Project Baltimore took on topics from violence in schools to students being marked "present" yet missing school. These are the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore city families wait for arrest in murder cases

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore police have announced a few recent arrests in both attempted murder and murder cases, including the arrest of 18-year-old Dominique Edmonds in the killing of a man found in an alley last month. But while police have an arrest, in that case, many other families are still waiting for police to crack their loved one's case.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday

Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

DC police still searching for four murder suspects

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Gov. Hogan announces $10M in neighborhood safety grants

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an additional $10 million in neighborhood safety grants on Thursday. The second round of grants, awarded through the Community Safety Works program, were awarded to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofits across the state, the governor's office said.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Former federal prosecutor reacts to recent crime incidents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As 2022 comes to an end, it marks the eighth year of 300-plus homicides in Baltimore. On Monday, the day after Christmas, there were a total of four homicides in less than ten hours. Just before noon, police discovered a 22-year-old man's body along Falls Road....
BALTIMORE, MD

