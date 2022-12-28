ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff 2022 prediction: Why the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs can defy the odds and win it all

No. 3 TCU emerged as one of the unlikeliest College Football Playoff teams since the format started in 2014. From missing a bowl game in 2021 to becoming the first Big 12 team outside of Oklahoma to make the field in 2022, TCU's one-year turnaround is among college football's best stories. However, don't think that the Horned Frogs are happy to be here in the semifinals. They have their sights set on a national title.
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

Ohio State HC Ryan Day gets real on College Football Playoff berth after Michigan embarrassment

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff aspirations hit a brick wall following their double-digit home defeat to Michigan last month. A win for the Buckeyes against the Wolverines would have then clinched them a spot in the Big Ten title game and likely a berth in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State ended up […] The post Ohio State HC Ryan Day gets real on College Football Playoff berth after Michigan embarrassment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Takes Clear Shot at the SEC

The TCU Horned Frogs have a Fiesta Bowl showdown looming against the Michigan Wolverines. The College Football Playoff semifinal is the biggest matchup to date for coach Sonny Dykes and the 12-1 Horned Frogs.  When speaking with the press Thursday, Dykes appeared to have a chip on his shoulder ...
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

TCU’s 1 fatal flaw that could doom them vs. Michigan in College Football Playoff

The TCU Horned Frogs will face off against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2022 College Football Playoff at the State Farm Stadium. The Horned Frogs are the underdogs in this matchup, as the Wolverines have a strong and successful football program. However, TCU football will no doubt be determined to put up a fight and […] The post TCU’s 1 fatal flaw that could doom them vs. Michigan in College Football Playoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Buffalo vs. Michigan State prediction, odds, pick – 12/30/2022

The Buffalo Bulls take on the Michigan State Spartans. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Buffalo Michigan State prediction and pick. Michigan State has to get a lot better in 2023, but before the Spartans think about improving in the new calendar year, they have one more game to play in 2022. […] The post College Basketball Odds: Buffalo vs. Michigan State prediction, odds, pick – 12/30/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Gut reactions to an embarrassing loss for Michigan Basketball

It’s hard to describe Michigan basketball as any other than an embarrassment after a loss to Central Michigan as a 21-point favorite. Nobody expected the Michigan basketball season to go like this and few expected Central Michigan to beat the Wolverines on Thursday night. The Chippewas were 21-point underdogs....
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Former star QB turns heartbreak into inspirational story for Michigan football

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- In 2018, then-Michigan offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton was in the Phoenix area looking for a quarterback. He went to see Tyler Shuck, the top-rated prospect in the state that year, who ended up at Oregon. He checked in on Jack Plummer, who landed at Purdue. And since he was in the area, he stopped by Pinnacle High School to confirm that the top quarterback in the 2019 class, Spencer Rattler, was still committed to Oklahoma. He was.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Dallas Observer

Looking for a Place To Catch the TCU Playoff Game? We Got You

Since the inception of the College Football Playoff format in 2014, a Texas team has never made it in. Fresh off a stellar 12–1 season that few saw coming, the TCU Horned Frogs will have an opportunity to play for college football’s ultimate prize. Win two games and get their name etched into history. Frogs will take on Big 10 champions, the Michigan Wolverines, at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona, with the winner advancing to the National Championship game to play either the defending national champions Georgia or Ohio State.
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

Chicago Bears: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears Week 17 matchup against the Detroit Lions pits two NFC North foes against each other. Ahead of the Bears-Lions game, we’ll be making our Bears Week 17 predictions. Chicago and Detroit have seen their seasons go in different directions. The Bears, at 3-12, are looking towards the future. Detroit, at 7-7 is […] The post Chicago Bears: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Alex Caruso gives major injury update ahead of Pistons game

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso said he plans to play against the Detroit Pistons after he was cleared from concussion protocol on Wednesday and fully practiced after injury the day after, according to a Friday tweet from Chicago Tribune Bulls reporter Julia Poe. Caruso received the concussion during the second quarter of a two-point Bulls […] The post Alex Caruso gives major injury update ahead of Pistons game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?

Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
DALLAS, TX
