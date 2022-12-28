Read full article on original website
Lima News
Girls basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf clips Columbus Grove
COLUMBUS GROVE — Sometimes, just getting out with a win is good enough. Ottawa-Glandorf girls basketball head coach Troy Yant was not necessarily pleased with each facet of his team’s performance in Thursday’s 36-30 nonleague victory over Columbus Grove. However, Yant acknowledged that it was good enough...
Lima News
Roundup: Bluffton advances to tourney title game
BLUFFTON — Marek Donaldson connected on eight 3-pointers as part of his 26-point effort in leading the host Pirates to a 70-54 Lewis Family McDonald’s Holiday Tournament boys high school basketball victory Thursday night against Cory-Rawson. Wade Ginther and Kaden Lora had 16 and 11 points respectively also...
Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Thursday, Dec. 29
Baltimore Liberty Union 46, Newark Licking Valley 43. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 71, Plant City, Fla. 38. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 81, Tiffin Calvert 45. Franklin Middletown Christian 62, Sidney Fairlawn 50. Ft. Loramie 47, Castalia Margaretta 39. Garfield Hts. Trinity 70, Ashtabula Edgewood 62. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 41, Cle. Benedictine 36.
Lima News
Miller’s free throw lifts Shawnee past LCC
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP – Shawnee’s Austin Miller has had that look in his eyes during a big soccer match. On Wednesday, he went into that same zone on the basketball court. Miller, a state champion in soccer, scored 27 and had the game-winning free throw to lift Shawnee to a 73-72 victory over Lima Central Catholic in a boys basketball game Wednesday at Lappin Gymnasium.
Lima News
Bob Seggerson: A look at past eras of abundant basketball talent
When looking back on the basketball talent that our area has produced over the years, it’s possible to identify talent rich era’s that featured gifted individual players who led their schools on deep tournament runs to state. It appears that there is another strong wave of very young athletes on the horizon ready to make their own impact on our basketball history.
Lima News
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to [email protected]. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
Football World Reacts To The Ohio Bowl Game Report
Ohio is one of the largest states in the country that doesn't have a single college football bowl game this season. But the city of Cincinnati appears to want to change that. According to John Kiesewetter of WVXU, efforts are underway to bring a bowl game to the Queen City. Per the report, Game Day CEO Jackie Reau is heading efforts to have an annual bowl game played at TQL Stadium - home of the Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati - and broadcast on the CW network.
ocj.com
Top 10 of 2022: No. 8
Per tradition, we love to take a look at the top posts online from the previous year. It offers many insights into the hot topics, concerns and interests of Ohio agriculture. Between Christmas and New Year’s we’re counting down the top 10 web stories from 2022. Here’s No....
Farm and Dairy
2023 Ohio Agricultural Fair Schedule
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture released the official dates for the 2023 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2023 fair season, June 12, and the season will wrap up Oct. 14 with the Fairfield County Fair.
Daily Advocate
Arcanum to induct two more members into Athletic Hall of Fame
ARCANUM — The Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Arcanum High School will host the induction of two Arcanum graduates into the Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees are: Angie Cates Beckstedt, and Ed Baker. The on-court induction ceremony will take place at the conclusion of the JV Boys Basketball game versus Northridge in the High School Gym. The JV game will begin at 6 p.m. with Varsity to follow.
Lima News
40 Acre back from Tennessee trip, looking to parlay experience
ST. MARYS — One local band is riding success down to Nashville and back to the area. 40 Acre, a country music act out of St. Marys headed by singer and guitarist Josh Barnes, recently returned from a small tour of Tennessee bars. “It was successful,” Barnes said. “We...
dayton.com
Elsa’s restaurant may close, Sheetz may open at Centerville site
Elsa’s looking for new location; Sheetz gas station, restaurant, convenience store chain has contract to buy Elsa’s property. The Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant on Far Hills Avenue in Centerville will close if a pending business transaction is completed, and the Sheetz gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain would demolish the building and build a new store on the site.
a-z-animals.com
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
DraftKings Ohio promo code unlocks $200 pre-registration opportunity for OH today
dayton.com
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
Michigan residents may see and hear 180th Fighter Wing jets training Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Fighter jets from the Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an exercise in the skies over northeast Michigan Wednesday morning. People who live near the Elkton, Bad Axe and Cass City, Michigan areas may hear and see fighter jets between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m..
Body found in Lake Erie took 4 hours to get to, Browns legend Bernie Kosar’s $19000 bet on January 1, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, December 30, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about a body spotted yesterday on Lake Erie that took 4 hours to recover, along with...
13abc.com
Pettisville auto shop destroyed in early morning fire
Addiction experts are concerned about a potential increase in the number of young people becoming addicted to gambling as Ohio prepares to launch legal sports betting on Jan. 1. 12/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Fit Over 50: Curling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. By Lee Conklin. Lee checks out the...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn
LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
