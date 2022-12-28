ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Latest round of Southwest Airlines cancellations spells baggage problems for travelers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Problems continue for Southwest Airlines as the nation's fourth-largest airlines canceled 2,500 flights Wednesday and another 2,300 for Thursday. The latest round of cancellations spells even more trouble for travelers and caused a field of bags inside Will Rogers World Airport. Some people have checked tags all day at the Oklahoma City airport, saying they've been without luggage for four days.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

KWTV News 9 move aims to draw more viewers to downtown OKC

The relocation of KWTV News 9 to their new home in at Sheridan and Robinson last month is another example how downtown Oklahoma City continues its resurgence as an economic development destination for business and industry. More than 240 people employed by KWTV News 9 will now be working in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans continue to deal with water issues after brutal cold front

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tons of people in Oklahoma City and across the state are still dealing with water issues after the brutal cold front. Broken pipes and flooding have forced some people out of their homes. A lane of Northwest 23rd Street was blocked because of a crash that was caused by ice from when a water main broke and froze in the street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Oklahoma, Stillwater Medical Center hit contract impasse

Stillwater (Ok.) Medical Center could go out of network with BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma on May 1, 2023, if the sides are unable to agree on a new contract, the Stillwater News Press reported Dec. 28. The 117-bed acute care general hospital said its costs have increased 26 percent since...
STILLWATER, OK

