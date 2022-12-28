Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
Will Rogers World Airport stresses patience as travelers deal with Southwest Airlines' struggles
OKLAHOMA CITY — Will Rogers World Airport officials say Southwest Airlines' struggles continue and the airline is the only one who can address issues with flights. Airport officials told KOCO 5 that they received 70 calls this weekend and another 40 Wednesday from Southwest Airlines passengers trying to find a flight or track down their checked luggage.
Latest round of Southwest Airlines cancellations spells baggage problems for travelers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Problems continue for Southwest Airlines as the nation's fourth-largest airlines canceled 2,500 flights Wednesday and another 2,300 for Thursday. The latest round of cancellations spells even more trouble for travelers and caused a field of bags inside Will Rogers World Airport. Some people have checked tags all day at the Oklahoma City airport, saying they've been without luggage for four days.
Passenger goes through great lengths to see daughter for Christmas amid travel issues
OKLAHOMA CITY — After about a week of worry, Howard Laing went to great lengths to be with his daughter on Christmas Day. Now, after almost a week of exhausting travel and worry, he's on the next flight home. "Everything's a green light," Laing said. A green light and...
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday Travel
Weather, Holiday Celebrations and Driving Come Together This Weekend. It's that time of year again! Drive safelyPhoto byTumisu on Pixabay.com. OHP is hoping they'll be making the same report this January as they made one year ago: zero deadly car crashes in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve.
OKC Residents Spend More On Utility Prices Than Statewide Average, Report Finds
A new report found that Oklahoma City residents spent slightly more on their utility bills than average Oklahomans. According to the household spending report, residents in the Oklahoma City metro spend around $324 per month on utility bills. The statewide average is a little lower at $297 per month. In...
Families stranded, honeymoons canceled as Southwest Airlines struggles with meltdown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Families are stranded and honeymoons have been canceled as Southwest Airlines continues to struggle with the meltdown. It is just some of what people are dealing with as Southwest Airlines deals with thousands of cancelations and delays. KOCO 5 spoke with two couples on Tuesday, one...
KWTV News 9 move aims to draw more viewers to downtown OKC
The relocation of KWTV News 9 to their new home in at Sheridan and Robinson last month is another example how downtown Oklahoma City continues its resurgence as an economic development destination for business and industry. More than 240 people employed by KWTV News 9 will now be working in...
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Oklahoma City, Ok. - The greater Oklahoma City area is home to a strong, diversified economy driven by several key sectors:. These large industries have led to solid job growth over the last several years.
“We showed up to Christmas dirty”: NW OKC Apartments still experiencing frequent water shut-offs
Record low temperatures led to bursting pipes and frequent water shut-offs, causing misery for many all over the metro area in the last several days.
High 5: OKC firefighter wins powerlifting competitions in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 would like to give a big High 5 to perhaps the strongest firefighter in Oklahoma. Last month, Oklahoma City Fire Department Corp. Chad Ake competed in powerlifting events in Salt Lake City, winning the IPL World Powerlifting Championship. This month, he brought home the gold again after winning the Olympia Powerlifting competition in Las Vegas.
Residents of Oklahoma town continue dealing with water lines broken during cold snap
LUTHER, Okla. — Cities and towns across Oklahoma are trying to fix pipes and water lines after last week's cold snap. In Luther, staff members are doing their best to fix everything they can. But some residents are still dealing with broken pipes. Luther resident Juan Hester showed KOCO...
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
Tenant: ‘Creepy’ maintenance man took pictures of personal photos in apartment
A young Oklahoma City woman is feeling shaken, disturbed, and outraged after she said a "creepy" maintenance man entered her apartment and took pictures of her private, personal photos on his cell phone.
Oklahoma City crews working around the clock to fix water lines following cold snap
OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 700 Oklahomans across the OKC metro had trouble with broken water lines following the recent arctic blast and following low-temperature days. Even as temperatures rise, some people are still experiencing problems from the cold snap and city crews are still working on water lines.
Oklahoma City utility department responding to several water main breaks across the metro
There have been several water main breaks across the metro as temperatures continue to warm up. KFOR is looking out for you to see when some water main breaks in your neighborhood will be fixed.
Oklahomans continue to deal with water issues after brutal cold front
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tons of people in Oklahoma City and across the state are still dealing with water issues after the brutal cold front. Broken pipes and flooding have forced some people out of their homes. A lane of Northwest 23rd Street was blocked because of a crash that was caused by ice from when a water main broke and froze in the street.
Expect several DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols across Oklahoma City over holiday weekend
Efforts are underway statewide to reduce the number of DUI cases, especially with New Year’s Eve just days away.
Oklahoma City Police Department mourns death of city employee of 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the death of a non-sworn police employee who worked for the city for 45 years. Police officials said Cyndi Thomas died Tuesday of natural causes. "Cyndi was a member of our police family for the past 45 years," Oklahoma...
BCBS Oklahoma, Stillwater Medical Center hit contract impasse
Stillwater (Ok.) Medical Center could go out of network with BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma on May 1, 2023, if the sides are unable to agree on a new contract, the Stillwater News Press reported Dec. 28. The 117-bed acute care general hospital said its costs have increased 26 percent since...
