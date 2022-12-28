Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say
SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
nbc16.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to shooting on Porter Road
BLODGETT, Ore. — On Thursday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to reports of a shooting on Porter Road in Blodgett, Oregon. According to a press release from BCSO, the caller had stated to officials that he had been shot on his property by a woman who was living there.
nbc16.com
PeaceHealth opens 30-year-old time capsule from the Eugene Clinic
EUGENE, Ore. — After 30 years, the Eugene Clinic time capsule has been opened. PeaceHealth invited several retired doctors who worked at the Eugene Clinic, PeaceHealth's predecessor in Oregon, to open the capsule last Wednesday, December 21. Staff at the former clinic created the capsule back in 1992 to...
nbc16.com
Mapleton residents without water again
MAPLETON, Ore. — More than 200 homes and businesses in Mapleton endured their fourth day without water Thursday. Vanessa West, Mapleton Water and Sewage Board Secretary, says the recent power outage and ice/snow storm has created more leaks in the pipes, which have now completely dried up, leaving residents without water.
nbc16.com
Have You Seen Him? Corvallis man missing since Dec. 18
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Law enforcement agencies are asking for help in locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from back on December 18. Corvallis resident Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in the Alsea, Oregon area, Corvallis police said. He is described as being about 6-foot-2-inches tall,...
nbc16.com
Man arrested after leading police on wild car chase, dancing in the street, and more
SHERWOOD, Ore. — A man accused of running from officers from four police agencies is in custody after a wild car chase. On December 29, 2022, at around 9:21 a.m., the Oregon State Police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving recklessly on I-5. An Oregon State Trooper located the vehicle and made a traffic stop.
nbc16.com
Salem police seize nearly $700K in drugs, make arrests
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say they have seized close to $700,000-worth of narcotics in a drug bust. On Tuesday, two suspects in the investigation were arrested during a traffic stop. A search of their car revealed two guns and fentanyl pills. Another warrant at their home led to the discovery of more drugs and guns.
nbc16.com
Central Lane Communication Center supervisor graduates national program
EUGENE, Ore. — A member of the Central Lane Communication Center has graduated from a national emergency center certification program, the Eugene Police Department said. When Center Supervisor Marcia Pendleton was promoted, she signed up for and completed some extracurricular national training. She has now graduated from the National...
nbc16.com
Wind damage cancels Pastega Christmas Light Display
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — According to a press release from the Benton County, the Pastega Christmas Light Display is cancelled due to significant wind damage to the display. Initially the event was scheduled for Saturday, December 31, at the Benton County Fairgrounds. “Big thanks to the community for supporting...
nbc16.com
After a week of chaos, Southwest Airlines 'returns to normal'
EUGENE, Ore. — Following a week where Southwest Airlines canceled upwards of 15,000 flights, things look to be returning to normal for the airline giant. As of Friday morning, roughly 1 percent of Southwest's flights had been canceled, or delayed. According to FlightAware, only 41 flights in total had...
nbc16.com
3 taken to hospital after semi blows over on bridge along Oregon coast, Newport PD says
Strong crosswind flipped a semi and trailer over on the Yaquina Bay Bridge Tuesday morning, sending three people in other vehicles to the hospital, Newport Police said. Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, reports came in of a semi truck blowing onto its side on the bridge. Investigators learned that the...
nbc16.com
Southwest airline chaos strands family at Eugene Airport until New Years day
EUGENE, Ore. — According to flight tracking website FlightAware, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 4,800 flights between Wednesday and Thursday. As of 10:30 Wednesday morning, all Southwest flights leaving out of the Eugene airport had been canceled. The Rios family are a few of the many people who have...
nbc16.com
Nix leads Oregon comeback as Ducks win dramatic Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Oregon football team ended Dan Lanning’s first season as head coach of the Ducks in dramatic fashion, with a 4th quarter comeback vs. North Carolina to win the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, 28-27. Ducks running back Bucky Irving was named offensive MVP of the game.
nbc16.com
Oregon Women's Basketball: Ducks want more defensive intensity
EUGENE, Ore. — In the words of Kelly Graves, the blowouts are about to end. Oregon women's basketball enters the always-grueling grind of PAC-12 play. And they will not be able to ease into it, as the Ducks host number 10 UCLA on Friday,. UCLA is off to a...
