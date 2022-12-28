Read full article on original website
Kyryth Kessler
2d ago
Stop judging! Poor woman nearly died!! Where's your compassion? Dear, I pray for your recovery, that you survived and you will also recover emotionally from this.
Reply(1)
4
Related
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Police identify man arrested in restaurant employee stabbing
UPDATE: 12:21 P.M. - His bond was set at $10,000 Friday. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:15 p.m. January 26. Kenneth Alig is facing a charge of aggravated battery. UPDATE FRIDAY 11:06 A.M. - Bartonville Police say Kenneth R. Alig, 40, of Bartonville, was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman pleads not guilty to fentanyl overdose homicide
Peoria woman pleads not guilty to fentanyl overdose …. Peoria woman pleads not guilty to fentanyl overdose homicide. How the minimum wage increase may affect consumers. How the minimum wage increase may affect consumers. Burst pipe displaces 45 IWU students from apartments. Burst pipe displaces 45 IWU students from apartments.
Central Illinois Proud
Accused Daddios shooter’s trial delayed again
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man accused of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another was delayed again Thursday. Michael Bakana appeared in court with a newly hired defense attorney. Bakana had previously represented himself. His new attorney argued for the trial to...
Central Illinois Proud
Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at Homestyle Grille on Garfield Avenue in Bartonville. According to Bartonville Police Chief Tony Segree, a couple of employees were arguing when one stabbed the other in the upper forearm. The injury is non-life threatening and the victim was taken to the hospital.
977wmoi.com
Man Charged With Carjacking Elderly Man Outside Peoria Hospital
A man is facing charges after an elderly man was carjacked while leaving OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Police say Gabriel Messenger approached the 91-year-old victim Monday morning while he was removing snow from his vehicle. After a brief struggle, Messenger got into the victim’s vehicle and sped away. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officers later located the stolen vehicle and arrested Messenger on charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Aggravated Battery.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect identified in Bartonville stabbing
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police have released the identity of the stabbing suspect at Homestyle Grille on Garfield Avenue Thursday. According to a press release, 40-year-old Kenneth R. Alig of Bartonville was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bartonville police responded to the scene on a...
newschannel20.com
Urbana man arrested after allegedly knocking man's tooth out
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana man allegedly punched a man in the face so hard that he knocked the victim's tooth out. Terren Gaither, 31, was arrested Monday by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies and charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated battery alleging he caused great bodily harm to a person while using a deadly weapon.
KWQC
Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500
ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 51-year-old Abingdon woman, Brenda Conrad, has been charged with theft under $500 after admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game was reported stolen, according to a media release from Knox County Sherriff’s Department. On Dec. 9, the Abingdon Police Department...
starvedrock.media
Alleged Domestic Battery arrest in Mendota
33 year old Mario Rucker of Mendota was taken into custody Wednesday by Mendota Police. Officers responded to a call of domestic disturbance in the 400 block of 12th Avenue around 10:00pm. Rucker was arrested for alleged Domestic Battery and taken to LaSalle County jail. His bond was set at...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police ask NYE revelers to celebrate safely, get home in one piece
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are asking those celebrating New Year’s Eve to plan ahead so they can make it home in one piece. Before the countdown, they suggest making a plan with your fellow partygoers - know who’s drinking and have a sober designated driver.
Two arrested for animal cruelty, neglect in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Decatur area people for animal cruelty and neglect last week. Deputies were sent to the 4300 block of North Taylor Rd in Decatur after responding to complaints that there were several animals on the property suffering from the extreme cold weather. The sheriff’s office said […]
‘They never leave those chains’: deputies rescue dogs after ‘concerned citizens’ reach out
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – When Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to several calls from “concerned citizens” over the weekend, they found five dogs left outside a house in the freezing cold, one of which was nearly dead. Since Friday, that dog has been put down, two owners have been arrested for animal cruelty and the […]
starvedrock.media
Ottawa vandal caught
Ottawa Corporal Detective Dana Reynolds declined to release the name of a vandal in custody whose been roaming downtown and damaging locks, fire hydrants and possibly causing internet service to go down until the investigation is complete. Ottawa Police Chief Roalson said charges are expected. A press release is forthcoming.
Central Illinois Proud
Homicide charges in Peoria for fentanyl overdose
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman was charged with drug-induced homicide for delivering unlawful controlled substances. According to a Peoria County press release, 58-year-old Sharon Lucy was charged after Angela Price overdosed after consuming fentanyl delivered by Lucy. Her arraignment date is set for Dec. 29.
Fire in downtown Mendota, IL rips through pet shop, killing hundreds of animals
Hundreds of animals died in the fire, including the shop's bird mascots Lucy and Mango along with a tortoise named Lil' Foot.
ISP identifies driver in deadly I-74 Christmas crash
CARLOCK, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have identified the sole driver involved in a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Christmas Day. Herbert V. Rich, a 71-year-old male from Wallace, NC, was on I-74 westbound in McLean County near Carlock at approximately 1:23 p.m. A preliminary investigation by ISP indicates Rich traveled off the […]
starvedrock.media
Two names released in fatal Saturday fire in Ottawa
The names of two people fatally injured in a Saturday fire in Ottawa have been released. They are 44-year old Arthelia Brewer and her daughter, Melani Embry, age 3. Firemen found them in a bedroom and rushed them to OSF St. Elizabeth's where they succumbed to their injuries. Preliminary autopsy findings indicated both died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide intoxication.
977wmoi.com
Galesburg Man Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Meth
A Galesburg man is facing federal prison time for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Christopher Mixon was sentenced last week to 156 months behind bars. Prosecutors say in April 2021, Mixon sold more than 41-grams of meth. The following month, he sold nearly 50 grams of the drug. Mixon later admitted he began selling methamphetamine weekly in December of 2020.
starvedrock.media
LaSalle Sheriff Blotter
If you have had a few, it doesn't matter if your car is moving or standing still in a parking lot. Just after 6PM on Monday, 34 year old Charles Uphouse of Streator was arrested for allegedly sitting in his car in park with a Blood Alcohol Level above .08.
Comments / 24