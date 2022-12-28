Berkshire District Attorney’s Office obtains lengthy prison sentences for those responsible for Asiyanna Jones’ death

Read full article on original website
Charges dismissed against MassLive VP of Content
An assault and battery charge filed against MassLive Vice President of Content Edward W. Kubosiak Jr. was dismissed on Friday after the alleged victim in the case said they would not testify. Kubosiak was charged after an alleged altercation inside his home on Hampden Street in East Longmeadow Dec. 17....
Armed robbery suspect scheduled to appear in court Thursday remains in hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An armed robbery suspect, charged in a violent struggle with a Springfield Police Officer on Tuesday. The suspect, Joseph Gonzalez, was scheduled to be arraigned today, but we are told he is still in the hospital. Springfield Police said 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez robbed a metro pcs in...
Man who pleaded guilty to hay scam is facing new fraud-related charges
Richard Blackmer, who has ongoing criminal charges in Bennington County, is accused of taking close to $100,000 from two New York women in violation of court orders. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man who pleaded guilty to hay scam is facing new fraud-related charges.
Amherst father changes plea to guilty in infant’s death
An Amherst man has changed his plea to guilty for a charge in connection to the death of his four-month-old baby that died after being given adult sleep medication.
Man arraigned in double Troy stabbing
A man was arraigned Thursday for a stabbing in Troy on Wednesday evening. Maurice Jones, 27, stabbed a male and a female around 6:15, near 8th and Hoosick streets, say investigators. Both victims were taken to Albany Medical Center and are expected to be okay. Jones is facing several charges,...
Troy man pleads guilty in cocaine conspiracy case
A Troy man faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine in the Capital Region.
Two juveniles arrested in Springfield after loaded firearm found
Two juveniles were arrested following a traffic stop where officers found a loaded firearm.
2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In July, an undercover officer was assaulted during an undercover operation on High Street in Springfield. The two men were charged with the assault, Fabian Rosario, age 21, and Luis Morales, 26, both of Springfield were indicted Thursday by a grand jury. Rosario has been incited on...
DCF says it returned young child to couple now charged in her death
NEW BRITAIN — A New Britain couple charged by Bristol police with manslaughter in connection with the June death of a 4-year-old girl are accused of abusing the child and then trying to pass off her fatal head injury as the result of a fall on a playground, arrest warrants said.
Troy PD on lookout for armed Dollar General robber
Troy Police officers are on high alert Thursday after a man allegedly robbed the Dollar General on 2nd Avenue in Lansingburgh. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker.
Individual arrested after Colonie Center incident
Colonie police arrested Nhoj A. Sanders, 24 of Schenectady on December 28. Sanders was allegedly involved in fight at Colonie Center Mall where knives and handguns were present.
Police looking to identify subjects in grand larceny investigation
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two subjects in connection to a grand larceny investigation.
Amsterdam police seek man wanted for assault
The Amsterdam Police Department needs your help finding a man wanted for third-degree assault. Anibal Berrios, 47, has a warrant out for his arrest. He has failed to appear in court twice, say police. He is 5 ft., 9 in. tall and 190 pounds. Anyone with information is being asked...
Albany man arrested on warrant from October incident
Albany County Sheriff reports the arrest of Stephen M. Drake II, 26 of Albany. Drake allegedly fled from police and threw an illegally possessed handgun out the window in an incident in October
Coxsackie man allegedly rapes child for several years
A Coxsackie man is being held in Greene County Jail without bail after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a child for several years.
911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs
Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
Amsterdam woman sentenced in 2021 Galway shooting
Cassandra C. Morsellino, 31 of Amsterdam was sentenced on December 23 in connection with a shooting on Jersey Hill Road in December of 2021. Morsellino was sentenced to six and a half years in prison followed by five years of probation.
Knives, Guns Present During Fight At Colonie Mall That Sparked Lockdowns, Police Say
Operations are back to normal at a mall in the region after a fight broke out between several people, sending some stores into a lockdown. In Albany County, Colonie Police were called to the Colonie Center Mall at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, for a reported fight involving several individuals, some who were armed with knives and handguns.
