New Britain Herald
Frances (Tanasi) Lyss
Frances (Tanasi) Lyss, 94, of Southington, beloved widow of the late Leonard Lyss, passed away peacefully on Dec. 22, 2022 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain Campus. Frances was born on Nov. 6, 1928 in Hartford, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine (Ciacero) Tanasi. Before her retirement, she worked as an administrative secretary for the State of Connecticut, Education Department, Division of Vocational and Technical Schools.
Guard rail impales car in Manchester, Connecticut
A car crashed into a guard rail on 384 in Manchester, Connecticut this week, sending the metal right through the passenger side, between both front seats, and then out the back of the car.
NBC Connecticut
UConn-Villanova Game Brings Big Crowds to Hartford
Downtown Hartford was the center of the Connecticut sports world as the UConn men’s basketball team took on Villanova at the XL Center Wednesday night. Thousands of fans came out for the sold-out conference game. UConn Huskies fans were pumped for the big match-up as they arrived at the...
New Britain Herald
Berlin's Top 5 storylines for 2022
BERLIN – The Town of Berlin did a lot of celebrating this year, as new developments and projects continued to pour in despite the lingering effects of the pandemic. Here are the top 5 storylines from 2022 in Berlin. ‘ItsAllInBerlin’ launches. On July 1 the town officially launched...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police warn of heavy traffic ahead of UConn’s matchup with Villanova
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Heavy traffic is expected in Hartford Wednesday night for the UConn men’s basketball game against Villanova. Police said the XL Center is sold out and over 14,000 fans are expected to attend the game. Heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic is expected downtown, Hartford police...
New Britain Herald
Francis Arthur Roberge
Francis Arthur Roberge, longtime resident of Newington, passed away on 12/27/2022. He was 58. Born in Middletown on July 2, 1964, Francis was the son of Marcel and Noella Roberge. He attended Old Dominion University. He was employed at Stephens Pipe and Steel, working as a sales associate. Francis enjoyed...
New Britain Herald
Kerry M. Sheridan
Kerry M. Sheridan, 76, of New Britain, passed away at the Hospital of Central CT on Friday (Dec. 23, 2022). Kerry was born on July 29, 1946 in Hartford, the son of the late Paul B. Sheridan and Mildred (Johnson) Sheridan. He graduated from Maloney High School in Meriden, and shortly later he served in the US Army. For his service in Vietnam he received a Bronze Star medal.
zip06.com
A New Gathering Place
I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
New Britain Herald
Area's top 10 breaking news stories from 2022
Here are the top 10 breaking news stories from the area in 2022:. The city of Bristol changed forever on Oct. 12, when two local police officers responded to what they believed was a routine domestic call, only to never return home to their families at the hands of someone police say committed a senseless act of violence and hate. Lt. Dustin DeMonte – a husband and father of two, with a third child on the way – and Sgt. Alex Hamzy – who had recently been married – made the ultimate sacrifice for the city they vowed to protect and serve when they each took an oath to become police officers.
New Britain Herald
Hawkins, with 22 points, helps keep No. 2 Huskies unbeaten
HARTFORD - The No. 2 UConn Huskies (14-0, 3-0 Big East) continued to add to their resume Wednesday night from the XL Center. The Huskies took down the Villanova Wildcats 74-66 behind 22 points from Jordan Hawkins. While the Huskies failed to pull away from the Wildcats throughout much of...
New Britain Herald
Plainville's Top 5 storylines for 2022
PLAINVILLE – Plainville saw many changes in local leadership in 2022, most notably in town and state government leadership, the police department and the Chamber of Commerce. Here are the top five storylines for the town this year. NEW TOWN MANAGER. Michael Paulhus became Plainville’s new town manager, officially...
zip06.com
A German Cottage Bread Bakery
One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
Bristol, Hartford police hiring dozens of officers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police departments across Connecticut have been perpetually hiring officers to make up for the wave of those exiting the profession, but one department is making an especially strong push to bring new faces to the force. “I mean, honestly, we could use about 50 officers,” said Sgt. Steve Austin with the […]
whdh.com
Driver, passenger nearly impaled after crashing into a guardrail in Connecticut
A driver and their passenger were nearly impaled after crashing into a guardrail in Manchester, Connecticut. Firefighters say the metal guardrail went right through the front of the car, between the seats, and out the back. First responders say its a miracle that there were only minor injuries. (Copyright (c)...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Danbury, CT
Nicknamed the Hat City, Danbury used to be the hub of the American hat industry from the 19th to the early 20th centuries. The city is part of Fairfield County, Connecticut, with a population of 87,642 as of 2022. The Pahquioque Native Americans were the first settlers in the area...
New Britain Herald
Helen Frances Rose (Brown) Murratti-Pion
Helen Frances Rose (Brown) Murratti-Pion, 73, of New Britain, wife of Henry Pion, passed away Monday (Dec. 26) at Hartford Hospital. She was predeceased by her first husband, Edward T. Murratti Jr. Born in New Haven, she lived in New Britain since 1977. She was a graduate of Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven. Helen was a school secretary at New Britain High School and Pulaski Middle School until her retirement in 2020. Helen was vice president of Union 1186 in the New Britain School District; oversaw the student council at Pulaski Middle School; was a volunteer for the Race For The Cure in New Britain, and formerly active in the Vance School PTO.
New Britain Herald
Meriden man seriously injured in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man was seriously injured during a car crash in Southington on Wednesday. State police identified the victim who was seriously hurt as Cesar Rodriguez, 42. The other driver involved has been identified as Miguel Sanchez-Mendez, 49, who also resides in Meriden. According to state police,...
connecticuthistory.org
Birth of the Brass Valley
The brass industry in Waterbury began in the mid-18th century and provided an alternative for people struggling to make a living off the rocky, exhausted soil. In 1802, Southington brothers Abel and Levi Porter moved to Waterbury and joined pewter button makers Henry, Silas, and Samuel Grilley to form Abel Porter and Company, the first rolling brass mill in the US. Brass ingots from old copper kettles and stills were alloyed with zinc and sent to iron mills in Litchfield for rolling into sheets and then returned to Waterbury to be finished by horse-powered steel rollers. The Porter brothers were likely the first in the US to make brass using this direct fusion of zinc and copper.
Pedestrian, 74, killed in East Haven
A 74-year-old man has been killed in a motor vehicle accident in East Haven, pushing Connecticut’s 2022 pedestrian death toll farther above 70.
Comments / 1