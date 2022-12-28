Read full article on original website
kogt.com
Cardinals Win Opener
The Bridge City Cardinals soccer team defeated 6A Cleveland Indians in the season opener by a score of 2-0. Sophomore Midfielder, Austin Bellanger opened the scoring at Larry Ward Stadium in the first minutes of the match with a deflection goal off the left post. Freshman Abraham Munguia added to the scoring with a goal off of a steal right before halftime. Playing well defensively for the red birds was Junior defender Victor Hernandez, Valentine Chavez, Sophomore Jagger Carlin, and Freshman Hunter Silveria. The Cardinals will resume action Thursday, January 5th in the PNG Tournament vs PNG at 10:00 AM.
Beaumont (Texas) United's Wesley Yates III hits shot in final seconds to stun Pine Bluff in King Cotton Holiday Classic King Bracket title game
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land PINE BLUFF — One last-second shot gave Beaumont United’s Wesley Yates one year’s worth of redemption. Yates, a Washington signee, made the game-winning shot at the buzzer to give Beaumont (Texas) United a 53-52 victory over Pine Bluff in the finals ...
kogt.com
Marvin Funchess
Marvin Funchess, age 91, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Orange, Texas. Services will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Little Cypress Baptist Church, Orange, Texas at 12:00PM. Pastor David Turner will be officiating. Rite of committal and internment will follow at Parish Cemetery. Visitation of family and friends will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Little Cypress Baptist Church.
kogt.com
Elroy Perkins
Elroy Perkins, 89, of Orange, passed away on December 28, 2022, peacefully at home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 4, 2023, at Bridge City United Pentecostal Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Murray Ray. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will...
kogt.com
Jerry Clayton Davis
Jerry Clayton Davis, 76, of Bridge City, passed away on December 28, 2022, peacefully at home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday January 7, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend David Millner, previously of Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
kogt.com
Ashlyn Joy Granger
Ashlyn Joy Granger, 39, of Orange, Texas, left this world to be with Jesus on Monday, December 19, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Born in Port...
12newsnow.com
Oak Forest Elementary staff excited for opening of new campus in time for spring semester
VIDOR, Texas — Excitement is brewing over a new campus for a Vidor ISD elementary school in time for the spring semester, years after their old one received major storm-related damage. In 2017, Tropical Storm Harvey destroyed Vidor Middle School and Oak Forest Elementary. Due to the destruction, students...
KLTV
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday. The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.
East Texas News
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
MySanAntonio
7 questions with... Pippa's Closet owner Debbie Sanders
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Debbie Sanders adopted her dog, Pippa, she wanted more than just the usual bathing and grooming. The Nederland native eyed small amenities that could go a long way in caring for her pooch, including one-on-one time and an escape from the Southeast Texas elements.
Man flown to Houston hospital in critical condition after falling from tree in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Emergency crews flew a man to a Houston hospital after he fell from a tree in West Orange Monday. It happened in the 2800 block of Stevenson Street. Crews from the West Orange Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance responded to the scene. A man was...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Port Arthur, TX
Regarding birds and exciting history, Port Arthur in Texas takes the belt. However, these are not the only things that draw people to this historical and cultural city in Southeast Texas. Rising Cajun culture, rock music scene, and diverse religious community are also main points of interest in this city...
Lamar University students share experience filming for 'The College Tour' Amazon Prime series
BEAUMONT, Texas — Ten students from Lamar University students are being featured in Amazon Prime's newest show. "The College Tour" series takes viewers behind the scenes through the life of college students from around the country, which now includes a special stop in Southeast Texas. From top ranked education,...
KFDM-TV
Southeast Texans also dealing with flight troubles
BEAUMONT — The winter weather is passing, but the Christmas travel nightmare hasn't. Southeast Texans and tens of thousands across the country are having trouble getting home after the holidays. Flyers on Southwest Airlines were especially hit hard. According to the flight-tracking site Flightaware, Southwest canceled 2,653, or 64%...
Beaumont man turns to Jack Brooks Airport for help after work trip flight canceled by Southwest
BEAUMONT, Texas — Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered through another wave of canceled flights Wednesday. The airline cancelled around 2,500 flights, leaving thousands stranded across the country. The airline’s CEO said it could be next week before the flight schedule returns to normal.
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Auto-pedestrian fatality on College Street, victim identified
BEAUMONT — Justin Stanford has been identified as the victim of an auto-pedestrian crash Thursday night. Stanford attempted to cross College street and was struck by a Dodge Challenger. Stanford died as a result of the impact. Original Reporting:. The Beaumont Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian fatality in...
Swing bridge in Orange closed due to mechanical issues
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The East Roundbunch swing bridge in Orange ris losed due to mechanical issues. The bridge is currently inaccessible to cars and trucks because it is unable to close. Therefore, the bridge will remained for an unknown amount of time. The mechanical issues are believed to...
Dream Center of Southeast Texas opens women's recovery program
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Dream Center of Southeast Texas started a new program for women in recovery. The Supernatural Understanding for Conquering Chaos and Eradicating Self-Sabotage (S.U.C.C.E.S.S.) program is a three-phase recovery program. The S.U.C.C.E.S.S program includes a residential facility for up to 24 women who are recovering from...
newtoncountynews.net
Sheriff Asking for Anyone That Has Seen Larkin to Call
Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9
BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
