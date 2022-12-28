Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
One family who lives on a church campus decided to open their doors to 130 strangers in BuffaloRaj guleriaBuffalo, NY
26-year-old Buffalonian dies in blizzard, leaves behind wife and unborn son
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are now 39 people who have died in Erie County from the blizzard. Among them is 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu, who moved from the Congo to Buffalo years ago. He was just getting the next chapter of his life started. Sharifu was known to many by...
WKBW-TV
Family of Buffalo woman says she died from severe asthma attack early Monday
Lederise Curry is being mourned by her family and friends just days after they said she died from a severe asthma attack, as heavy snow surrounded her Buffalo home. The 46-year-old was a loving mother, daughter, sister, friend and aunt. "She was like a second mom to me," said her...
wwnytv.com
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historic blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (Gray News/TMX) – An older, disabled woman in New York state was rescued on Monday from her apartment complex during a historic blizzard. Madonna Wilburn, the woman’s daughter, said her mother was without food or water during the blizzard. Wilburn said she had been trying to...
Shocking Facebook Listing Shows This Item For Sale Near Buffalo
Really? You can’t be serious.
TODAY.com
Buffalo couple prepared to welcome their 9 kids home. Instead, they fed 130 strangers
When Al Robinson and his wife, Vivian, began preparing for the holiday, they had visions of welcoming their nine children home to Buffalo, New York, to spend time relaxing and cooking together. But Mother Nature had other plans when a bomb cyclone exploded into a terrifying blizzard on Dec. 23.
'I had to climb out windows': Frustration mounts as Buffalo residents struggle to recover from deadly blizzard
It’s been nearly a week since a deadly and powerful blizzard crippled the Buffalo, New York, area, and a state of emergency remains in effect across Erie County.
Buffalo storm victims: What we know about the lives lost
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty-seven people have died in Erie County, New York, after a historic winter storm slammed Buffalo. Fatalities including people found in cars, people found outside and cardiac events from shoveling or blowing snow, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Monique Alexander. Among those killed was...
Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move
Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
Buffalo Mom Who Saved Disabled Man’s Life Receives Almost $75,000 In Donations
A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Buffalo mother of three who saved an elderly disabled man's life during the blizzard. Chris Dearing, a co-worker of Joe, the elderly man, has set up the GoFundMe page to bless Sha’Kyra. Joe, who has worked at the North Park Theatre for 40 years, was rescued by Sha'Kyra and her boyfriend during the blizzard.
Cheektowaga police looking to identify person who helped others during blizzard
The Cheektowaga Police Department needs your help identifying the person it says helped others during the blizzard.
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
Upstate New York blizzard death toll at 33 as officials try to get more help to enforce driving ban
The upstate New York blizzard death toll hit 33 on Tuesday — as officials desperately called up more military police and troopers to try to enforce a driving ban and tragic new details surfaced about yet another fatality. “People are just ignoring the driving ban,” a frustrated Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, which includes the hardest-hit city of Buffalo, said at a morning press conference. ‘“There’s people joyriding just to see the snow — why? They’re causing problems,” he said. “It’s not martial law,” the pol said of the restriction. “It’s a driving ban as a result of a serious emergency.” Poloncarz said 100 more...
wwnytv.com
8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
Buffalo Dream Center giving away free non-perishables, frozen meat
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Dream Center will be giving away free non-perishable items and frozen meats at two Buffalo locations Wednesday to aid the community, the organization announced on Facebook. The giveaways will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and take place at 286 Lafeyette Ave. and 437 Masten Ave. Anyone with […]
With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead
BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo was set to emerge from a deep freeze Wednesday, bringing some relief but also the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow from the area's deadliest storm in decades. Officials said more than 30 people so far have been reported...
Buffalo Dream Center used mobile food bank to give away food
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Throughout all the bad we've seen during the blizzard of 2022, we also want to take the time to recognize the good. These folks we are writing about are what make this "The City of Good Neighbors." The Dream Center used their mobile food pantry to...
Buffalo ‘angel’ saves 64-year-old man from deadly snowstorm on Christmas Eve
It’s a Christmas miracle. In what some officials are calling the worst snowstorm to hit Buffalo since 1977, a Buffalo woman has gone viral for being a “true angel” and saving the life of 64-year-old resident Joe White who was found outside her door, crying for help.
WRGB
More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm
Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
Diocese of Buffalo places priest on administrative leave
The Diocese of Buffalo announced it has placed a priest on administrative leave due to a complaint of inappropriate comments communicated to a minor.
