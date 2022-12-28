Read full article on original website
Surreal Sounds & Sweetheart Waffles to help Coos Bay ring in 2023
COOS BAY, Ore. — Laser lights and Sweetheart Waffles will be there for people ringing in the New Year in Coos Bay. Surreal Sounds DJ Service and partners in Coos Bay join a second time to bring their 2023 New Year's Eve Party. Organizers have prepared a balloon drop...
New smoking cessation program launches in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Public Health Network (DPHN) is partnering up with Thrive Umpqua and the Community Cancer Center to launch a new smoking cessation program in Douglas County. The pregnancy program focuses on improving the health of parents and babies. The program offers classes to current smokers...
No fireworks New Years Eve, $500 fine for violations in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — With New Years Eve just days away, a reminder that personal fireworks are completely banned in the City of Eugene, even on New Years. The city council passed the ban back in September, the ban covers all fireworks including:. Sparklers. Spinners. Smoke devices. If violators are...
PeaceHealth opens 30-year-old time capsule from the Eugene Clinic
EUGENE, Ore. — After 30 years, the Eugene Clinic time capsule has been opened. PeaceHealth invited several retired doctors who worked at the Eugene Clinic, PeaceHealth's predecessor in Oregon, to open the capsule last Wednesday, December 21. Staff at the former clinic created the capsule back in 1992 to...
Roseburg City Council Oath ceremony set for Tuesday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is inviting its residents to witness the Oath of Office Ceremony that's being held Tuesday, January 3. The ceremony is to induct recently elected or appointed city officials. City Recorder Amy Sowa will administer the Oath of Office to Mayor Larry Rich,...
Fabrizio details plans ahead of swearing-in as sheriff
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A new sheriff is preparing to take office in Coos County. Captain Gabe Fabrizio of the Coos County Sheriff's Office will officially be sworn in as Coos County Sheriff Tuesday after winning in the November general election. He garnered more than 70-percent of the vote.
Liberty Theatre considered for National Register of Historic Places listing
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Liberty Theatre in North Bend is being considered for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, North Bend's city administrator said. The Oregon State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation is set to meet on Feb. 17, 2023 in North Bend. The Liberty Theatre...
Roseburg Fire Dept. lieutenant and firefighter recognized for 'job well done'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Fire Department is congratulating Lieutenant Scott Radmer and Firefighter Garrett Russell who were recently presented certificates of appreciation and challenge coins by Chief Christopherson at the Roseburg Public Safety Center. Lieutenant Radmer received recognition for going above and beyond the call of duty to...
Family stranded at Eugene airport until New Years Day amid Southwest chaos
EUGENE, Ore. — According to flight tracking website FlightAware, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 4,800 flights between Wednesday and Thursday. As of 10:30 Wednesday morning, all Southwest flights leaving out of the Eugene airport had been canceled. The Rios family are a few of the many people who have...
Eugene-Springfield Fire respond to house fire on Laurelwood Lane
On Wednesday at 2:22 a.m., Eugene-Springfield fire responded to a fully involved house fire at 2730 Laurelwood Lane. Fire officials don't yet know what started the fire, but when they arrived they saw the fire burning inside the homes garage and attic. Our live shot buddy who was on the...
Recruit HIPPO gets high schoolers hired in Coos, Curry, and Douglas counties
Recruit HIPPO is an organization which specializes in getting Coos, Curry and Douglas County teens and young adults hired in fields that fit them best. HIPPO stands for Helping Individuals Pursue Professional Opportunities, and works with people between the ages of 16 and 24. Since 2018, the organization, which falls...
Heavy winds knock down trees in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Intense winds have affected all of western Oregon, with Eugene seeing several trees, and tree limbs being knocked down throughout the day Tuesday. “Our crews started early this morning, we started receiving calls around 4:45, we had crews here by about 5:30 in the morning, and they'll go out and inspect them first and try and prioritized them,” said Eric Debord, Urban Forestry’s management analyst.
Nix leads Oregon comeback as Ducks win dramatic Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Oregon football team ended Dan Lanning’s first season as head coach of the Ducks in dramatic fashion, with a 4th quarter comeback vs. North Carolina to win the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, 28-27. Ducks running back Bucky Irving was named offensive MVP of the game.
Oregon Women's Basketball: Ducks want more defensive intensity
EUGENE, Ore. — In the words of Kelly Graves, the blowouts are about to end. Oregon women's basketball enters the always-grueling grind of PAC-12 play. And they will not be able to ease into it, as the Ducks host number 10 UCLA on Friday,. UCLA is off to a...
