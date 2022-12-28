ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

The Crusader Newspaper

2022 was a challenging but very good year

Full transparency. For most of us, there were tears of joy and the anguish of a wrenching of grief in 2022. There were connections, real and virtually, with voices, faces and spirits of enduring past friends, relatives, colleagues and those we simply neglected even in our midst. Then there were physical, spiritual, and mental health issues – anxiety, fear, disappointment and heartbreaking farewells.
GARY, IN
WNDU

Celebrating the New Year safely

126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Marine Corps delivers toys to Beacon Children’s Hospital patients

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about the Marine Corps League hand-delivering toys to patients at Beacon Children’s Hospital?. For years, the Marine Corps League and the Marine Toys for Tots program have visited children at Beacon to deliver gifts to kids of all ages.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Berrien County boy donates 115 coats to those in need

RIVERSIDE, Mich. (WNDU) - What started with one boy’s desire to donate his outgrown coat turned into 115 coats being collected and donated to people in need. Daniel Ganus is an 8-year-old boy from Riverside, Mich. “I had an outgrown coat; I think I bought it like the beginning...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Michiana Humane Society thanks community for pet adoptions this holiday

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana Humane Society is saying thank you to everyone who helped give their shelter pets a fur-ever home. During the holidays, each shelter pet gets a Christmas stocking. When a pet is adopted, its stocking gets moved to the desk beneath the “We went home for Christmas” label.
MICHIANA, MI
The Crusader Newspaper

Dennis B. Whittington Retires from United States Steel after 45 Years of Service

Family Surprises him During Fraternity Holiday Party. Last week, the members of the Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. hosted their annual “Khristmas Holiday Party” at Marquette Park Pavilion in Gary. During the festivities, Dennis B. Whittington, who is a member of the fraternity, was surprised by his family with a plaque acknowledging his 45 years of service and retirement from United States Steel Corporation. Some family members including his son, daughter and son-in-law traveled from Indianapolis to celebrate the milestone.
GARY, IN
WNDU

Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of Gator Bowl

The South Bend Police Department is concerned about what might happen when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day. 126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Updated: 3 hours ago. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of Elkhart offering drop-off locations for Christmas trees

ELKHART, Ind. -- With the Christmas holiday now in the rearview mirror, the city of Elkhart is providing drop-off locations for residents looking to get rid of their Christmas trees. Free drop-off locations are:. Northside Gym. Westside Middle School parking lot. Pierre Moran Pavilion. Riverview Park parking lot. The city...
ELKHART, IN
News Now Warsaw

Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen

SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
MISHAWAKA, IN

