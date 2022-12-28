Read full article on original website
2022 was a challenging but very good year
Full transparency. For most of us, there were tears of joy and the anguish of a wrenching of grief in 2022. There were connections, real and virtually, with voices, faces and spirits of enduring past friends, relatives, colleagues and those we simply neglected even in our midst. Then there were physical, spiritual, and mental health issues – anxiety, fear, disappointment and heartbreaking farewells.
37th Anniversary National Observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Holiday Law
The Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3), which serves as the living memorial to The Honorable Katie Hall (D-IN-1), the first African American elected to the United States Congress from the State of Indiana—male or female—will host the “37th Anniversary National Observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Holiday Law.”
Celebrating the New Year safely
Salvation Army receives low donations amid snowy weather, turns to digital fundraising
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas might be over, but the season of giving continues. Christmas time represent the most significant fundraising week for the local Salvation Army, but last week’s winter storm caused some issues for the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle Campaign.”. In an average year,...
Marine Corps delivers toys to Beacon Children’s Hospital patients
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about the Marine Corps League hand-delivering toys to patients at Beacon Children’s Hospital?. For years, the Marine Corps League and the Marine Toys for Tots program have visited children at Beacon to deliver gifts to kids of all ages.
Berrien County boy donates 115 coats to those in need
RIVERSIDE, Mich. (WNDU) - What started with one boy’s desire to donate his outgrown coat turned into 115 coats being collected and donated to people in need. Daniel Ganus is an 8-year-old boy from Riverside, Mich. “I had an outgrown coat; I think I bought it like the beginning...
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
FORT WAYNE/WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state...
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
Michiana Humane Society thanks community for pet adoptions this holiday
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana Humane Society is saying thank you to everyone who helped give their shelter pets a fur-ever home. During the holidays, each shelter pet gets a Christmas stocking. When a pet is adopted, its stocking gets moved to the desk beneath the “We went home for Christmas” label.
Local, veteran-owned Sweet Revenge Barbecue Company continues to grow
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Sweet Revenge Barbecue was created by Richard Lee and his son Michael in 2010, after finding a recipe book that had been hidden for more than 40 years. “The original recipe dates back to the civil war, and Grandma Emma’s grandma and great grandmother is...
Dennis B. Whittington Retires from United States Steel after 45 Years of Service
Family Surprises him During Fraternity Holiday Party. Last week, the members of the Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. hosted their annual “Khristmas Holiday Party” at Marquette Park Pavilion in Gary. During the festivities, Dennis B. Whittington, who is a member of the fraternity, was surprised by his family with a plaque acknowledging his 45 years of service and retirement from United States Steel Corporation. Some family members including his son, daughter and son-in-law traveled from Indianapolis to celebrate the milestone.
Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of Gator Bowl
‘Round Barn Restaurant & Pub’ eyes location at Grace United Methodist in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans call for a new Round Barn Restaurant & Pub to open in the City of Niles!. The deal relies on the successful rezoning of the restaurant’s chosen site. That chosen site in Niles is, in fact, not a barn! Rather, it is the former Grace United Methodist Church on Grant Street.
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
City of Elkhart offering drop-off locations for Christmas trees
ELKHART, Ind. -- With the Christmas holiday now in the rearview mirror, the city of Elkhart is providing drop-off locations for residents looking to get rid of their Christmas trees. Free drop-off locations are:. Northside Gym. Westside Middle School parking lot. Pierre Moran Pavilion. Riverview Park parking lot. The city...
Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
Top baby names in 2022 announced for Corewell Health Lakeland hospitals in Niles, St. Joseph
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The BirthPlace at Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals in Niles and St. Joseph, which is the new name for Spectrum Health Lakeland hospitals, is sharing the most popular names for both genders out of the 1,316 babies born in 2022. Jayden and Charlotte were the most...
126 face layoffs after food service vendor loses contract with Lutheran Health Network
WARSAW – A food service provider has lost its contract with Lutheran Health Network, causing the layoff of 126 people in Warsaw and Fort Wayne, News Now Warsaw has learned. The company, though, predicts many of those who lost their jobs could be hired back by the new vendor.
