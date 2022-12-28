ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4’ game

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 4” game were:

1-6-5-8, Fireball: 7

(one, six, five, eight; Fireball: seven)

