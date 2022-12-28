Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

A new state record for the largest cumulative jackpot in the history of the state’s Pick 4 lottery has been set. According to the New Jersey Lottery, Pick-4 players in the state won over $1 million in a single day for the first time ever. “The winning numbers for the evening drawing on December 28th were 1, 9, 5, and 6, awarding the majority of the $1,023,210 in prizes won yesterday,” the lottery commission said. “This significant payout is the result of the game change that took place on November 14, 2022, which made it possible for players to win
EWING, NJ – A scratch off ticket sold at Lucky Mart in Ewing was enough to win 50% of the progressive jackpot of the $5 Crack The Safe game hosted by the New Jersey Lottery Commission. One lucky player purchased a ticket for the $5 Crack The Safe winning $13,508, 50% of the progressive jackpot on Thursday, December 22. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Mart, 1867 Olden Ave., Ewing in Mercer County.
WALLINGTON, NJ – A $131,000 winning lottery ticket was sold on Saturday at Food Mart on Main Avenue in Wallington. The lucky winning ticket sold in Bergen county matched all 5 numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 16, 21, 22 and 27 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
It’s not too late to win big before the end of 2022. Throughout the state there are multiple scratch-off New York Lottery games with prizes both big and small that have yet to be won, but if you’re trying to win for life, some games have more opportunities than others.
There were three Mega Millions players with winning tickets in New Jersey on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to state Lottery officials. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Hudson County ($20,000): Lotto.com, 111 Town...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – A Jersey Cash 5 jackpot winning ticket was sold this week at David’s Stationery in South Plainfield. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn, winning the $141,918 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Tuesday, December 27, drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 20, 26 and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was
It’s no secret that huge win slots are all over the Atlantic City casinos. But did you know that they’re often even bigger and better at the best NJ online casinos? Whether you’re new to the online slots or you’re a regular that’s been grinding the reels for years, you’ll likely find some huge win slots you didn’t know about – and all it takes is one to be the difference-maker. Here are the huge win slots with the life-changing progressive jackpot of your dreams.
BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey. Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a $1 raise, setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy extended the State’s Property Tax Program earlier this year. Unlike in the past, renters are now included in the program. The ANCHOR-Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, property tax relief program will raise more than $ 2 billion for fiscal 2023, and began on the 1st day of July. Notably, December 30-January 31 of 2023 is the extended date to claim the assistance.
New Jersey's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NJ SNAP, provides food assistance to low-income households to help them buy groceries. SNAP is a federal program, but it is administered at the...
Garden State Parkway, Bloomfield, NJ.Photo byGoogle. A New Jersey witness at Bloomfield reported watching three hovering, orange-colored orbs at about 6:18 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.
There is always something to learn in the news every day and there is so much that happens daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and looking back at what happened over the course of a year that makes us want to take a look at what successes can be built on and what took place that calls for action and change.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of defendants in Oregon who were convicted of crimes by non-unanimous juries before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down such jury verdicts have a right to a new trial, under a decision issued by the state’s supreme court on Friday. The Oregon Supreme...
