Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Labrador mix puppy found as a stray. He will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, December 31.
Lawton Food Bank makes new additions in 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Food Bank officials are very pleased with the progress they’ve made during 2022. With support from the Lawton community, they were able to stay afloat post-pandemic. “After all of the different assistance programs simmered out, we’ve seen a much higher need, you know, between...
2022 Year in Review: Beloved local establishments that closed
To say the past few years have been hard on local businesses would be an understatement.
Spike in grass fires and high gas prices impact local fire departments in 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -In 2021, the Lawton Fire Department responded to 449 fires, but in 2022 they have already responded to 582 fires, according to LFD Chief Jared Williams. “We’ve had about 140 more fire incidents as Lawton Fire Department this year. One hundred of those will be grass fires,” Chief Williams said.
One dead in Friday morning motorcycle crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of one person early Friday morning. The wreck happened at 7:35 a.m. on December 30, 2022, in the 1700 block of East Scott in Wichita Falls. The crash involved a single blue motorcycle. Details on the make and model could not be confirmed at the […]
Is this the deadliest intersection in Wichita Falls?
The intersection of Old Iowa Park Road and Sheppard Access Road has become one of the most dangerous in Wichita Falls, with four fatal crashes within the last five years alone.
Wichita Falls QuikTrip to open in January
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has an update for you on a project we first told you about back in March. QuikTrip will open their new location in Wichita Falls much sooner than many of us thought. Aisha Jefferson-Smith with QuikTrip tells News Channel 6 they plan...
The Texas ‘Popcorn Guy’ is My Favorite Thing on the Internet Right Now
When the people ask for extra butter at this movie theater, my man Jason Courne here knows that the people want. As someone who must butter their popcorn before a movie. I hate how our local theaters currently do this. They fill the popcorn bucket to the top and tell you to go put butter on it. This results in the top layer getting covered with butter. If you're a fat p.o.s. like me, you do the straw trick. You put a straw in the bucket and let the butter run through that to hit the popcorn throughout the bucket. If I feel my blood slowing down while eating the popcorn, I know I did a good job.
Woman assaulted with frying pan after selling plasma for food
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said a woman was assaulted with a frying pan by her boyfriend after she sold plasma, so they could buy some food. George Morales is charged with family violence assault causing bodily injury. Police said the victim in the 1200 block of N. Fifth said she and Morales […]
A Lawton, Oklahoma Man Once Claimed To Be The Real Jesse James
Even if you're not familiar with the tales and stories about one of the most famous bandits in Wild West lore, it's fair to assume you're at least familiar with the name Jesse James. Especially in Southwest Oklahoma. His SWOK shenanigans are as famous as Bonnie & Clyde's Medicine Park...
Man dies after Friday wreck on Old Iowa Park Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed Wednesday the victim from a wreck on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, has died. Police said 25-year-old Toby Hasten, of Wichita Falls, died on Tuesday from his injuries. He was one of two men who were ejected from the vehicle after it reportedly ran a stop sign and hit a concrete divider at the intersection of Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads around 12:50 a.m. A third man was also found inside of the vehicle.
Crime Stoppers search for suspects in church A/C theft
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify two suspects in connection to the theft of an air conditioning unit from Bethel Assembly of God on Dec. 9, according to a Facebook post. Crime Stoppers posted multiple images of the two men removing the...
What in the Hell is This Recipe I Found for a Wichita Falls Mop?
Decided to see if we had any famous Wichita Falls dishes. Well, I found something interesting. So when you Google Wichita Falls recipes. Standard things pop up, Red Draws, Red Tacos, Western Burgers. However, before ANY of those things come up. Something pops up called the Wichita Falls Mop. Wait, what? It is literally the first result on Google for Wichita Falls' recipes.
Victim identified in Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash
According to Sgt. Eipper, this marks the ninth fatality collision involving a motorcycle in the year 2022. There have been a total of 21 fatal crashes in Wichita Falls in 2022.
Pharmacist discusses proper dosage of over-the-counter medication
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The current shortage of over-the-counter medication for children has parents across the country scrambling. The increase in RSV, COVID and respiratory infections are causing people to not only buy larger quantities of medication but also give higher doses to children. A misconception that some people have...
Man swallows baggie of meth in front of WFPD officer
When a WFPD officer told the man to step out of his vehicle, he replied, "for what, I didn't do anything."
Pit maneuver stops another fleeing vehicle
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies end a second chase with a pit maneuver hours after another high speed chase was brought to an end with spike strips and a pit maneuver on Monday night. The second chase began just after midnight Tuesday morning. A deputy tried to pull over a vehicle with defective […]
New coffee shop opens in Burkburnett
Most people start their day off with a cup of coffee. But when one Burkburnett woman's morning ritual lead to health issues, she decided to start something new.
Higher gas prices in rural areas vs. urban areas
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you recently noticed gas prices are a little higher in rural areas, it’s not your imagination. In Lawton, gas prices are about 20 cents cheaper than in Duncan, Comanche, and Marlow areas. Patrick De Haan of gasbuddy.com said it’s something people deal with around...
Windy Wednesday Makes For Dry & Warm Conditions | 12/28 AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! The breezy winds are waking up bright and early this Wednesday and will be sustained out of of the south through much of today at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30-35 mph. This combined with low relative humidity will make for dry outdoor conditions. Elevated fire risk is in effect for counties west of I-44 as a result, so make sure to avoid doing anything that can create sparks that could lead to grassfires. We will start off mostly clear this morning, with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Regardless of the cloud coverage, we will see warm temperatures today in the upper 60s and low/mid-70s, with some places reaching 20° above average for this time of year.
