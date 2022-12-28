ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

kswo.com

Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Labrador mix puppy found as a stray. He will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, December 31.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Food Bank makes new additions in 2022

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Food Bank officials are very pleased with the progress they’ve made during 2022. With support from the Lawton community, they were able to stay afloat post-pandemic. “After all of the different assistance programs simmered out, we’ve seen a much higher need, you know, between...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Spike in grass fires and high gas prices impact local fire departments in 2022

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -In 2021, the Lawton Fire Department responded to 449 fires, but in 2022 they have already responded to 582 fires, according to LFD Chief Jared Williams. “We’ve had about 140 more fire incidents as Lawton Fire Department this year. One hundred of those will be grass fires,” Chief Williams said.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

One dead in Friday morning motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of one person early Friday morning. The wreck happened at 7:35 a.m. on December 30, 2022, in the 1700 block of East Scott in Wichita Falls. The crash involved a single blue motorcycle. Details on the make and model could not be confirmed at the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls QuikTrip to open in January

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has an update for you on a project we first told you about back in March. QuikTrip will open their new location in Wichita Falls much sooner than many of us thought. Aisha Jefferson-Smith with QuikTrip tells News Channel 6 they plan...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

The Texas ‘Popcorn Guy’ is My Favorite Thing on the Internet Right Now

When the people ask for extra butter at this movie theater, my man Jason Courne here knows that the people want. As someone who must butter their popcorn before a movie. I hate how our local theaters currently do this. They fill the popcorn bucket to the top and tell you to go put butter on it. This results in the top layer getting covered with butter. If you're a fat p.o.s. like me, you do the straw trick. You put a straw in the bucket and let the butter run through that to hit the popcorn throughout the bucket. If I feel my blood slowing down while eating the popcorn, I know I did a good job.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Man dies after Friday wreck on Old Iowa Park Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed Wednesday the victim from a wreck on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, has died. Police said 25-year-old Toby Hasten, of Wichita Falls, died on Tuesday from his injuries. He was one of two men who were ejected from the vehicle after it reportedly ran a stop sign and hit a concrete divider at the intersection of Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads around 12:50 a.m. A third man was also found inside of the vehicle.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Crime Stoppers search for suspects in church A/C theft

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify two suspects in connection to the theft of an air conditioning unit from Bethel Assembly of God on Dec. 9, according to a Facebook post. Crime Stoppers posted multiple images of the two men removing the...
LAWTON, OK
US105

What in the Hell is This Recipe I Found for a Wichita Falls Mop?

Decided to see if we had any famous Wichita Falls dishes. Well, I found something interesting. So when you Google Wichita Falls recipes. Standard things pop up, Red Draws, Red Tacos, Western Burgers. However, before ANY of those things come up. Something pops up called the Wichita Falls Mop. Wait, what? It is literally the first result on Google for Wichita Falls' recipes.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Pharmacist discusses proper dosage of over-the-counter medication

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The current shortage of over-the-counter medication for children has parents across the country scrambling. The increase in RSV, COVID and respiratory infections are causing people to not only buy larger quantities of medication but also give higher doses to children. A misconception that some people have...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Pit maneuver stops another fleeing vehicle

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies end a second chase with a pit maneuver hours after another high speed chase was brought to an end with spike strips and a pit maneuver on Monday night. The second chase began just after midnight Tuesday morning. A deputy tried to pull over a vehicle with defective […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Higher gas prices in rural areas vs. urban areas

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you recently noticed gas prices are a little higher in rural areas, it’s not your imagination. In Lawton, gas prices are about 20 cents cheaper than in Duncan, Comanche, and Marlow areas. Patrick De Haan of gasbuddy.com said it’s something people deal with around...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Windy Wednesday Makes For Dry & Warm Conditions | 12/28 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! The breezy winds are waking up bright and early this Wednesday and will be sustained out of of the south through much of today at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30-35 mph. This combined with low relative humidity will make for dry outdoor conditions. Elevated fire risk is in effect for counties west of I-44 as a result, so make sure to avoid doing anything that can create sparks that could lead to grassfires. We will start off mostly clear this morning, with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Regardless of the cloud coverage, we will see warm temperatures today in the upper 60s and low/mid-70s, with some places reaching 20° above average for this time of year.
LAWTON, OK

