P2412
2d ago
DUH, there no random killings in Birmingham. The problem is home training. A dude just killed a relative, that is not the first time in Birmingham either. Something is off about how people are being raised in our City, PERIOD.
Reply(3)
4
Hairy Nuts Hanging in toilet water
2d ago
Single mother hood. Growing up fatherless. Not getting the correct man training in the house as a child.
Reply(2)
6
Michael Fitch
2d ago
I personally don't understand why Birmingham is passing a law that'll only create more violence. permit less concealed carry is not going to help the situation in the least bit.
Reply(3)
3
‘Our hearts are heavy’: Birmingham, cities across country remember 2022′s gun-related homicide victims
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin implored residents to reflect on the “incredible toll” gun violence has taken in 2022 as the city joined several others across the country Friday to recognize the year’s gun-related homicide victims during an inaugural day of remembrance. “Gun violence has taken an incredible...
Birmingham homicides reach record high in decades
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Birmingham seeks relief from gun violence after experiencing a record-breaking number of homicides this year. Local law enforcement says the numbers they’ve seen are extremely alarming. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond says we’ve seen over 144 homicides in total this year — 134 criminal and 10 justifiable. He says […]
Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
birminghamtimes.com
The High Costs of Recovering from Gun Violence in Birmingham
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. When a bullet tore through the window of Patrice Leonard’s home earlier this year, hitting her teenage son Christian...
wbrc.com
Clanton police looking for driver of vehicle who vandalized city park
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Clanton Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle they say vandalized the city park. Surveillance footage posted on CPD’s Facebook shows the incident took place Friday morning around 2:23 a.m. The vehicle is described as a Dodge diesel truck. CPD is...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County faith leaders, sheriff plea for end to gun violence
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Religious leaders from around Jefferson County gathered at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fairfield on Friday to pray for an end to gun violence. For deacon Peter Smith, the mission is personal. "As a family member of a victim of gun violence, you know, it...
wbrc.com
Moody man arrested for murder of De’Anthony Samuels
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested a Moody man following the shooting death of De’Anthony Samuels earlier this month. Quinton Kirby Little, Jr., 25, turned himself in on Thursday after detectives obtained a warrant for murder with a bond of $60,000. Little was transported to the Jefferson...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin Outlines a ‘Pattern’ of Recent Homicides in City
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said this week that a number of recent homicides in the city have followed a “pattern” and that lives could be saved if residents peacefully resolve conflicts. In a series of tweets, the mayor cited six “tragedies” between Dec. 18 and 26 which all...
wvtm13.com
Police make arrest in recent Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is in jail after his arrest in the shooting death of Charles Edward Smith Jr. in Birmingham. Smith was found shot Monday in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest. A woman and a teenager were also injured. Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department...
2022 in Review: Tuscaloosa County Homicides Investigated This Year
This year, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigated 20 homicides in Tuscaloosa County, with less homicides than the previous year, which saw 23 reported in 2021. The VCU is a multi-agency unit which is comprised of detectives from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, University of Alabama Police Department and the Northport Police Department.
1 killed, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed and another was injured in a Tuscaloosa crash early Friday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, around 4:00 am an officer tried to stop a vehicle that ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue, but the driver continued toward Jack Warner Parkway. The officer […]
wbrc.com
UAB hires more surgeons to deal with growing number of gunshot wound and trauma victims
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A UAB doctor says the hospital has added more surgeons to their trauma team to handle the increase in gunshot wound victims in recent years. Most metropolitan areas are dealing with higher violent crime rates, including right here in Birmingham. Dr. Jeffrey Kerby with UAB says...
Arrest made in Charles Smith Jr. homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department reported that detectives have obtained warrants for arrests in connection to the murder of Charles Edward Smith Jr., who was shot and killed on Monday, Dec. 26, at approximately 1:44 a.m. in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue SW. According to the BPD, Alphonso […]
CBS42.com
34-year-old charged in Bessemer homicide
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Christmas Day homicide. According to Bessemer Police, Timothy Searcy was charged with murder following the death of Clay Parker. Parker was found dead on the 1700 block of 6th Alley in Bessemer. Searcy...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police offer tips to keep you safe this New Year’s Eve
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Before you head out for your New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday night, Birmingham Police have some tips to keep you and your family safe. Whether you’re ringing in the new year at home or spending a night out on the town, Sgt. Monica Law said safety should always be your top priority.
Authorities ID 3 men killed in Birmingham over 4-day period
Authorities have released the names of three people shot to death in Birmingham between Thursday and Monday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victims as Orlando Dewaun Ruffin, 37, Charles Edward Smith, 25, and Kamarian Morris, 18. Ruffin was shot to death Thursday night during a...
8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
2 men, teen arrested in connection to Bessemer robbery
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a home invasion that occurred Tuesday. Devontae Thomas, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree robbery. Vada Floyd, 33, was also charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree […]
Suspect charged in Birmingham shooting that killed 1, wounded 2
A 21-year-old suspect is behind bars in a Monday morning shooting that left one person dead, and two others wounded, including a juvenile. Birmingham police Wednesday identified the suspect as Alphonso David Lockhart III. He is charged with murder in the slaying of 25-year-old Charles Edward Smith. He is also...
The restaurants Birmingham lost in 2022
While many restaurants and bars opened their doors for the first time this year, such as Slutty Vegan and The House of Found Objects, others closed them for the last time.
