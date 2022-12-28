Read full article on original website
KTUL
Flock cameras getting results in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They're easy to miss if you're not actively looking for them, but the Flock cameras themselves certainly haven't missed much in their six months in Tulsa. "We’re really excited to be seeing just an enormous amount of success in this part of Oklahoma," said Holly...
KTUL
Train equipment issues block Highway 97 in Sand Springs for over an hour
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A train blocking Highway 97 in Sand Springs for over an hour caused frustration with local residents Friday. Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter released a statement saying they received numerous phone calls about the incident. "We have spoken with OmniTRAX and they apologized for...
KOKI FOX 23
Authorities look for 2 people who set fire to north Tulsa dispensary
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators with the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are asking the public for help to identify people who were caught on surveillance video setting a fire at a north Tulsa dispensary. TFD said the arson happened on Dec. 18 around 2 a.m. at 3 Leafs Dispensary near...
KTUL
Redbud Valley Nature Preserve now closed through 2024 to help ecosystem recover
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will now remain closed until 2024 to help the ecosystem and environment recover, according to the park's website. In August 2021, the preserve closed to the public after rounds of vandalism and increased park traffic caused by the pandemic greatly damaged the park.
Large fire burns home in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Firefighters from multiple departments battled a large house fire in Rogers County Thursday morning. Rogers County deputies said a house between Claremore and Tiawah was fully involved in fire. Two occupants were able to get out of the house. The Tiawah, Inola, Claremore and Verdigris...
TPD: 1 dead following collision involving motorcycle in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a 20-year-old man is dead following a collision near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday night. Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving approximately 80 mph when he collided with a sedan on Memorial. The driver...
Stranded Tulsa traveler arrives home thanks to kindness of stranger
Stranded Tulsa raveler arrives home thanks to kindness of stranger. Some are still waiting for their luggage and for many the chaos has turned costly.
KTUL
Bartlesville police offering rides to residents on New Year's Eve
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department is once again offering residents safe rides home if they find themselves needing a ride on New Year's Eve. From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., anyone who needs a safe ride home can call Bartlesville police dispatch at (918) 338-4001, and request a ride home. The destination must be within the city limits of Bartlesville and there is no cost for the service.
KTUL
Tulsa's City Lights Foundation celebrates Christmas with homeless
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The winter storm that caused chaos at airports also forced the City Lights Foundation to postpone its Christmas celebration with the homeless. With much warmer weather Thursday night, the group was able to have "Christmas Under the Bridge." Santa even made a special trip back...
KTUL
Travel nightmare continues for Southwest customers in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Passengers at Tulsa International Airport continued to bear the fallout of Southwest Airlines’ ongoing scheduling woes. The carrier cancelled roughly two-thirds of its flight Thursday – including 75% of its flights in and out of Tulsa. Those passengers lucky enough to land didn’t know where their bags were. Airline employees were mostly unable to provide answers. One likened it to a massive traffic jam, saying it’ll take time to clear up.
KTUL
Fight breaks out on opening night of Tulsa Shootout; driver disqualified
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A fight broke out after a race on the opening night of the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shoutout. Video of the brawl was caught by several viewers and the streaming website, FloRacing. Racers Blake Scott and Nicholas Howard were seen getting into a physical altercation before...
KTUL
Philbrook Museum of Art to close Jan. 1-17 for a 'winter break'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Philbrook Museum of Art will close temporarily starting the first of the year for a winter break, the museum announced Wednesday. The Philbrook will be closed through Jan. 17. Museum staff says the closure is to allow time to recharge, plan and prepare for...
News On 6
Tulsa Church Not Shaken By Fire That Damaged Building
A Tulsa church says they aren't going to let a fire stop them from helping others. The fire happened right outside of Nueva Esperanza United Methodist Church and damaged the brick and windows, but there's no major damage to the inside. "We're here in the community helping and serving people...
Police investigate after man shot in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in north Tulsa Tuesday night. Police said around 11 p.m., they were told a man was shot in the leg during a domestic altercation at a home near East 36th Street North and North Lewis Avenue. The man was...
KTUL
Train hits broken-down RV in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Claremore Police Department, a train hit an RV Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 40-foot RV broke down on train tracks near West Ramm Road and Route 66 in Claremore. All occupants of the RV were able to safely exit and no injuries...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
KTUL
Muscogee Creek Nation Council approves agreement for south Tulsa, Jenks low water dam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Creek National Council approved an agreement Wednesday representative of approximately $8.2 million for the South Tulsa/Jenks low water dam project. The Nation said the agreement is an important step forward in joint plans between the City of Tulsa, City of Jenks, Indian Nations...
In January 2009, 41-year-old Althedia Vernon Vaught lived in the 3600 block of South New Haven Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma with her three adult children. Althedia worked at a local nursing facility and was considered a reliable employee there. Her daughter, Teanna, was pregnant with a baby boy, due any day, and Althedia was excited to be a grandmother, reports The Charley Project.
KOKI FOX 23
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
KTUL
Owasso police searching for larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
